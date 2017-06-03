Ronaldo after fourth UCL crown: “What more could I ask?”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of the greatest footballers to ever play the game added to his long list of accomplishments on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth UEFA Champions League title, his third in four years with Real Madrid.

He also scored a brace, his 599th and 600th career goals, ensuring a 10th-straight year with the most goals in the competition.

Is he pumped? Yeah, he’s pumped. From FootballItalia.net:

“We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask? “I will now try to make the most of this unique moment in my career and then prepare for international duty with Portugal.”

Like his eternal debate partner Lionel Messi, there are few ways to describe the strength of Ronaldo’s career. It’s no doubt at its apex now, with the Portuguese collecting a UCL-EURO-UCL sandwich of hardware.

