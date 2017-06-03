USMNT announces Gold Cup roster shortlist

Click to email (Opens in new window)

KAA Gent midfielder Kenny Saief and FC Dallas backstop Jesse Gonzalez are among the players on Bruce Arena’s 40-man shortlist for this summer’s Gold Cup.

Saief has been capped twice by Israel and Gonzalez recently stated his preference to represent Mexico.

English-American striker Dom Dwyer makes the shortlist as well as Philadelphia’s CJ Sapong.

REAL WINS UCL: Bale reacts | Ronaldo, too

Also of note are the inclusions of Toronto FC fullback Justin Morrow and Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj.

Benny Feilhaber and Sacha Kljestan have been left off the shortlist by Arena.

Goalkeepers: Joe Bendik, Jesse Gonzalez, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Matt Besler, Steve Birnbaum, Greg Garza, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Matt Polster, Jonathan Spector, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi.

Midfielders: Paul Arriola, Ale Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Tommy McNamara, Darlington Nagbe, Kellyn Acosta, Chris Pontius, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Gyasi Zardes.

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Dom Dwyer, Jordan Morris, CJ Sapong, Chris Wondolowski

