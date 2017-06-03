WATCH: Pulisic does it again, levels USMNT with Venezuela

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic bailed out the lackluster United States men’s national team with another solid goal.

Trailing 1-0, the Borussia Dortmund teenager belted a low shot through traffic to level things up with Venezuela at Rio Tinto in Saturday’s international friendly.

Pulisic, 18, now has five goals in 14 caps for the United States.

Pulisic scored following Jorge Villafana’s darting run to move the ball to Fabian Johnson. Pulisic worked a pair of defenders before hitting a low shot across the keeper and into the goal in the 62nd minute.

The kid does it again! Pulisic's 5th goal for the #USMNT ties it up! #USAvVEN https://t.co/twZiSQBNhQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 4, 2017

