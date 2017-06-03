Dallas’ Ferreira becomes 2nd youngest scorer in MLS history (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Only Freddy Adu has scored an MLS goal at a younger age than Jesus Ferreira.

The latest in a long line of FC Dallas young stars, the 16-year-old Ferreira scored soon after subbing into Saturday’s 6-2 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Ferreira is the son of former Colombian national teamer and FC Dallas midfielder David Ferreira.

Dallas moves to 6W-2L-5T on the young season and boasts the best points-per-game of any team in the Western Conference. Overall, FCD is two points back of Sporting KC with two matches-in-hand.

Congratulations, @Jesusfcd27. The second youngest player to score in MLS history! pic.twitter.com/XqqLNEIa4V — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 4, 2017

Last time @FCDallas scored 6, David Ferreira had a goal (2009). Tonight his 16-YO son Jesus Ferreira became youngest scorer in club history — Steve Davis (@SteveDavis90) June 4, 2017

Only 1 @MLS goalscorer younger than Ferreira…

14.320 Adu

16.161 Ferreira

16.173 Fagundez

16.217 Quaranta

16.253 Gaven

16.312 McBean — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) June 4, 2017

