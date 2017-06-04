More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Allegri’s coaching stock should take a hit after Champions League dud

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Coming into Saturday’s Champions League final, Massimiliano Allegri had one of the fastest-rising coaching stocks in European soccer.

Following the 4-1 Real Madrid win, Allegri still remains one of the top coaches in Europe, but after being thoroughly out-coached by Zinedine Zidane in the second half, other top teams will most certainly take note.

With the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, Zidane – no stranger to taking obscene risks in important games – looked to spark his lethargic Real Madrid all-star squad by bombing both full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal as far forward as possible. The two had 46 touches in the Juventus half through the 45 minutes; they racked up over half that in the 15 minutes after halftime alone.

The strategy worked, and immediately Juventus found itself pinned back in its own half – of the 5 chances created between those two players, four came between the 45th and 65th minute (only Carvajal’s assist on the first Madrid goal came outside that span).

With his team suddenly under siege, Allegri made no changes, tactically or otherwise. Likely, he hoped to take advantage of the counter opportunities presented by a suddenly relentless Madrid, but those opportunities never presented themselves. Juventus had a full 15 minutes to change tactics before the Spanish giants scored its quickfire double to put the game out of reach.

After a first half in which Juventus saw itself the better side, Madrid’s time was clearly coming, and Allegri most certainly had to be prepared for the eventual onslaught his team would face. Yet when it came to fruition, he had no response until it was too late, bringing on Juan Cuadrado with the scoreline now 3-1 and the game all but lost.

This is not to take away any credit from Real Madrid, who deserved to win the crown. Their squad is utterly loaded, potentially one of the best teams ever, and stopping them would be a tall task. Yet for a Juventus club that had conceded all of three goals the entire Champions League tournament, they were the most equipped of anyone to halt the Madrid machine, and they showed that through the first 45 minutes. Allegri froze when his team desperately needed some type of reaction. He quite simply came up small in the season’s biggest moment.

To make matters worse, after the match he criticized the squad for slumping mentally after Madrid’s second goal.

“We conceded that goal with a deflection and then let go psychologically,” Allegri said. “We should’ve reacted and defended with nails and teeth, but this is another step we have to take in [the] future to learn from this and mature. Even if Real Madrid had a very good second half and have excellent players who can change the game at any moment, that second goal knocked the wind out of our sails.” That’s a weak response from a man who should have shouldered much of the blame.

Max Allegri has no doubt guided Juventus through a fabulous campaign, and has proven a man who has squeezed the most out of this squad on numerous occasions. He should still remain a top coach among the European landscape as it stands. However, when prospective clubs down the road inspect his full body of work, this blemish should be one they inquire about. In a match that Juventus appeared up to the task, their manager went missing when they needed him the most.

US U-20’s lose to Venezuela 2-1 on extra-time goal

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the US U-20 side saw its 2017 World Cup come to an end in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 loss to Venezuela in extra time.

With the score 0-0 after 90 minutes thanks in large part to goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, all three goals were scored in the added minutes. Venezuela scored the first two, first through Adalberto Penaranda six minutes into the extra period, with the Malaga striker poking home a great cross from Samuel Sosa.

That was the match-winner, but Venezuela added another with five minutes left when Nahuel Ferraresi headed one in off a corner. The United States clawed one back through Portland Timbers rookie Jeremy Ebobisse in the 117th minute, but it wasn’t enough for the comeback.

The defeat marks the second straight time the United States U-20 team has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Two years ago they were dumped by eventual champion Serbia on penalties after a 0-0 draw. For Venezuela, the victory is their second straight coming in extra-time after defeating Japan 1-0 in the Round of 16 on an extra-time goal by Yangel Herrera.

Despite the late defeat, the US can be proud of its performance in South Korea. The tournament most notably saw the emergence of striker Josh Sargent as one for the future, and the defense overall performed to a high standard.

Jozy Altidore’s presence missed in USMNT draw with Venezuela

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

International friendlies are all about learning. With just days to go before the United States faces another crucial pair of World Cup qualifiers, Bruce Arena experimented a bunch against Venezuela with the idea that he can learn plenty about his current squad.

The 1-1 draw featured heavy United States possession, but nary a true look on goal. As Arena put it, “the final product wasn’t very good.”

The main reason for this? The absence of Jozy Altidore.

Altidore, the 3rd-leading scorer in USMNT history, was absent from the squad at Rio Tinto Stadium after missing the early portion of camp due to his brother’s wedding. Therefore, Arena left him out, instead pairing Clint Dempsey and Bobby Wood up front in one of those aforementioned experiments. While both Dempsey and Wood are quality players and both showed flashes of usefulness throughout the game, they are also far too similar in style to form an effective partnership at this stage. Both are speedy strikers who make runs through the defense, but neither has the true strength to allow others to get into space.

Clint Dempsey and the USMNT attack struggled mightily in the final third against Venezuela (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images).

