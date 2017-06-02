More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Relegated 1860 Munich fails to pay for 3rd-division license

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bundesliga team 1860 Munich faces demotion to Germany’s fourth or even fifth tier after failing to meet a deadline for a third-division license.

1860 was due to make a payment reportedly between 5-10 million euros ($5.6-11.2 million) to the German soccer federation for the license by Friday afternoon, but financial backer Hasan Ismaik said through his company HAM that he wasn’t prepared to pay it because 1860 “refuses to make necessary changes to solve the many issues facing the club.”

Ismaik, a Jordanian billionaire who owns 60 percent of 1860, was the club’s only hope of meeting the payment deadline.

1860 was relegated from Germany’s second division in a playoff on Tuesday.

Ismaik says he will continue to support the club at the fourth or fifth level.

Mexico releases squad ahead of Hex clash with USMNT

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying is back next week and there’s nothing bigger than USA-Mexico in the North American region.

El Tri has revealed its 29-man roster to take on the United States and Honduras in its preceding WCQ fixture, which includes LA Galaxy attacker Giovani dos Santos and striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Rafael Marquez remains in the Mexico squad at the age of 38 and boasts 139 caps in his time with the Mexican national team.

Mexico will meet Honduras on June 8 before taking on the USMNT three days later, with both matches being played at the Estadio Azteca.

To this point, El Tri are unbeaten through four matches in WCQ sit atop the Hexagonal table on 10 points.

MLS at Week 14: Congested conferences look for separation

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Week 14 is here and a number of team puts their winning streaks on the line as the MLS season nears the halfway point.

Toronto FC has kept a hold of MLS through 13 weeks, and Greg Vanney’s side has a comfortable advantage at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, several clubs like the LA Galaxy have found their footing as of late, and the surging side out west will put their recent form to test against D.C. United.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 11 p.m. EDT on Friday

The Timbers have allowed 21 goals thus far, the second-most of any team in either conference currently sitting in a playoff position. It’s quite clear what’s wrong with Portland to this point, but can they fix their defensive woes? Meanwhile, the Quakes will hope for similar fortunes against the Timbers from the last time the sides met, a 3-0 win for Dominic Kinnear and Co.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union — 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Union finally cooled off against RSL last time out, while NYCFC is the one going through some struggles now with just one win in five. NYCFC is fourth in MLS in goals scored (25)

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Loons haven’t strung together back-to-back wins in their inaugural season. Can Adrian Heath get his side past that hurdle on Saturday?

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Atlanta United — 5:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Whitecaps have alternated wins and losses for the past three weeks and yet the Canadian side is just one point outside of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot. Atlanta, however, has returned to its shining form from early in the season with big victories over Houston and NYCFC as of late. With a lot of talented teams in the middle of the pack in the East it could be tricky getting a playoff position, but Atlanta is going to be fun to watch all season, regardless of where they finish.

D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy  — 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Galaxy are the hottest side in MLS not named Toronto FC, but they’ll quietly go about their business for as long as they can. The Western Conference side has scored nine goals in their last three matches, all wins, and now the Galaxy have a chance to jump higher out west with a win over a topsy-turvy D.C. United side.

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Is anybody going to stop Toronto FC in the near future? Highly doubtful. TFC’s unbeaten run is up to eight matches now, and the Canadian side is smashing its opponents in that span with 19 goals for while only allowing six.

Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The bleeding appears to have stopped for the Red Bulls after back-to-back results while the Impact picked up a huge victory over the Timbers. The Impact still sit buried at the bottom of the East to this point though, so a win would go a long way against the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday

After starting off hot this season, Dallas has cooled off lately, with the club failing to win in their last three. The goals haven’t come in that span either, as Oscar Pareja’s group has tallied just one finish since their May 14 draw against NYCFC.

Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew — 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Rapids have something positive to build off of after knocking off Sporting KC last weekend, while the Crew continue to be a difficult puzzle to figure out. Greg Berhalter’s side went out a laid an egg in the form of a 5-0 defeat in Toronto last weekend before beating the Sounders at home. Consistency is certainly lacking for both clubs.

