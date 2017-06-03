More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PSG hires Antero Henrique as its sporting director

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says it has hired Antero Henrique as its sporting director.

The 49-year-old Portuguese previously worked at Porto, helping the club to develop its reputed scouting network. He quit as Porto’s vice-president last September.

Henrique says, “I have the ambition and will to create a dynamic that enables Paris Saint-Germain to be at the highest level over the long term.”

PSG is trying to become one of Europe’s biggest clubs. It failed to reach the Champions League quarterfinals this season, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona after winning the first leg of their last-16 match 4-0.

PSG finished second to Monaco in the French league, ending a run of four straight titles, but defended its French Cup and League Cup trophies.

The club announced the hiring on its website Friday.

Buffon on UCL loss: “Leaves you open-mouthed in shock”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

As one of the top goalkeepers in the history of the game, Gianluigi Buffon has won essentially everything but the UEFA Champions League.

That’s what makes Saturday’s loss sting so much, as the 39-year-old continues to ply his trade while waging war against the clock of an already elongated career.

Buffon says Juve were prepared to take on Real Madrid, and was left fishing for the reasons of his side’s demise.

Did they run out of gas? Was it an unlucky first half? Or was Real simply that much better of a side?

From FootballItalia:

“We had an excellent first half, where we caused Real Madrid huge problems, so it leaves you open-mouthed in shock that incidents never go our way. That’s disappointing.

“I thought it was a great approach in the first half, not giving Madrid any more advantages, and we ran really hard. Perhaps we ran a bit too hard and didn’t make the most of that advantage on the field. That’s disappointing.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through. They won deservedly.”

There’s something to that last part, even in translation. Real is accustomed to getting the job done. Mario Mandzukic’s stunning overhead goal might’ve flattened other teams, but Madrid went back to work and simply dominated the second half.

How long does Buffon have left? It’s incredibly difficult to make a deep UCL run, let alone win its crown. Might this be the ageless backstop’s last shot at a major trophy?

Ronaldo after fourth UCL crown: “What more could I ask?”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

One of the greatest footballers to ever play the game added to his long list of accomplishments on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth UEFA Champions League title, his third in four years with Real Madrid.

He also scored a brace, his 599th and 600th career goals, ensuring a 10th-straight year with the most goals in the competition.

Is he pumped? Yeah, he’s pumped. From FootballItalia.net:

“We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask?

“I will now try to make the most of this unique moment in my career and then prepare for international duty with Portugal.”

Like his eternal debate partner Lionel Messi, there are few ways to describe the strength of Ronaldo’s career. It’s no doubt at its apex now, with the Portuguese collecting a UCL-EURO-UCL sandwich of hardware.

Bale reacts to winning Champions League on home soil

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Gareth Bale subbed into Real Madrid’s destruction of Juventus, stepping onto the turf at Millennium Stadium about three miles from where he was raised in Wales.

Bale, 27, fought injuries this year and only scored nine times in 26 matches, but that’s not hurting his glee in being a three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

To do it at “home” is extra special for Bale, but just getting through his injuries to get onto the field in Cardiff means a lot, too. From the BBC:

“What an incredible scene. The city has done an immaculate job in hosting a great event. To win this at home is a great feeling, it’s been a hard season, I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards.

“We have made history, we’ll enjoy this moment now.. We needed confidence at half-time, and we had to take our chances which we did.”

Will Bale stick around the Bernabeu? Now is not the time to ask the player, but we have to wonder if there’s any better exit than winning a continental title at home.

Champions League final in Cardiff delivers on every level

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

CARDIFF —  Wales’ capital city deserved a great final.

It got one.

This game is always the most-watched annual TV event around the globe and with two heavyweights colliding under the roof at the Principality Stadium the anticipation for Saturday’s final was intense. It did not disappoint.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, plus a wonder-goal from Mario Mandzukic pulling Juventus level at half time. Then Real pulled away to seal back-to-back UCL trophies, their third in the last four seasons and Zinedine Zidane’s side became the first team in 27 years to defend the European Cup. There was plenty to celebrate for Real and their fans at the final whistle.

The Champions League final festivities have been going on all week in Cardiff and started early all around the UK on Saturday.

Packed onto trains from London’s Paddington Station early in the morning, fans of Juventus and Real Madrid were filled with nervous excitement as the belted out chants and sipped on beer with flags of their respective nations wrapped around their waists.

Fans flew from Madrid and Turin that morning and got straight to Paddington, still with their Gazzetta dello Sport and Marca newspapers under their aim, and jumped on the train.

Huge crowds were traveling from London to Cardiff, but many more awaited in Wales’ capital city after three days of events in and around the host city.

Before the game Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about wanting to see a “great final” between two attacking teams.

The former Juve star spoke for everyone and this game, and the occasion, lived up to the expectations.

“It’s the same for Juventus. We’re going to try to play our game; we know we’re going to play against a great team. What everyone who likes football wants to see is to see a great final,” Zidane explained.

His captain, Sergio Ramos, spoke about an “appointment with history” and Real delivered, extending their own record as 12-time champions of Europe.

Before the game, though, the subplots swirled.

Would Real become the first team in over 26 years to win back-to-back European Cups? Would Gareth Bale, the hometown hero, play for Real after his injury? Could legendary goalkeeper Gianliugi Buffon, 39, win his first-ever Champions League trophy? Would Cristiano Ronaldo equal Lionel Messi’s record of four Champions League titles? Could Juve become just the second Italian team to complete a famous treble?

All of that excitement, plus the fact that both teams were stacked with bonafide studs, meant that expectancy was in the air. Real had scored 32 goals throughout the competition this season, while Juve hadn’t lost any of their 12 games heading into the final.

With the sun beating down on the Welsh capital, the streets in and around the Millennium Stadium were packed hours before kick off.

Cardiff Castle was draped in Champions League banners with a dragon guarding the trophy, and the locals were dancing in the streets with fans of both clubs singing “Wales! Wales! Wales!”

There was a proper party atmosphere and the perfect way to bring down the curtain on the 2017-18 domestic season in Europe.

Locals drank beer and wore purple and white Real Madrid shirts, with Juve fans taking over one end of town and Real’s at the other.

Cardiff is the perfect place for an “away day” final with bars all long the cobbled streets leading down to the stadium as you get off the train. Just like it did during Wembley’s refurbishment as it hosted the FA Cup final, Cardiff did it right. Everyone wanted to be there as hotels were booked months in advanced and fans stayed in Bristol, Swansea and Newport nearby, plus many traveled from London on the day.

On the pitch before the game the Black Eyed Peas performed with Pyrotechnics in the background under the closed roof due to security concerns.

Even if the pregame show was a little too much for some purists, the game itself lived up to the hype.

Ronaldo got the ball rolling and Manduzkic’s fine goal, which made it 1-1, will go down in history.

But just when it ebbed and flowed in the second half, Real put its foot on the accelerator and kicked on.

Casemiro made it 2-1. Ronaldo made it 3-1 and Marco Asensio finished things off late on to make it 4-1. That was it. The game was done and dusted.

Cardiff’s ability to host and stage fine finals will never be over.

It is a city made for occasions like this and both sets of fans, the locals and, most importantly, the players, delivered.

Forget the cagey occasions of the past. This was what a UEFA Champions League final is meant to be like.

As Real’s players hoisted the UCL trophy into the air fireworks again filled the stadium to end what had truly been a memorable day for everyone involved.