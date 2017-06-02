More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Griezmann shuns Man United in favor of Atletico return

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

For a while there it seemed like a move to England was a sure thing for Antoine Griezmann, but those plans haven’t taken such shape.

[ MORE: PST previews Real-Juventus in UCL final ]

The French striker has reportedly turned down Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in favor of remaining with Atletico Madrid, where the 26-year-old has spent his time since 2014.

The Independent has also reported that Griezmann personally placed a phone call to Mourinho on Thursday to notify the Portuguese boss that he wouldn’t be making the journey to Old Trafford ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Griezmann has scored 83 goals for Atletico in his three seasons with the side from the Spanish capital, amassing at least 25 goals per season during that time.

17-year-old Josh Sargent a force for US Soccer

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

If forward Josh Sargent wasn’t on anybody’s radar before, he certainly is now for U.S. Soccer at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

[ MORE: USMNT prepares for WCQ with Venezuela friendly ]

Sargent, who turned 17 in February, tied the American scoring record for the event Wednesday night in a 6-0 U.S. victory over New Zealand. The youngest player on the U.S. team, he now has four goals in the tournament and is tied with Venezuela’s Sergio Cordova for the tournament scoring lead.

That production has him in rarefied air. He joins Taylor Twellman (1999), Eddie Johnson (2003) and Jozy Altidore (2007) as the only Americans to score four goals at an Under-20 World Cup.

A native of O’Fallon, Missouri, outside St. Louis, Sargent scored five goals in Panama at CONCACAF qualifying in April and May for the Under-17 World Cup team, then was added to the Under-20 roster – a major step up.

Sargent trained with the U-20s in January and made enough of an imprint to be called up to the U-20 World Cup even though he wasn’t part of the qualification effort. His performance has validated the decision by coach Tab Ramos to add him to the older roster.

Other things to know about Josh Sargent:

GOALS GALORE: Sargent had 14 goals and seven assists in 29 international games before helping the United States qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He had five goals and two assists there, including two goals against Mexico .

STAYING HOME: According to Goal.com, Sporting Kansas City has his MLS homegrown rights if he decides to stay at home and play professionally in the United States.

EARLY YEARS: According to U.S. Soccer, Sargent first played for the U.S. at a U-14 training camp four years ago and also played in the Nike International Friendlies in 2015.

TRAINING TIME: According to U.S. Soccer, Sargent has trained since the fall with clubs based in the Netherlands and Germany.

HE SAYS: “World Cups are huge. Being able to go with an older age group is really good for me. It’ll push me and help me realize just how good competition around the world is. Playing with these older guys will push me every day, and I think I can take that back with the U-17s to help make us more successful come October.”

UEFA says it will be Europe’s turn to host World Cup in 2030

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) UEFA says Europe deserves to host the World Cup in 2030, presenting a challenge to Chinese aspirations.

The 2018 tournament is being staged in Russia, but Qatar has the 2022 edition and North America is likely to be awarded the 2026 hosting rights.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says “it is Europe’s turn in 2030 so we will fight for a European host.”

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Argentina and Uruguay are also pursuing the centenary tournament in 2030. Uruguay hosted the first tournament.

China is eager to mount a bid for the 2030 World Cup despite current rules effectively blocking another Asian bid before the 2034 edition.

Smartphone and software maker Vivo on Wednesday became the third World Cup sponsor to sign up from China in the last two years.

Palace job still open; Who can end the merry-go-round?

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Steve Parish is tired of hiring new managers, and this time wants to nab a lifer for the Crystal Palace managerial post.

“We do not really want someone who sees it as a stepping stone,” said the Palace chairman.

[ MORE: Everton to snag bargain Sandro? ]

Saying he’d like to find a man who appreciates Palace’s style of play and wants to grow the club, Parish expounded the virtues of his potential boss on Sirius XM’s FC show.

“We have got a personnel and a way of playing. It has served us well. Do we try and change that again? That will inform probably where we go on the list of managers. After that you are just looking for somebody who has got a long-term view for the club.”

In 112 years of play, the club has hired exactly one manager from outside Wales, Scotland, England, and Ireland, and the bettors’ favorite for the job is Burnley man Sean Dyche. Also on that list with decent odds are Garry Monk and Roy Hodgson.

At 69, that last name doesn’t fit the bill of a long-term solution (though it’s energy, not age, that would dictate that).

Some other ideas who could fit Palace’s bill, especially if they choose to leave the continent in terms of nationality.

  • Jaap Stam — The Reading boss has had an outstanding debut as First Team manager, and is well-connected in terms of the transfer market.
  • Thomas Tuchel — Would the ex-BVB man be willing to dip down from the Champions League to challenge his predecessor Jurgen Klopp and old nemesis Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?
  • Nigel Clough — Currently with Burton Albion, a club he also played for, would he relish a chance at the PL?
  • Walter Mazzarri or Quique Flores — Both kept Watford in the Premier League, and both were victims of the notoriously short-sighted Hornets.

AC Milan signs Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie from Atalanta

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.

The deal requires Milan to purchase Kessie’s full rights after the loan period ends.

Financial details were not released.

[ MORE: Everton to snag bargain Sandro? ]

The 20-year-old Kessie helped Atalanta to a club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last weekend, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top division.

Kessie is Milan’s second signing of the transfer period after center back Mateo Musacchio joined from Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).