More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter

LIVE — Real, Juventus meet in Cardiff for UCL finale

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

There’s a lot on the line Saturday in Cardiff as Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the UEFA Champions League title, and no matter which side comes out on top we’re in store for something special.

The Millennium Stadium is the setting as Zinedine Zidane and Real are on the verge of capturing their third UCL crown in the past four seasons, a feat that has never been accomplished in the Champions League Era.

Meanwhile, Juventus seeks its first UCL title since the mid-1990s and looks to get the job done after falling short against Barcelona two seasons ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had another historic season for Los Blancos, totaling 10 goals in this year’s UCL competition, while Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala attempt to close the deal for Juventus with their combined 52 goals across all competitions.

Here are the squads ahead of Saturday’s final:

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Juventus: Buffon; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli; Pjanic, Khedira; Mandzukic, Dybala, Alves; Higuain.

Report: Man United won’t offer Ibrahimovic new contract

Clive Rose/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season at Old Trafford went just how you’d expect it to, but the Swede may be one and done in England.

[ MORE: Gareth Bale to Man United? And more transfer news ]

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United won’t offer the 36-year-old Swede a new contract this summer wen his current deal expires on June 30.

Ibrahimovic missed several matches down the stretch for the Red Devils, including the club’s UEFA Europa League title win against Ajax, after suffering an ACL injury in April.

It’s important to note that Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has stated there are other offers on the table for the top-tier striker, although it’s unclear as to which clubs they are.

“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top,” Raiola recently said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs. We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them. But I think it is respectful to talk to United and to see what all parties want.”

The star striker netted an impressive 28 goals in all competitions this season for United, however, with his age and long-term injury a factor the Red Devils could look to go in another direction next season up front.

With Zlatan not expressing any desire to retire ahead of the 2017/18 season, there’s a very real chance that he joins another club in Europe or possibly travels abroad to MLS.

The veteran has been linked with the American league for some time now, particularly the LA Galaxy, although the club doesn’t have a Designated Player position available at this time.

Scenes from Cardiff ahead of UCL final

Twitter/@ChampionsLeague
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

The Millennium Stadium will be the setting for the UEFA Champions League final but the entire city of Cardiff is buzzing as Real Madrid and Juventus prepare to do battle.

Although the Premier League season is past us for the time being, Saturday’s contest in Wales will surely provide a memorable

Check out some of the sights from Cardiff with just a few hours remaining before kick off.

 

Transfer rumor roundup: Bale to Man United? PL clubs chasing Dani Alves

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

European domestic seasons are over but the fun is just getting started as the transfer news highlights some of the game’s biggest stars.

[ MORE: Wenger confirms interest in Leicester’s Mahrez ]

Let’s get down to the day’s biggest rumors.

The Independent is reporting that Real Madrid may be willing to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United in order to help further the club’s attempts to sign Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe this summer.

If Real does win the UCL final on Saturday it could be a heck of a send off for Bale in his home nation.

A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly chasing Juventus defender Dani Alves, who has enjoyed another successful season in 2016/17.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all expressed interest in the Brazilian veteran.

The report cites Antonio Conte‘s significant interest in Alves, who could be an option to compete with Victor Moses at wing back.

Mohamed Salah continues to be a top target for Liverpool, despite the club reportedly having a recent bid turned down by Roma.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are prepared to double Salah’s wages if he comes to Anfield next season.

The Reds could also be in for another Rome-based player as Keita Balde has drawn interest from Liverpool, according to ESPN.

Balde has burst onto the Serie A scene in 2016/17, scoring 15 goals for Lazio.

Arena: Dempsey is still “an important player” for USMNT

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

Clint Dempsey will be 35 next summer when the World Cup turns to Russia, but the Seattle Sounders forward is still a vital piece in the U.S. Men’s National Team setup.

[ MORE: USMNT faces Venezuela ahead of return to Hex action ]

And manager Bruce Arena agrees.

“[Dempsey] has a bunch of good years still ahead of him,” Arena said. “With the national team, I think as we continue to surround him with good players, he’s still is a player that we believe can give us quality minutes and be an important player.”

Not only is Dempsey one of the most decorated USMNT players of his generation, which has seen the likes of Landon Donovan and others, but the Texas native is on the verge of cementing his place as the best goalscorer in U.S. history.

Dempsey is just one goal away from tying Donovan’s USMNT record of 57 goals, and the former Fulham attacker has reached this point after making 25 fewer international appearances than his former compatriot.

Arena, like many others, had his doubts about Dempsey’s lofty aspirations overseas, but the U.S. manager believes the Sounders forwards not only excelled in Europe but exceeded expectations during his time in England.

“[Dempsey’s] career has been impressive,” said Arena. “When he left MLS I certainly had my doubts that he could be a player that could earn significant minutes and move to big clubs in Europe, but he proved everyone wrong.”

Last season provided a major scare for Dempsey and both his club and national teams after the forward missed significant time due to a heart irregularity discovered by Sounders doctors.

Not only was Dempsey unavailable to play as the Sounders went on to win MLS Cup in December but the U.S. veteran’s future was in serious doubt.

Since, Dempsey has stormed back onto the MLS and U.S. Soccer scenes in 2017 with four goals each for the Sounders and USMNT.

“I think his illness last year allowed him to reflect on himself a little bit as a player and person, and I think it’s brought a different perspective to him both on and off the field,” said Arena. “Today, I see a quality player who is in a good place. It’s been a great run for him.”