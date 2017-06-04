More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: Girona FC

Another minnow, Girona, promoted to La Liga for first time

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 4, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Girona will play in Spain’s first division next season for the first time in the 87-year history of the club after earning promotion on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw with Zaragoza was good enough for the Catalan club to secure the point it needed to finish second in the second division with one round to go.

It will join the already promoted Levante, the second-division winner, next season.

Also on Sunday, Getafe, Cadiz and Tenerife earned spots in the playoff for the third and final team that will be promoted.

Osasuna, Granada and Sporting Gijon were all relegated from the first division this season, which ended two weeks ago.

Bale “happy” winning trophies at Madrid; no interest in Man United

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJun 4, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

Gareth Bale‘s first four seasons at Real Madrid have been decent enough that the Welshman figures he’ll stick around another year or two, despite serious transfer overtures from Manchester United.

[ MORE: Griezmann won’t ditch Atleti during transfer ban this summer ]

Bale, who’s still only 27 (he’ll turn 28 next month), has thoroughly enjoyed (and contributed to) winning five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League a staggering three times already. While Man United’s interest is well documented, Bale says he and his entire family are “happy” in the Spanish capital — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’ve signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy.”

[ MORE: Transfer rumors — De Gea-for-Morata swap? Salah to LFC ]

As for the season itself, it was a trying period for Bale, who missed more than half the La Liga season (he played in just 19 games), but the target was always to return for Saturday’s Champions League final, during which he came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes:

“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery — which still has a little more healing to do — but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger. It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and give it that rest it needs. I came back too early from the surgery. But I still finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy.”

VIDEO: Real Madrid celebrates 12th European title back in Spain

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 4, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.

The team is being feted by Madrid’s regional government and town hall, before heading to meet thousands of fans gathered at a large square in the city center. The team will then return to its Santiago Bernabeu stadium for more festivities that should last well into the night.

Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in the final in Cardiff, Wales, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

Two weeks ago Madrid celebrated its first Spanish league title in five years.

With its third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent.

Int’l roundup: Netherlands, Ireland run wild in pre-WCQ friendlies

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJun 4, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

With the summer set of World Cup qualifying fixtures taking place next week, a roundup of a handful of international friendlies as some of the heavy hitters make final preparations…

[ MORE: Griezmann won’t ditch Atleti during transfer ban this summer ]

Netherlands 5-0 Ivory Coast

Dick Advocaat’s Netherlands (he took over from Danny Blind last month) are in danger of failing to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments — EURO 2016 and World Cup 2018 — as the Oranje currently sit fourth in Group A, three points back of second-place (playoff place) Sweden with five games still to play. Up next: Luxembourg, at home.

Sunday’s friendly against Ivory Coast will leave the Dutch slightly more optimistic than they were immediately following Blind’s dismissal, as three goals in 36 minutes put the result beyond doubt early on. Joel Veltman scored the opener after just 13 minutes, Arjen Robben converted from the penalty spot in the 32 minute, and Veltman made it 3-0 just four minutes later.

Davy Klaassen extended the lead to four in the 69th minute, and and Tottenham Hotspur’s Vincent Jannssen bagged his second goal in as many games this week six minutes later, though the 22-year-old striker yanked an open-net opportunity wide just 20 minutes earlier.

[ MORE: Transfer rumors — De Gea-for-Morata swap? Salah to LFC ]

Ireland 3-1 Uruguay

At the halfway point of qualification in Group D, Ireland are sitting pretty ahead of next week’s visit from Austria. After five of 10 games played, the gap between second-place Ireland and third- and fourth-place Wales and Austria is four points; the gap between Ireland and first-place (automatic qualification) Serbia is zero — the Boys in Green trail only on goal differential (+6 to +4).

On Sunday, Martin O’Neill’s side scored a confidence-boosting victory over (a Luis Suarez-less) Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Edinson Cavani lasted just 11 minutes for La Celeste after falling victim to a challenge from debutant Kevin Long. Uruguay, who currently sit third in CONMEBOL’s 10-team, double round-robin qualification competition, resume qualification at the end of August, when fifth-place (playoff place) Argentina invade Montevideo.

Stoke City’s Jonathan Walters put the home side with a well-struck effort just before the half-hour mark, but Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez brought the visitors level just 10 minutes later, courtesy of a blunder by West Ham United’s Darren Randolph. Derby County’s Cyrus Christie fired Ireland back ahead six minutes after halftime, and West Bromwich Albion’s James McClean completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Armenia 5-0 St. Kitts and Nevis
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania
Montenegro 1-2 Iran

Mexico, US fight for Jesse Gonzalez’s committment

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

When US Soccer released its 2017 Gold Cup preliminary roster at halftime of the friendly against Venezuela on Saturday night, perhaps the most surprising name on the 40-man list was FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

The 22-year-old MLS starter has been playing in the Mexico international youth setup for years, selected for the 2016 Olympics but failing to make an appearance behind team captain Alfredo Talavera.

Fox Soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted on Saturday evening that he had talked to Gonzalez’s agent, who confirmed that if Gonzalez makes the final 25-man roster, he is ready to play for the United States. If Gonzalez does indeed see time in the Gold Cup, he would become cap-tied to the United States.

But then, a twist from Holden in the early hours of Sunday morning:

So, it seems Mexico has issued an ultimatum to the United States. Should they call Gonzalez up for the Gold Cup, he’s theirs. However, if they leave him off, Mexico would likely call him up soon, leaving the goalkeeper with a decision to make.

The United States is not hurting for goalkeepers, even with Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, and Nick Rimando all reaching the latter stages of their careers. Ethan Horvath is thought of as one for the future, but was left off the Gold Cup roster, likely to take time to earn a place at Club Brugge. D.C. United’s Bill Hamid has been on the fringes of the senior team for years, but is having a down season in MLS comparatively. Cody Cropper spent time at Premier League club Southampton before coming to the New England Revolution. Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono has been to USMNT camp before, but has not made an appearance. Still just 20 years old, Jonathan Klinsmann performed well at the 2017 U-20 World Cup. Still, to have Gonzalez – born in Edenton, North Carolina – would be a big plus for the United States, both to add him to the pool and keep him away from Mexico.