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday

In one of the clashes of the weekend the Lions look to regain their fortress status at home after falling to New York City FC last time out down in Orlando. Their opponent though is a side on a mission after the Fire have racked up four straight wins and five consecutive positive results in recent weeks. Veljko Paunovic’s men currently sit in second place in the East, a position most people didn’t expect the club to be in after last season’s struggles.

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo — 10 p.m. EDT on Sunday

The Sounders are only one point out of a playoff spot in the west but this isn’t the team we expected to see when the season began. Meanwhile, the Dynamo continue to be one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in MLS as the Texas club sits atop the Western Conference. They’ll go for their first away win of the season on Sunday despite boasting a perfect home record.

Giroud hat-trick paces France in rout of Paraguay

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

It was only a friendly but France showed Paraguay no mercy on Friday as Les Bleus cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their South American opponent at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud paced the host nation as the Gunners striker recorded his first-ever international hat-trick on the day with goals in the sixth, 13th and 69th minutes.

Les Bleus continued to pile it on in the second stanza when Moussa Sissoko and Antoine Griezmann fired home in back-to-back minutes to extend the France lead to an eventual 5-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris broke the French record for appearances — held by Fabien Barthez — with the national team, as the Tottenham shot-stopper earned his 88th cap for Les Bleus on Friday.

France will be back in action on June 9 against Sweden when it continues its path towards the 2018 World Cup.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 14: Galaxy climb after five unbeaten

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

There’s no doubt which team continues to reign at the top of MLS, but several teams are making a push towards the top spot.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have fallen off mightily with four losses in their last six matches.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

21 (20)

 

20 (21)

 D.C. United: They’ve moved off the bottom of the east for the time being but the Impact still have two games in hand.

Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt briefly came to life against the Union, but the Dynamo brought RSL back to reality after a five-goal thrashing.

 

Colorado Rapids: The Rapids haven’t been good this season but a win over Sporting KC is something the club can be very content with.
19 (16) Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking like the team from the first half of last season. They’ll hope to finish the way they did a year ago.
18 (7) Minnesota United: It’s going to be a long season for the Loons if they cannot fix their backline. The good news is the club is scoring more goals to at least make things interesting.
17 (17) New England Revolution: The Revs fought valiantly to come back against NYCFC, and a draw was well-deserved.
16 (19) Montreal Impact: A big win against Portland could kickstart a turnaround for the Impact.
15 (14)  Philadelphia Union: Jim Curtin’s side finally came back to earth after a difficult road match at RSL.
14 (11) Vancouver Whitecaps: A home loss against DC isn’t a good look for a Whitecaps side that had come to life over the past few weeks. 
13 (9) Portland Timbers: The Timbers attack doesn’t appear to be able to carry the team as of late while their defense has allowed 11 goals in the last five matches.
12 (15) Atlanta United: Wins against Houston and NYCFC over the last two weeks has Atlanta back in the mix.
11 (15) Orlando City: The Lions rebounded well on Wednesday against D.C. but Jason kreis’ side continues to be a different team away from home.
10 (7) San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have shown their vulnerable to conceding at the back as of late. They have just one win in their last four.
9 (12)  New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s group showed a glimpse of the team we’ve become accustomed to seeing in the past against the Revs.
8 (8) Columbus Crew: After suffering an absolute beatdown at the hands of Toronto, the Crew bounced back in a big way against the defending champions on Wednesday.
7 (13) LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are looking like the Galaxy we’ve become accustomed to seeing. Let’s see if they can sustain it.
6 (3)  New York City FC: Atlanta exposed Patrick Vieira’s men at the back before late-game horrors of the past haunted NYCFC on Wednesday against the Revolution.
5 (2) Sporting KC: Back-to-back losses for SKC (and without a goal in both).
4 (4) FC Dallas: It’s been a bit of a lull as of late for Dallas, but a Cali Clasico draw isn’t the worst thing in the world.
3 (6) Houston Dynamo: RSL has certainly had its struggles but the Dynamo are having no trouble putting goals past most of their opponents. 
 
2 (5) Chicago Fire: A solid road test in Orlando could really set this side apart in the Eastern Conference.
1 (1) Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side took care of a very strong Crew team… with ease. There’s no doubt this is the best side in MLS.