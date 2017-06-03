Transfer rumor roundup: Bale to Man United? PL clubs chasing Dani Alves

Click to email (Opens in new window)

European domestic seasons are over but the fun is just getting started as the transfer news highlights some of the game’s biggest stars.

Let’s get down to the day’s biggest rumors.

The Independent is reporting that Real Madrid may be willing to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United in order to help further the club’s attempts to sign Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe this summer.

If Real does win the UCL final on Saturday it could be a heck of a send off for Bale in his home nation.

A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly chasing Juventus defender Dani Alves, who has enjoyed another successful season in 2016/17.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all expressed interest in the Brazilian veteran.

The report cites Antonio Conte‘s significant interest in Alves, who could be an option to compete with Victor Moses at wing back.

Mohamed Salah continues to be a top target for Liverpool, despite the club reportedly having a recent bid turned down by Roma.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are prepared to double Salah’s wages if he comes to Anfield next season.

The Reds could also be in for another Rome-based player as Keita Balde has drawn interest from Liverpool, according to ESPN.

Balde has burst onto the Serie A scene in 2016/17, scoring 15 goals for Lazio.