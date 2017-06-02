Transfer rumor roundup: Salah to Liverpool; Abraham, Semedo to NUFC

Liverpool is hoping that Mohamed Salah will get another chance at Premier League success this time at Merseyside.

AS Roma’s Egyptian star didn’t produce much at Chelsea, scoring twice in 19 appearances over parts of two seasons, but impressed in loans to Fiorentina and Roma before sealing a deal to join i Lupi.

Roma is asking for as much as $50 million for Salah, and Liverpool’s bids have reportedly reached $36 million. The Reds spent $32 million on Georginio Wijnaldum and $44m on Sadio Mane, so it’s understandable if they think Salah is a bit overvalued by Rome.

Sky Sports says Newcastle is in the lead for Sporting CP center back Ruben Semedo. The 23-year-old has also played a little defensive midfield, and played all 540 minutes in Sporting’s UEFA Champions League group with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Legia Warsaw. West Ham and West Brom are also linked, according to the report.

Multiple outlets say the Magpies are going to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. Abraham, 19, scored 26 goals for Bristol City last season, and Antonio Conte would love to see the Englishman get PL experience. The Daily Star has a pretty sensational claim that Rafa Benitez used part of his wedding anniversary to recruit Abraham. Romance.

