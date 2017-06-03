MLS Snapshot: New York City FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Neither side managed to control this back-and-forth game but there were certainly chances had by both clubs. NYCFC came away with the three points after a strong close to the match and a pair of finishes from the team’s two centerbacks. Despite a valiant effort from Union keeper Andre Blake, the Union fell for the second straight match, while NYCFC gets back to winning ways for the first time since May 21. The victory moves Patrick Vieira’s men up to second in the Eastern Conference with 24 points, while the Union remain in ninth place.
Three four moments that mattered
32′ — Frantic moments for the Union back line — Alex Ring(s) one off the post, but NYCFC had several quality chances here to bury it.
69′ — Picault punishes NYCFC for their missed chances — Make it three goals on the season now for the winger.
74′ — Andre Blake, you are just so good — Just two of the many (AKA five) saves the Union keeper made on Saturday.
80′ — Chanot rises, heads home side back level
Man of the match: David Villa
Goalscorers: Fafa Picault (69′), Maxime Chanot (80′), Alexandre Callens (85′)
On the biggest stage, Cristiano Ronaldo did it again.
And then Mario Mandzukic somehow upstaged him.
Aiming to complete the rare UCL-EURO-UCL sandwich, Real Madrid’s superstar belted a low shot past fellow living legend Gianluigi Buffon to give the La Liga giants a 1-0 lead over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Final.
But Mandzukic chested Higuain’s flick of a Sandro cross into range for an amazing overhead kick, one that instantly becomes one of the most stylish and improbable goals in UCL history.
Perhaps most amazing is that Real keeper Keylor Navas sees what’s going to happen, primes himself for the leap, and still can’t get there.
Back to Ronaldo…
As if often the case when Ronaldo is concerned, there’s a record in play.
Ronaldo worked several fancy additions into his standard explosive celebration.
There’s a lot on the line Saturday in Cardiff as Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the UEFA Champions League title, and no matter which side comes out on top we’re in store for something special.
The Millennium Stadium is the setting as Zinedine Zidane and Real are on the verge of capturing their third UCL crown in the past four seasons, a feat that has never been accomplished in the Champions League Era.
Meanwhile, Juventus seeks its first UCL title since the mid-1990s and looks to get the job done after falling short against Barcelona two seasons ago.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had another historic season for Los Blancos, totaling 10 goals in this year’s UCL competition, while Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala attempt to close the deal for Juventus with their combined 52 goals across all competitions.
Here are the squads ahead of Saturday’s final:
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
Juventus: Buffon; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli; Pjanic, Khedira; Mandzukic, Dybala, Alves; Higuain.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season at Old Trafford went just how you’d expect it to, but the Swede may be one and done in England.
According to the Daily Express, Manchester United won’t offer the 36-year-old Swede a new contract this summer wen his current deal expires on June 30.
Ibrahimovic missed several matches down the stretch for the Red Devils, including the club’s UEFA Europa League title win against Ajax, after suffering an ACL injury in April.
It’s important to note that Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has stated there are other offers on the table for the top-tier striker, although it’s unclear as to which clubs they are.
“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top,” Raiola recently said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs. We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them. But I think it is respectful to talk to United and to see what all parties want.”
The star striker netted an impressive 28 goals in all competitions this season for United, however, with his age and long-term injury a factor the Red Devils could look to go in another direction next season up front.
With Zlatan not expressing any desire to retire ahead of the 2017/18 season, there’s a very real chance that he joins another club in Europe or possibly travels abroad to MLS.
The veteran has been linked with the American league for some time now, particularly the LA Galaxy, although the club doesn’t have a Designated Player position available at this time.
The Millennium Stadium will be the setting for the UEFA Champions League final but the entire city of Cardiff is buzzing as Real Madrid and Juventus prepare to do battle.
Check out some of the sights from Cardiff with just a few hours remaining before kick off.