Lyon president: Lacazette future murky after Atleti decision

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas says Alexandre Lacazette could stay at Lyon for another season after a planned move to Atletico Madrid fell flat.
Lacazette was ready to move to Atleti if the club’s transfer ban was reduced, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport refused to alter its punishment.
Now Aulas says anything could happen, from a longer stay in France to a move to a different club. And with Atleti’s ban ending in January 2018, there’s a chance for a midseason move (“A solution might be that he stays with us until the sanction is over,” Aulas said).
Speaking to L’Equipe, Aulas sais that “Real Madrid have their sanction reduced, but that wasn’t the case for Atletico. It is both good and bad news because economically it was a very important transfer and the TAs sanction changes everything. Lacazette did not want to celebrate the move too early because he knows that anything can happen in football but he made the decision on his future with his heart. This setback challenges the agreement but he could continue playing here for one more season.”
Arsenal have often been linked with Lacazette, and Manchester United could see him as a replacement and/or partner for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The plot has certainly thickened at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.