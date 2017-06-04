Bale “happy” winning trophies at Madrid; no interest in Man United

Gareth Bale‘s first four seasons at Real Madrid have been decent enough that the Welshman figures he’ll stick around another year or two, despite serious transfer overtures from Manchester United.

Bale, who’s still only 27 (he’ll turn 28 next month), has thoroughly enjoyed (and contributed to) winning five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League a staggering three times already. While Man United’s interest is well documented, Bale says he and his entire family are “happy” in the Spanish capital — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’ve signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy.”

As for the season itself, it was a trying period for Bale, who missed more than half the La Liga season (he played in just 19 games), but the target was always to return for Saturday’s Champions League final, during which he came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes:

“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery — which still has a little more healing to do — but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger. It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and give it that rest it needs. I came back too early from the surgery. But I still finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy.”

