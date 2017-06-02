MLS Power Rankings — Week 14: Galaxy climb after five unbeaten

There’s no doubt which team continues to reign at the top of MLS, but several teams are making a push towards the top spot.
Meanwhile, the defending champions have fallen off mightily with four losses in their last six matches.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|22 (22)
21 (20)
20 (21)
|D.C. United: They’ve moved off the bottom of the east for the time being but the Impact still have two games in hand.
Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt briefly came to life against the Union, but the Dynamo brought RSL back to reality after a five-goal thrashing.
Colorado Rapids: The Rapids haven’t been good this season but a win over Sporting KC is something the club can be very content with.
|19 (16)
|Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking like the team from the first half of last season. They’ll hope to finish the way they did a year ago.
|18 (7)
|Minnesota United: It’s going to be a long season for the Loons if they cannot fix their backline. The good news is the club is scoring more goals to at least make things interesting.
|17 (17)
|New England Revolution: The Revs fought valiantly to come back against NYCFC, and a draw was well-deserved.
|16 (19)
|Montreal Impact: A big win against Portland could kickstart a turnaround for the Impact.
|15 (14)
|Philadelphia Union: Jim Curtin’s side finally came back to earth after a difficult road match at RSL.
|14 (11)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: A home loss against DC isn’t a good look for a Whitecaps side that had come to life over the past few weeks.
|13 (9)
|Portland Timbers: The Timbers attack doesn’t appear to be able to carry the team as of late while their defense has allowed 11 goals in the last five matches.
|12 (15)
|Atlanta United: Wins against Houston and NYCFC over the last two weeks has Atlanta back in the mix.
|11 (15)
|Orlando City: The Lions rebounded well on Wednesday against D.C. but Jason kreis’ side continues to be a different team away from home.
|10 (7)
|San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have shown their vulnerable to conceding at the back as of late. They have just one win in their last four.
|9 (12)
|New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s group showed a glimpse of the team we’ve become accustomed to seeing in the past against the Revs.
|8 (8)
|Columbus Crew: After suffering an absolute beatdown at the hands of Toronto, the Crew bounced back in a big way against the defending champions on Wednesday.
|7 (13)
|LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are looking like the Galaxy we’ve become accustomed to seeing. Let’s see if they can sustain it.
|6 (3)
|New York City FC: Atlanta exposed Patrick Vieira’s men at the back before late-game horrors of the past haunted NYCFC on Wednesday against the Revolution.
|5 (2)
|Sporting KC: Back-to-back losses for SKC (and without a goal in both).
|4 (4)
|FC Dallas: It’s been a bit of a lull as of late for Dallas, but a Cali Clasico draw isn’t the worst thing in the world.
|3 (6)
|Houston Dynamo: RSL has certainly had its struggles but the Dynamo are having no trouble putting goals past most of their opponents.
|2 (5)
|Chicago Fire: A solid road test in Orlando could really set this side apart in the Eastern Conference.
|1 (1)
|Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side took care of a very strong Crew team… with ease. There’s no doubt this is the best side in MLS.