A dozen! Real deconstructs Juve to nab another UCL crown

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Ronaldo nabs brace
  • Mandzukic’s superhuman equalizer (video)
  • Casemiro scores deflected winner
  • Asensio adds fourth

Dynastic Real Madrid won its 12th UEFA Champions League title, a third in four years, in downing Juventus 4-1 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, and Casemiro’s 60th minute goal was the winner. Marco Asensio scored in stoppage time to complete the quartet of goals.

Mario Mandzukic’s overhead kick stands at Juventus’ lone goal. Juve has now lost seven of nine UCL Finals, the most of any team.

Ronaldo started the scoring when his left-footed shot off a 1-2 with Dani Carvajal completed a well-worked team goal to give Real a 20th minute lead.

But Mandzukic erased the lead and many memories of Ronaldo’s wild celebration before the half hour mark. Leonardo Bonucci played a pinpoint diagonal ball to Sandro, who cut the ball back for Gonzalo Higuain.

The striker moved the ball to Mandzukic, who chested it into range for a wonderful overhead kick that eluded the reach of Keylor Navas. 1-1.

Real picked up several yellow cards, and it was clear there was as tactical decision to tackle hard and foul often.

Early in the second half, Andrea Barzagli was beaten by Isco but made an incredible recovery and daring tackle to force a corner than Raphael Varane headed off Leonardo Bonucci.

Luka Modric tore into a shot that Buffon corralled as the clock hit 54, and Real reclaimed the advantage six minutes later. Casemiro belted a shot from distance which took a turn off a jumping Sami Khedira and eluded Buffon’s dive.

Ronaldo nabbed his second after Modric ran onto Carvajal’s ball to the end line, cutting back a shot to the near post for the Portuguese superstar to punch past Buffon.

Sandro came close to flicking Dani Alves’ free kick inside the far post in the 82nd minute, and it felt like defeat for Juve was assured by the ball bounding wide of the woodwork.

Substitute Juan Cuadrado took his second yellow card in the 83rd minute to complete a sending off.

Bale reacts to winning Champions League on home soil

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Gareth Bale subbed into Real Madrid’s destruction of Juventus, stepping onto the turf at Millennium Stadium about three miles from where he was raised in Wales.

Bale, 27, fought injuries this year and only scored nine times in 26 matches, but that’s not hurting his glee in being a three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

To do it at “home” is extra special for Bale, but just getting through his injuries to get onto the field in Cardiff means a lot, too. From the BBC:

“What an incredible scene. The city has done an immaculate job in hosting a great event. To win this at home is a great feeling, it’s been a hard season, I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards.

“We have made history, we’ll enjoy this moment now.. We needed confidence at half-time, and we had to take our chances which we did.”

Will Bale stick around the Bernabeu? Now is not the time to ask the player, but we have to wonder if there’s any better exit than winning a continental title at home.

Champions League final in Cardiff delivers on every level

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

CARDIFF —  Wales’ capital city deserved a great final.

It got one.

This game is always the most-watched annual TV event around the globe and with two heavyweights colliding under the roof at the Principality Stadium the anticipation for Saturday’s final was intense. It did not disappoint.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, plus a wonder-goal from Mario Mandzukic pulling Juventus level at half time. Then Real pulled away to seal back-to-back UCL trophies and their third in the last four seasons.

The Champions League final festivities have been going on all week in Cardiff and started early all around the UK on Saturday.

Packed onto trains from London’s Paddington Station early in the morning, fans of Juventus and Real Madrid were filled with nervous excitement as the belted out chants and sipped on beer with flags of their respective nations wrapped around their waists.

Fans flew from Madrid and Turin that morning and got straight to Paddington, still with their Gazzetta dello Sport and Marca newspapers under their aim, and jumped on the train.

Huge crowds were traveling from London to Cardiff, but many more awaited in Wales’ capital city after three days of events in and around the host city.

Before the game Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about wanting to see a “great final” between two attacking teams.

The former Juve star spoke for everyone and this game, and the occasion, lived up to the expectations.

“It’s the same for Juventus. We’re going to try to play our game; we know we’re going to play against a great team. What everyone who likes football wants to see is to see a great final,” Zidane explained.

His captain, Sergio Ramos, spoke about an “appointment with history” and Real delivered, extending their own record as 12-time champions of Europe.

Before the game, though, the subplots swirled.

Would Real become the first team in over 26 years to win back-to-back European Cups? Would Gareth Bale, the hometown hero, play for Real after his injury? Could legendary goalkeeper Gianliugi Buffon, 39, win his first-ever Champions League trophy? Would Cristiano Ronaldo equal Lionel Messi’s record of four Champions League titles? Could Juve become just the second Italian team to complete a famous treble?

All of that excitement, plus the fact that both teams were stacked with bonafide studs, meant that expectancy was in the air. Real had scored 32 goals throughout the competition this season, while Juve hadn’t lost any of their 12 games heading into the final.

With the sun beating down on the Welsh capital, the streets in and around the Millennium Stadium were packed hours before kick off.

Cardiff Castle was draped in Champions League banners with a dragon guarding the trophy, and the locals were dancing in the streets with fans of both clubs singing “Wales! Wales! Wales!”

There was a proper party atmosphere and the perfect way to bring down the curtain on the 2017-18 domestic season in Europe.

Locals drank beer and wore purple and white Real Madrid shirts, with Juve fans taking over one end of town and Real’s at the other.

Cardiff is the perfect place for an “away day” final with bars all long the cobbled streets leading down to the stadium as you get off the train. Just like it did during Wembley’s refurbishment as it hosted the FA Cup final, Cardiff did it right. Everyone wanted to be there as hotels were booked months in advanced and fans stayed in Bristol, Swansea and Newport nearby, plus many traveled from London on the day.

