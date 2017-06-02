Transfer rumor roundup: Salah to Liverpool; Abraham, Semedo to NUFC

Liverpool is hoping that Mohamed Salah will get another chance at Premier League success this time at Merseyside.
AS Roma’s Egyptian star didn’t produce much at Chelsea, scoring twice in 19 appearances over parts of two seasons, but impressed in loans to Fiorentina and Roma before sealing a deal to join i Lupi.
Roma is asking for as much as $50 million for Salah, and Liverpool’s bids have reportedly reached $36 million. The Reds spent $32 million on Georginio Wijnaldum and $44m on Sadio Mane, so it’s understandable if they think Salah is a bit overvalued by Rome.
Sky Sports says Newcastle is in the lead for Sporting CP center back Ruben Semedo. The 23-year-old has also played a little defensive midfield, and played all 540 minutes in Sporting’s UEFA Champions League group with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Legia Warsaw. West Ham and West Brom are also linked, according to the report.
Multiple outlets say the Magpies are going to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. Abraham, 19, scored 26 goals for Bristol City last season, and Antonio Conte would love to see the Englishman get PL experience. The Daily Star has a pretty sensational claim that Rafa Benitez used part of his wedding anniversary to recruit Abraham. Romance.
Could Real Madrid and Manchester United be involved in a swap deal for David De Gea?
Pardon the Groundhog Day feel, but there’s more talk about United using Real’s De Gea interest to its advantage.
The Red Devils reportedly rejected a $77 million bid for their star goalkeeper earlier this week, and the two clubs failed to get a De Gea for Keylor Navas plus money swap over the line at the August 2015 transfer deadline.
Sky Sports says United has interest in two Real players, with the Spanish club preparing for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final against Juventus.
One of those is almost certain to move this summer, as striker Alvaro Morata just cannot get enough playing time at the Bernabeu (though his fate may be sealed for Italy).
Another is baffling.
Yes, of course Jose Mourinho is interested in 24-year-old French center back Raphael Varane. We’re not doubting that part of the report. But why would Real sell an outstanding young center back, even if they believe De Gea is the answer at goalkeeper?
Even with the truth that Real can spend almost as much as it wants on a replacement, terrific and tested young center backs remain at a premium. Varane could have three UCL crowns stacked on his head after the weekend. Buy it?
SAO PAULO (AP) Questions are emerging about the location of the remains of two-time World Cup champion Mane Garrincha.
The city of Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro, said late Wednesday that there are two graves in a local cemetery marked with the name of the Brazil soccer great, but no records of his remains being moved.
Garrincha died in 1983 at the age of 49. He was a key player in Brazil’s first two World Cup titles in 1958 and 1962 and is considered one of the best dribblers in the history of the sport.
The mayor of Mage is requesting the exhumation of the bodies and collection of genetic material in the two graves at the Raiz da Serra cemetery to determine identities.
“It was noticed that there are two graves: one belonging to the family in which the burial took place in 1983 and another where allegedly another burial took place in 1985,” the statement said. “The city hall clarifies that it never said or believed that the remains have disappeared.”
In interviews with TV Globo, family members were split about the whereabouts of Garrincha’s remains. Some said they were not moved and others believe they were transferred to the other grave in 1985.
A couple hours ago, we crossed our fingers that 22-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez’s new contract could tempt him toward representing the USMNT.
That was then, this is now.
Gonzalez confirmed to USA Today’s Martin Rogers that his plans are to represent El Tri at the senior level.
“I am thankful for everything in America, and that’s where I grew up,” he said, flicking a lock of hair away from his forehead. “At this point in my life I am not losing respect for America but sometimes my family reminds me they’re all Mexican and I always grew up with that in my heart.
“America has given us a lot but being a Mexican is always something special for us. The thing is you have to respect both countries. I am a Mexican-American. That’s who I am.”
Mexico’s goalkeeping crop is a bit older, with Guillermo Ochoa (31), Alfredo Talavera (34), Jose Corona (36), and Moises Munoz (37). El Tri has called up uncapped Hugo Gonzalez (26) and Rodolfo Cota (29) in recent windows.
Gonzalez got one cap for their U-23 side, and Gibran Lajud made the Olympic roster.
FC Dallas has inked Homegrown goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to a new deal, according to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep.
The 22-year-old backstop has 26 career starts and 12 clean sheets in his young career, and is one of the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer.
In the past week, MLSSoccer.com reported that Dallas was interested in USMNT ‘keeper William Yarbrough and Malaga’s Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.
Many USMNT supporters will hope being based in the U.S. keeps Gonzalez’s eyes on the red, white, and blue for his international future.
Gonzalez is also eligible to represent Mexico, and while El Tri isn’t far from Dallas, American teammate Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman stand right in front of him most nights.