WATCH: Mandzukic scores one of the best goals in UCL history

On the biggest stage, Cristiano Ronaldo did it again.

And then Mario Mandzukic somehow upstaged him.

Aiming to complete the rare UCL-EURO-UCL sandwich, Real Madrid’s superstar belted a low shot past fellow living legend Gianluigi Buffon to give the La Liga giants a 1-0 lead over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Final.

But Mandzukic chested Higuain’s flick of a Sandro cross into range for an amazing overhead kick, one that instantly becomes one of the most stylish and improbable goals in UCL history.

Perhaps most amazing is that Real keeper Keylor Navas sees what’s going to happen, primes himself for the leap, and still can’t get there.

Have you EVER seen a better goal in a #UCLfinal? Take a bow, Juventus. 😱😱😱 https://t.co/FURVvwOHMD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

Back to Ronaldo…

As if often the case when Ronaldo is concerned, there’s a record in play.

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in three Champions League finals, more than any other player. Stage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo worked several fancy additions into his standard explosive celebration.

Ronaldo becomes the 1st player to score in 3 Champions League finals to give Real Madrid the lead. #UCLfinal https://t.co/JLygGZfq1I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

