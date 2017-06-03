LIVE — Real, Juventus meet in Cardiff for UCL finale

There’s a lot on the line Saturday in Cardiff as Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the UEFA Champions League title, and no matter which side comes out on top we’re in store for something special.
The Millennium Stadium is the setting as Zinedine Zidane and Real are on the verge of capturing their third UCL crown in the past four seasons, a feat that has never been accomplished in the Champions League Era.
Meanwhile, Juventus seeks its first UCL title since the mid-1990s and looks to get the job done after falling short against Barcelona two seasons ago.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had another historic season for Los Blancos, totaling 10 goals in this year’s UCL competition, while Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala attempt to close the deal for Juventus with their combined 52 goals across all competitions.
Here are the squads ahead of Saturday’s final:
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
Juventus: Buffon; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli; Pjanic, Khedira; Mandzukic, Dybala, Alves; Higuain.