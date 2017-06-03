MLS Snapshot: New York City FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The game in 100 words (or less): Neither side managed to control this back-and-forth game but there were certainly chances had by both clubs. NYCFC came away with the three points after a strong close to the match and a pair of finishes from the team’s two centerbacks. Despite a valiant effort from Union keeper Andre Blake, the Union fell for the second straight match, while NYCFC gets back to winning ways for the first time since May 21. The victory moves Patrick Vieira’s men up to second in the Eastern Conference with 24 points, while the Union remain in ninth place.

Three four moments that mattered

32′ — Frantic moments for the Union back line — Alex Ring(s) one off the post, but NYCFC had several quality chances here to bury it.

69′ — Picault punishes NYCFC for their missed chances — Make it three goals on the season now for the winger.

74′ — Andre Blake, you are just so good — Just two of the many (AKA five) saves the Union keeper made on Saturday.

80′ — Chanot rises, heads home side back level

Man of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: Fafa Picault (69′), Maxime Chanot (80′), Alexandre Callens (85′)