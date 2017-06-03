Report: Man United won’t offer Ibrahimovic new contract

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season at Old Trafford went just how you’d expect it to, but the Swede may be one and done in England.
According to the Daily Express, Manchester United won’t offer the 36-year-old Swede a new contract this summer wen his current deal expires on June 30.
Ibrahimovic missed several matches down the stretch for the Red Devils, including the club’s UEFA Europa League title win against Ajax, after suffering an ACL injury in April.
It’s important to note that Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has stated there are other offers on the table for the top-tier striker, although it’s unclear as to which clubs they are.
“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top,” Raiola recently said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs. We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them. But I think it is respectful to talk to United and to see what all parties want.”
The star striker netted an impressive 28 goals in all competitions this season for United, however, with his age and long-term injury a factor the Red Devils could look to go in another direction next season up front.
With Zlatan not expressing any desire to retire ahead of the 2017/18 season, there’s a very real chance that he joins another club in Europe or possibly travels abroad to MLS.
The veteran has been linked with the American league for some time now, particularly the LA Galaxy, although the club doesn’t have a Designated Player position available at this time.
Clint Dempsey has a good chance at matching Landon Donovan’s record for most goals as a USMNT player when the Yanks face Venezuela on Saturday in Sandy, Utah.
Rio Tinto is the venue, and Dempsey lines up alongside Hamburg’s Bobby Wood in an attack-ready XI with Fabian Johnson, Christian Pulisic, and Darlington Nagbe.
Michael Bradley completes the midfield, with Jorge Villafana, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, and DeAndre Yedlin holding down the defense in front of Tim Howard.
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says it has hired Antero Henrique as its sporting director.
The 49-year-old Portuguese previously worked at Porto, helping the club to develop its reputed scouting network. He quit as Porto’s vice-president last September.
Henrique says, “I have the ambition and will to create a dynamic that enables Paris Saint-Germain to be at the highest level over the long term.”
PSG is trying to become one of Europe’s biggest clubs. It failed to reach the Champions League quarterfinals this season, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona after winning the first leg of their last-16 match 4-0.
PSG finished second to Monaco in the French league, ending a run of four straight titles, but defended its French Cup and League Cup trophies.
The club announced the hiring on its website Friday.
As one of the top goalkeepers in the history of the game, Gianluigi Buffon has won essentially everything but the UEFA Champions League.
That’s what makes Saturday’s loss sting so much, as the 39-year-old continues to ply his trade while waging war against the clock of an already elongated career.
Buffon says Juve were prepared to take on Real Madrid, and was left fishing for the reasons of his side’s demise.
Did they run out of gas? Was it an unlucky first half? Or was Real simply that much better of a side?
From FootballItalia:
“We had an excellent first half, where we caused Real Madrid huge problems, so it leaves you open-mouthed in shock that incidents never go our way. That’s disappointing.
“I thought it was a great approach in the first half, not giving Madrid any more advantages, and we ran really hard. Perhaps we ran a bit too hard and didn’t make the most of that advantage on the field. That’s disappointing.
“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through. They won deservedly.”
There’s something to that last part, even in translation. Real is accustomed to getting the job done. Mario Mandzukic’s stunning overhead goal might’ve flattened other teams, but Madrid went back to work and simply dominated the second half.
How long does Buffon have left? It’s incredibly difficult to make a deep UCL run, let alone win its crown. Might this be the ageless backstop’s last shot at a major trophy?
One of the greatest footballers to ever play the game added to his long list of accomplishments on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth UEFA Champions League title, his third in four years with Real Madrid.
He also scored a brace, his 599th and 600th career goals, ensuring a 10th-straight year with the most goals in the competition.
Is he pumped? Yeah, he’s pumped. From FootballItalia.net:
“We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask?
“I will now try to make the most of this unique moment in my career and then prepare for international duty with Portugal.”
Like his eternal debate partner Lionel Messi, there are few ways to describe the strength of Ronaldo’s career. It’s no doubt at its apex now, with the Portuguese collecting a UCL-EURO-UCL sandwich of hardware.