On the pitch before the game the Black Eyed Peas performed with Pyrotechnics in the background under the closed roof due to security concerns.

Even if the pregame show was a little too much for some purists, the game itself lived up to the hype.

Ronaldo got the ball rolling and Manduzkic’s fine goal, which made it 1-1, will go down in history.

But just when it ebbed and flowed in the second half, Real put its foot on the accelerator and kicked on.

Casemiro made it 2-1. Ronaldo made it 3-1 and Marco Asensio finished things off late on to make it 4-1. That was it. The game was done and dusted.

Cardiff’s ability to host and stage fine finals will never be over.

It is a city made for occasions like this and both sets of fans, the locals and, most importantly, the players, delivered.

Forget the cagey occasions of the past. This was what a UEFA Champions League final is meant to be like.

As Real’s players hoisted the UCL trophy into the air fireworks again filled the stadium to end what had truly been a memorable day for everyone involved.

Three things we learned from Real Madrid’s win v. Juventus

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 3, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

CARDIFF — Real Madrid secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in style as the Spanish giants beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Real have now extended their own record of being crowned Champions of Europe with 12 titles to their name and they’ve won three UCL crowns in the last four seasons.

Make no mistake, this is a dynasty.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored first and last, while Casemiro’s deflected effort put Real Madrid 2-1 up after a moment of sheer magic from Mario Mandzukic leveled the game for Juventus. Late on Marco Asensio made it 4-1 with a tap in.

Zinedine Zidane has now delivered two Champions League trophies in his first two seasons as a manager. Now bad Zizou, not bad.

Here’s what we learned from the final in the Welsh capital.

RONALDO COMES UP WITH THE GOODS

For the opening 20 minutes Cristiano Ronaldo spent most of the game falling down and asking for free kicks.

Then, like he always seems to do in the big moments, he pounced. Real launched a rapid counter as Toni Kroos found Karim Benzema who found Ronaldo and he then played in the overlapping Dani Carvajal who returned the favor for Ronaldo to sweep home. Bang. 1-0.

It summed up this Real team who had started slowly and Juventus looked sharper, more focused and more capable in attack, but then their talisman struck and the entire mood of the game changed.

Ronaldo has now won four UEFA Champions League trophies, equaling Lionel Messi. The lines blurring the debate between who is greater, Ronaldo or Messi, have once again been further muddled.

The 32-year-old struggled in the run of play with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini marshaling him, and although he had an off day, like the vast majority of his teammates, Ronaldo came up when it mattered.

Ronaldo isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but to come up with big goals in big games to win big trophies time and time again, the man is a machine.

With four Champions League trophies and now 42 goals in the 2016-17 season, Ronaldo has proved he is once again the man for the big occasion.

A FINAL LIVES UP TO THE HYPE

I would’ve been fine if this game never had to end.

The first half was frenetic but composed. Tense yet fluid. Full of quality but also toughness. It had everything you’d want from a final.

Following Ronaldo’s fine finish after a flowing team move, Mandzukic came up with a wonder-goal to level things up.

In the second half tackles flew in as Juve tried to slow down the pace and disrupt Real’s flow. That only fired the Spaniards up and they never looked back after Casemiro’s shot deflected off Sami Khedira and in to make it 2-1.

Ronaldo flicked home at the near post three minutes later 3-1 to all but end the encounter with 25 minutes to go. Ronaldo and substitute Gareth Bale both went close for Real and Alex Sandro flicked a header just wide for Juve with Gonzalo Higuain having a good chance from close range. Juan Cuadrado was sent off as Juve finished the game with 10-men as Sergio Ramos was up to his old tricks.

The game had everything and the quality of play on the pitch, despite Real finishing things off with over 20 minutes to go, was a joy to watch.

MANDZUKIC’S CONTENDER FOR BEST-EVER UCL FINAL GOAL

This goal is a genuine contender for the best goal ever scored in a European Cup final. Even if Keylor Navas could’ve probably done a little better…

Zinedine Zidane’s volley for Real against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow in 2001 is one of the best, as is Hernan Crespo’s dink for AC Milan against Liverpool in 2005 in Istanbul, but the audacity of Mandzukic’s strike at such a pivotal time stunned the Millennium Stadium crowd.

The fact that the ball didn’t touch the ground from Dani Alves cross-field ball to Alex Sandro’s ball in to Higuain who chested it down teed up Mandzukic made his miraculous finish even better.

Aesthetically it had everything. Adventurous play from full backs, a center forward playing in another attacker superbly and then Manduzkic with a ridiculous chest and finish to make it 1-1.

The only way this goal could be below Zidane and Co. is due to Navas’ positioning. The Real goalkeeper was caught out by the lack of power on Mandzukic’s shot and it looped over his head. Would a taller goalkeeper have got fingertips on it? Perhaps.

Juventus lost a seventh UCL final out of nine, but at least they have this gem to remember from another disappointing display as Gianluigi Buffon’s wait goes on.

USWNT’s Dunn, Chelsea Ladies win Spring title

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

USWNT star Crystal Dunn went 90 minutes as the Chelsea Ladies claimed the Spring Series title with a 2-0 win at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Dunn, 24, joined Chelsea from the Washington Spirit this offseason and played right wing back for the Blues.

Chelsea won the Spring Series by goal differential tiebreaker, besting Carli Lloyd’s Man City by 18 goals.

The title comes two days after USWNT teammate Alex Morgan and Lyon claimed the UEFA Women’s Champions League crown.