LIVE — Real, Juventus meet in Cardiff for UCL finale

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season at Old Trafford went just how you’d expect it to, but the Swede may be one and done in England.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United won’t offer the 36-year-old Swede a new contract this summer wen his current deal expires on June 30.

Ibrahimovic missed several matches down the stretch for the Red Devils, including the club’s UEFA Europa League title win against Ajax, after suffering an ACL injury in April.

It’s important to note that Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has stated there are other offers on the table for the top-tier striker, although it’s unclear as to which clubs they are.

“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top,” Raiola recently said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs. We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them. But I think it is respectful to talk to United and to see what all parties want.”

The star striker netted an impressive 28 goals in all competitions this season for United, however, with his age and long-term injury a factor the Red Devils could look to go in another direction next season up front.

With Zlatan not expressing any desire to retire ahead of the 2017/18 season, there’s a very real chance that he joins another club in Europe or possibly travels abroad to MLS.

The veteran has been linked with the American league for some time now, particularly the LA Galaxy, although the club doesn’t have a Designated Player position available at this time.