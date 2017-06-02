Palace job still open; Who can end the merry-go-round?

Steve Parish is tired of hiring new managers, and this time wants to nab a lifer for the Crystal Palace managerial post.
“We do not really want someone who sees it as a stepping stone,” said the Palace chairman.
Saying he’d like to find a man who appreciates Palace’s style of play and wants to grow the club, Parish expounded the virtues of his potential boss on Sirius XM’s FC show.
“We have got a personnel and a way of playing. It has served us well. Do we try and change that again? That will inform probably where we go on the list of managers. After that you are just looking for somebody who has got a long-term view for the club.”
In 112 years of play, the club has hired exactly one manager from outside Wales, Scotland, England, and Ireland, and the bettors’ favorite for the job is Burnley man Sean Dyche. Also on that list with decent odds are Garry Monk and Roy Hodgson.
At 69, that last name doesn’t fit the bill of a long-term solution (though it’s energy, not age, that would dictate that).
Some other ideas who could fit Palace’s bill, especially if they choose to leave the continent in terms of nationality.
- Jaap Stam — The Reading boss has had an outstanding debut as First Team manager, and is well-connected in terms of the transfer market.
- Thomas Tuchel — Would the ex-BVB man be willing to dip down from the Champions League to challenge his predecessor Jurgen Klopp and old nemesis Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?
- Nigel Clough — Currently with Burton Albion, a club he also played for, would he relish a chance at the PL?
- Walter Mazzarri or Quique Flores — Both kept Watford in the Premier League, and both were victims of the notoriously short-sighted Hornets.
MILAN (AP) AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.
The deal requires Milan to purchase Kessie’s full rights after the loan period ends.
Financial details were not released.
The 20-year-old Kessie helped Atalanta to a club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last weekend, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top division.
Kessie is Milan’s second signing of the transfer period after center back Mateo Musacchio joined from Villarreal on Tuesday.
The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).
Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal future is settled, but what about Alexis Sanchez?
The Chilean superstar has reportedly been offered a bumper new deal from the Gunners’ manager, but several outlets are pointing Sanchez to Germany.
First came the story that Chilean club Cobreloa was essentially making room for the near $1 million it would receive as a sell-on fee from Sanchez’s move to Bayern Munich.
Then Chilean teammate and Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal explained his pitch to Sanchez by taking a shot at the Emirates Stadium set.
From the London Evening Standard:
“I told him it’s his chance to be on a big team,” Vidal told reporters in Chile.
“If you want to compare with the big [players] you have to go to the best team in the world.”
Bayern is even money to land Sanchez on several betting lines, with staying at Arsenal just behind and Manchester City in the discussion.
Is there fire under this smoke?
Whether Sandro Ramirez has come of age or just tapping his potential, the ex-Barcelona star may reap even more rewards for Malaga.
Sandro turns 22 next month and scored seven goals in 32 appearances for Barca between 2014-16. Remarkably, he was a free transfer to Malaga after the Blaugranas released him.
[ MORE: UCL Final preview ]
The move has been a smashing success, with Sandro bagging a goal about every other game and not just against the minnows of La Liga. Sandro twice beat Sevilla’s back line, also scoring against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
Even more surprising is Sky Sports’ report that Sandro would only cost Everton around $6.5 million. That’s nuts, and could be one of the best bargains in ages. We wouldn’t be surprised if, should that number be real, other suitors knock on Malaga’s door.
Sandro is a striker, but would ease the burden if Ross Barkley departs Goodison Park.
Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas says Alexandre Lacazette could stay at Lyon for another season after a planned move to Atletico Madrid fell flat.
Lacazette was ready to move to Atleti if the club’s transfer ban was reduced, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport refused to alter its punishment.
[ MORE: UCL Final Preview ]
Now Aulas says anything could happen, from a longer stay in France to a move to a different club. And with Atleti’s ban ending in January 2018, there’s a chance for a midseason move (“A solution might be that he stays with us until the sanction is over,” Aulas said).
From AS.com:
Speaking to L’Equipe, Aulas sais that “Real Madrid have their sanction reduced, but that wasn’t the case for Atletico. It is both good and bad news because economically it was a very important transfer and the TAs sanction changes everything. Lacazette did not want to celebrate the move too early because he knows that anything can happen in football but he made the decision on his future with his heart. This setback challenges the agreement but he could continue playing here for one more season.”
Arsenal have often been linked with Lacazette, and Manchester United could see him as a replacement and/or partner for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The plot has certainly thickened at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.