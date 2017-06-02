More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Power Rankings — Week 14: Galaxy climb after five unbeaten

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

There’s no doubt which team continues to reign at the top of MLS, but several teams are making a push towards the top spot.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have fallen off mightily with four losses in their last six matches.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

21 (20)

 

20 (21)

 D.C. United: They’ve moved off the bottom of the east for the time being but the Impact still have two games in hand.

Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt briefly came to life against the Union, but the Dynamo brought RSL back to reality after a five-goal thrashing.

 

Colorado Rapids: The Rapids haven’t been good this season but a win over Sporting KC is something the club can be very content with.
19 (16) Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking like the team from the first half of last season. They’ll hope to finish the way they did a year ago.
18 (7) Minnesota United: It’s going to be a long season for the Loons if they cannot fix their backline. The good news is the club is scoring more goals to at least make things interesting.
17 (17) New England Revolution: The Revs fought valiantly to come back against NYCFC, and a draw was well-deserved.
16 (19) Montreal Impact: A big win against Portland could kickstart a turnaround for the Impact.
15 (14)  Philadelphia Union: Jim Curtin’s side finally came back to earth after a difficult road match at RSL.
14 (11) Vancouver Whitecaps: A home loss against DC isn’t a good look for a Whitecaps side that had come to life over the past few weeks. 
13 (9) Portland Timbers: The Timbers attack doesn’t appear to be able to carry the team as of late while their defense has allowed 11 goals in the last five matches.
12 (15) Atlanta United: Wins against Houston and NYCFC over the last two weeks has Atlanta back in the mix.
11 (15) Orlando City: The Lions rebounded well on Wednesday against D.C. but Jason kreis’ side continues to be a different team away from home.
10 (7) San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have shown their vulnerable to conceding at the back as of late. They have just one win in their last four.
9 (12)  New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s group showed a glimpse of the team we’ve become accustomed to seeing in the past against the Revs.
8 (8) Columbus Crew: After suffering an absolute beatdown at the hands of Toronto, the Crew bounced back in a big way against the defending champions on Wednesday.
7 (13) LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are looking like the Galaxy we’ve become accustomed to seeing. Let’s see if they can sustain it.
6 (3)  New York City FC: Atlanta exposed Patrick Vieira’s men at the back before late-game horrors of the past haunted NYCFC on Wednesday against the Revolution.
5 (2) Sporting KC: Back-to-back losses for SKC (and without a goal in both).
4 (4) FC Dallas: It’s been a bit of a lull as of late for Dallas, but a Cali Clasico draw isn’t the worst thing in the world.
3 (6) Houston Dynamo: RSL has certainly had its struggles but the Dynamo are having no trouble putting goals past most of their opponents. 
 
2 (5) Chicago Fire: A solid road test in Orlando could really set this side apart in the Eastern Conference.
1 (1) Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side took care of a very strong Crew team… with ease. There’s no doubt this is the best side in MLS.

Griezmann shuns Man United in favor of Atletico return

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

For a while there it seemed like a move to England was a sure thing for Antoine Griezmann, but those plans haven’t taken such shape.

[ MORE: PST previews Real-Juventus in UCL final ]

The French striker has reportedly turned down Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in favor of remaining with Atletico Madrid, where the 26-year-old has spent his time since 2014.

The Independent has also reported that Griezmann personally placed a phone call to Mourinho on Thursday to notify the Portuguese boss that he wouldn’t be making the journey to Old Trafford ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Griezmann has scored 83 goals for Atletico in his three seasons with the side from the Spanish capital, amassing at least 25 goals per season during that time.

17-year-old Josh Sargent a force for US Soccer

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

If forward Josh Sargent wasn’t on anybody’s radar before, he certainly is now for U.S. Soccer at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

[ MORE: USMNT prepares for WCQ with Venezuela friendly ]

Sargent, who turned 17 in February, tied the American scoring record for the event Wednesday night in a 6-0 U.S. victory over New Zealand. The youngest player on the U.S. team, he now has four goals in the tournament and is tied with Venezuela’s Sergio Cordova for the tournament scoring lead.

