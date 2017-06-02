More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

USMNT-Venezuela preview: Yanks get warm-up for WCQs

By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT

The United States men’s national team will warm up for two critical World Cup qualifiers by tangling with Salomon Rondon and Venezuela on Saturday.

La Vinotinto has already been eliminated from World Cup qualification and has fared poorly on the road, with the exception of a pair of Copa America Centenario wins on neutral ground in the United States.

They’ll hit Utah and the high elevation at Rio Tinto this weekend, which the U.S. hopes will ready itself for Thursday’s WCQ versus Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado and the big away tilt with Mexico at Azteca on June 11.

Bruce Arena’s Yanks are heavy favorites to find a win, and the manager has a full squad at his disposal.

Tim Howard is Arena’s starting goalkeeper, and John Brooks and Geoff Cameron have been a dynamic duo in the middle of the Americans’ back line (though there’s a case to be made for Cameron in the midfield, which weakens the center backs considerably but could free up Michael Bradley).

The easy guess for Arena’s formation would be something like this:

Howard

Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Villafana

Bradley

Pulisic — Nagbe — Johnson

Altidore — Wood

That doesn’t mean Arena won’t take some chances in the friendly, perhaps with a new formation or personnel changes. Maybe Kellyn Acosta or Dax McCarty will get a look in the center of the park, or Matt Hedges at center back?

In any event, the expectation should be a win ahead of two important qualifiers.

UCL Final preview: Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Photo by Handout/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Two of the most decorated clubs in European history mix it up on Saturday in Wales, when Juventus and Real Madrid will play in their combined 24th UCL Final.

It’s a “rematch” of the 1998 final, though the clubs have tangled in two of the past four tournaments (each won one). The match winner of that 1-0 Real victory? Predrag Mijatović.

Juve has been to four UCL finals since taking down Ajax in 1996, and The Old Lady has lost every one. Real last lost a final in 1981 (Liverpool), and has gone in the opposite direction with six of its 11 titles coming in the last 36 years.

Will it be seven of 12?

We broke down three key battles of the match on Thursday, so let’s focus on the possible status statements for each side.

— In an era with plenty of powerful sides with massive wallets, Real could assert itself as a bonafide dynasty. While the Spanish giants haven’t been La Liga champions each year — they did win this year’s crown — they could claim their third title in four years. It’s not unprecedented in recent years, as Barcelona, AC Milan, and a previous iteration of Real have achieved long runs of championship results. Yet it’s a major statement of big match fortitude.

— Juve has lost more UCL finals than anyone in history, and has a chance to make a statement for Serie A. The Italian top flight hasn’t seen a UCL winner since AC Milan in 2007, and would relish its dominant team asserting power over La Liga.

— There is also the personal legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo. Few are going to think his legendary status is tarnished by a loss in Cardiff, but this is a man who’s only UCL loss came in 2009 when he was 24. He hasn’t lost a final at Real, and at most clubs would silence any doubters with a win. Alas, those Real fans sure love to whistle.

Prediction: These sides haven’t had a zero on either side of the scoreboard over their last four meetings, and that won’t stop. We’re thinking this could be an instant classic, 3-2 in extra time. Who gets the winner? Would you believe longtime Real nemesis Dani Alves?

Transfer rumor roundup: Salah to Liverpool; Abraham, Semedo to NUFC

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT



Liverpool is hoping that Mohamed Salah will get another chance at Premier League success this time at Merseyside.

AS Roma’s Egyptian star didn’t produce much at Chelsea, scoring twice in 19 appearances over parts of two seasons, but impressed in loans to Fiorentina and Roma before sealing a deal to join i Lupi.

Roma is asking for as much as $50 million for Salah, and Liverpool’s bids have reportedly reached $36 million. The Reds spent $32 million on Georginio Wijnaldum and $44m on Sadio Mane, so it’s understandable if they think Salah is a bit overvalued by Rome.

Sky Sports says Newcastle is in the lead for Sporting CP center back Ruben Semedo. The 23-year-old has also played a little defensive midfield, and played all 540 minutes in Sporting’s UEFA Champions League group with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Legia Warsaw. West Ham and West Brom are also linked, according to the report.

Multiple outlets say the Magpies are going to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. Abraham, 19, scored 26 goals for Bristol City last season, and Antonio Conte would love to see the Englishman get PL experience. The Daily Star has a pretty sensational claim that Rafa Benitez used part of his wedding anniversary to recruit Abraham. Romance.

De Gea swap? Report links Manchester United interest in Varane, Morata

By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

MORE: Transfer news



Could Real Madrid and Manchester United be involved in a swap deal for David De Gea?

Pardon the Groundhog Day feel, but there’s more talk about United using Real’s De Gea interest to its advantage.

The Red Devils reportedly rejected a $77 million bid for their star goalkeeper earlier this week, and the two clubs failed to get a De Gea for Keylor Navas plus money swap over the line at the August 2015 transfer deadline.

Sky Sports says United has interest in two Real players, with the Spanish club preparing for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final against Juventus.

One of those is almost certain to move this summer, as striker Alvaro Morata just cannot get enough playing time at the Bernabeu (though his fate may be sealed for Italy).

Another is baffling.

Yes, of course Jose Mourinho is interested in 24-year-old French center back Raphael Varane. We’re not doubting that part of the report. But why would Real sell an outstanding young center back, even if they believe De Gea is the answer at goalkeeper?

Even with the truth that Real can spend almost as much as it wants on a replacement, terrific and tested young center backs remain at a premium. Varane could have three UCL crowns stacked on his head after the weekend. Buy it?

Location of remains of Brazil great Garrincha unclear

AP Photo, File
Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Questions are emerging about the location of the remains of two-time World Cup champion Mane Garrincha.

The city of Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro, said late Wednesday that there are two graves in a local cemetery marked with the name of the Brazil soccer great, but no records of his remains being moved.

Garrincha died in 1983 at the age of 49. He was a key player in Brazil’s first two World Cup titles in 1958 and 1962 and is considered one of the best dribblers in the history of the sport.

The mayor of Mage is requesting the exhumation of the bodies and collection of genetic material in the two graves at the Raiz da Serra cemetery to determine identities.

“It was noticed that there are two graves: one belonging to the family in which the burial took place in 1983 and another where allegedly another burial took place in 1985,” the statement said. “The city hall clarifies that it never said or believed that the remains have disappeared.”

In interviews with TV Globo, family members were split about the whereabouts of Garrincha’s remains. Some said they were not moved and others believe they were transferred to the other grave in 1985.