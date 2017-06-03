More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

USMNT announces Gold Cup roster shortlist

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

KAA Gent midfielder Kenny Saief and FC Dallas backstop Jesse Gonzalez are among the players on Bruce Arena’s 40-man shortlist for this summer’s Gold Cup.

Saief has been capped twice by Israel and Gonzalez recently stated his preference to represent Mexico.

English-American striker Dom Dwyer makes the shortlist as well as Philadelphia’s CJ Sapong.



Also of note are the inclusions of Toronto FC fullback Justin Morrow and Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj.

Benny Feilhaber and Sacha Kljestan have been left off the shortlist by Arena.

Goalkeepers: Joe Bendik, Jesse Gonzalez, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Matt Besler, Steve Birnbaum, Greg Garza, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Matt Polster, Jonathan Spector, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi.

Midfielders: Paul Arriola, Ale Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Tommy McNamara, Darlington Nagbe, Kellyn Acosta, Chris Pontius, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Gyasi Zardes.

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Dom Dwyer, Jordan Morris, CJ Sapong, Chris Wondolowski

WATCH: Pulisic does it again, levels USMNT with Venezuela

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic bailed out the lackluster United States men’s national team with another solid goal.

Trailing 1-0, the Borussia Dortmund teenager belted a low shot through traffic to level things up with Venezuela at Rio Tinto in Saturday’s international friendly.

Pulisic, 18, now has five goals in 14 caps for the United States.



Pulisic scored following Jorge Villafana’s darting run to move the ball to Fabian Johnson. Pulisic worked a pair of defenders before hitting a low shot across the keeper and into the goal in the 62nd minute.

Dallas' Ferreira becomes 2nd youngest scorer in MLS history (video)

@FCDallas
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Only Freddy Adu has scored an MLS goal at a younger age than Jesus Ferreira.

The latest in a long line of FC Dallas young stars, the 16-year-old Ferreira scored soon after subbing into Saturday’s 6-2 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Ferreira is the son of former Colombian national teamer and FC Dallas midfielder David Ferreira.



Dallas moves to 6W-2L-5T on the young season and boasts the best points-per-game of any team in the Western Conference. Overall, FCD is two points back of Sporting KC with two matches-in-hand.

LIVE: USMNT gets ready for WCQs with Venezuela test

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

Clint Dempsey has a good chance at matching Landon Donovan’s record for most goals as a USMNT player when the Yanks face Venezuela on Saturday in Sandy, Utah.

Rio Tinto is the venue, and Dempsey lines up alongside Hamburg’s Bobby Wood in an attack-ready XI with Fabian Johnson, Christian Pulisic, and Darlington Nagbe.



Michael Bradley completes the midfield, with Jorge Villafana, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, and DeAndre Yedlin holding down the defense in front of Tim Howard.

PSG hires Antero Henrique as its sporting director

AP Photo/Michel Euler
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says it has hired Antero Henrique as its sporting director.

The 49-year-old Portuguese previously worked at Porto, helping the club to develop its reputed scouting network. He quit as Porto’s vice-president last September.

Henrique says, “I have the ambition and will to create a dynamic that enables Paris Saint-Germain to be at the highest level over the long term.”



PSG is trying to become one of Europe’s biggest clubs. It failed to reach the Champions League quarterfinals this season, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona after winning the first leg of their last-16 match 4-0.

PSG finished second to Monaco in the French league, ending a run of four straight titles, but defended its French Cup and League Cup trophies.

The club announced the hiring on its website Friday.