That production has him in rarefied air. He joins Taylor Twellman (1999), Eddie Johnson (2003) and Jozy Altidore (2007) as the only Americans to score four goals at an Under-20 World Cup.

A native of O’Fallon, Missouri, outside St. Louis, Sargent scored five goals in Panama at CONCACAF qualifying in April and May for the Under-17 World Cup team, then was added to the Under-20 roster – a major step up.

Sargent trained with the U-20s in January and made enough of an imprint to be called up to the U-20 World Cup even though he wasn’t part of the qualification effort. His performance has validated the decision by coach Tab Ramos to add him to the older roster.

Other things to know about Josh Sargent:

GOALS GALORE: Sargent had 14 goals and seven assists in 29 international games before helping the United States qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He had five goals and two assists there, including two goals against Mexico .

STAYING HOME: According to Goal.com, Sporting Kansas City has his MLS homegrown rights if he decides to stay at home and play professionally in the United States.

EARLY YEARS: According to U.S. Soccer, Sargent first played for the U.S. at a U-14 training camp four years ago and also played in the Nike International Friendlies in 2015.

TRAINING TIME: According to U.S. Soccer, Sargent has trained since the fall with clubs based in the Netherlands and Germany.

HE SAYS: “World Cups are huge. Being able to go with an older age group is really good for me. It’ll push me and help me realize just how good competition around the world is. Playing with these older guys will push me every day, and I think I can take that back with the U-17s to help make us more successful come October.”

UEFA says it will be Europe’s turn to host World Cup in 2030

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) UEFA says Europe deserves to host the World Cup in 2030, presenting a challenge to Chinese aspirations.

The 2018 tournament is being staged in Russia, but Qatar has the 2022 edition and North America is likely to be awarded the 2026 hosting rights.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says “it is Europe’s turn in 2030 so we will fight for a European host.”

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Argentina and Uruguay are also pursuing the centenary tournament in 2030. Uruguay hosted the first tournament.

China is eager to mount a bid for the 2030 World Cup despite current rules effectively blocking another Asian bid before the 2034 edition.

Smartphone and software maker Vivo on Wednesday became the third World Cup sponsor to sign up from China in the last two years.

Palace job still open; Who can end the merry-go-round?

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Steve Parish is tired of hiring new managers, and this time wants to nab a lifer for the Crystal Palace managerial post.

“We do not really want someone who sees it as a stepping stone,” said the Palace chairman.

[ MORE: Everton to snag bargain Sandro? ]

Saying he’d like to find a man who appreciates Palace’s style of play and wants to grow the club, Parish expounded the virtues of his potential boss on Sirius XM’s FC show.

“We have got a personnel and a way of playing. It has served us well. Do we try and change that again? That will inform probably where we go on the list of managers. After that you are just looking for somebody who has got a long-term view for the club.”

In 112 years of play, the club has hired exactly one manager from outside Wales, Scotland, England, and Ireland, and the bettors’ favorite for the job is Burnley man Sean Dyche. Also on that list with decent odds are Garry Monk and Roy Hodgson.

At 69, that last name doesn’t fit the bill of a long-term solution (though it’s energy, not age, that would dictate that).

Some other ideas who could fit Palace’s bill, especially if they choose to leave the continent in terms of nationality.

  • Jaap Stam — The Reading boss has had an outstanding debut as First Team manager, and is well-connected in terms of the transfer market.
  • Thomas Tuchel — Would the ex-BVB man be willing to dip down from the Champions League to challenge his predecessor Jurgen Klopp and old nemesis Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?
  • Nigel Clough — Currently with Burton Albion, a club he also played for, would he relish a chance at the PL?
  • Walter Mazzarri or Quique Flores — Both kept Watford in the Premier League, and both were victims of the notoriously short-sighted Hornets.