Jozy’s hold-up play was the biggest missing piece for the United States against Venezuela, and while he has taken plenty of heat during his time with the international squad (sometimes deserved, sometimes not), Altidore is a critical piece of this USMNT squad, never more evident than just outside Salt Lake City last night.

If the United States is to take a positive points haul against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico, they will need Altidore at his best up front, not only scoring goals but also to help turn possession into danger up front, something the US was unable to do against Venezuela. Altidore is often judged by his ability to score goals for the US, but that is not nearly his only contribution to the squad.

Introducing Jozy Altidore back into the starting lineup most likely would see Bobby Wood the odd man out in a fully healthy squad, which is an unfortunate loss, but he and Dempsey simply do not provide enough variance up front. Wood will get plenty of chances in the future with Dempsey’s time eventually up, and he offers a speedy, dangerous option off the bench for the final 20 minutes of an even game.

The bottom line is that, despite his sometimes divisive stance with USMNT fans, the United States needs Jozy Altidore. That was blatantly obvious through 90 minutes in Sandy, Utah.

Antoine Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 7:19 AM EDT

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer following the club’s failure to skirt a transfer ban.

The Frenchman had been linked with a move away, most heavily with Manchester United, but after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the club’s appeal, the club would have been unable to sign a replacement. Griezmann refused to leave Diego Simeone in such a position, and therefore made his decision.

Speaking to French television channel Telefoot, Griezmann explained his decision. “Atlético cannot recruit,” he said. “Together with my agent, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay. It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season.”

Atletico’s transfer ban only lasts through this summer and ends January 1st, so it’s possible that Griezmann could end up leaving in the winter transfer window. The club was sanctioned for a breach of transfer rules regarding minors. A similar punishment for similar violations was recently brought down on both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Barcelona unable to sign players for the 2015 calendar year, while Real Madrid’s ban was lifted by a one-man CAS panel leaving them only incapacitated for the January 2017 window.

Rumors involving Griezmann had always been pending the CAS decision, although many expected the club to see a favorable ruling since Real Madrid was let off easy in the winter.

Manchester United will now be forced to look elsewhere, with links to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata picking up steam. There have been rumblings of a swap deal for Morata involving David De Gea, with cash likely needed from Madrid to even the pot.

Three things from the USMNT’s draw with Venezuela

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2017, 12:34 AM EDT

The United States worked out the kinks against Venezuela ahead of two huge World Cup qualifiers.

Drawing 1-1 in Utah, the Americans started slow and won’t love their evening overall.

Yet the Yanks saw dynamite performances from Tim Howard and Christian Pulisic, with Jorge Villafana also doing plenty of good.

Set pieces are a real concern

Bruce Arena’s appointment didn’t guarantee much, but it promised significant improvement on set pieces. Jurgen Klinsmann’s team did not fare well on corner kicks and free kicks, and Arena was supposed to fix what ailed the Yanks tactically.

Not yet.

The Yanks have not been much better, if at all, in dealing with set pieces, allowing another goal off a corner on Saturday and saved from a second by one of two fantastic saves by Tim “No. 1 Forever” Howard.

Either Fabian Johnson (likely), John Brooks (maybe), or both were victimized on the goal, moved out of position by the ping-pong of the ball amongst Venezuela heads (Win a 50-50, gents!).

And the second saw Clint Dempsey lose his mark for the first header, and Michael Bradley lost on the second as Howard bailed both veterans out.

Pulisic, Pulisic, Pulisic

At the risk of over exuberance, the Borussia Dortmund 18-year-old continues his path toward becoming a transcendent U.S. talent.

Pulisic scored five goals for BVB this season, and now has five as a national team member. Again, he’s 18.

This time, it was a composed move atop the 18.

“The ball just came back to me on top of the box. I just didn’t see the shot on my right foot, so I cut it back once and just put it right to the back post.”

There’s also something about the way Pulisic sees the ball in the center of the park, and the way he sets up for his longer passes, how they come off his foot.

There are some questions about his BVB future with Thomas Tuchel, a huge Pulisic proponent, out the door, but there aren’t any when it comes to his import within the USMNT structure.

Post-friendly calm

Listening to Pulisic and Tim Howard after the game, this friendly was part of the process. No, it didn’t look good. No, they didn’t come out well. But yes, they knew they were experimenting as well as the merits of that experimentation.

That last part is the biggest difference so far under Arena, and the half-year game plan to get used to playing at altitude has embedded itself in the players. We’ll see whether it’s successful on Thursday versus Trinidad and Tobago, and then Sunday at Mexico, but right now we like hearing the following:

Pulisic: “Obviously we had a slow start. We didn’t come out with the right intensity like we should have but as the game went on we found a groove. We’re getting used to the altitude. We’re looking a lot stronger and we feel much more confident.”

Howard: “Just a little bit of experimentation but Bruce Arena emphasized that every time you put that shirt on it means a lot.”