Int’l roundup: Netherlands, Ireland run wild in pre-WCQ friendlies

By Andy EdwardsJun 4, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

With the summer set of World Cup qualifying fixtures taking place next week, a roundup of a handful of international friendlies as some of the heavy hitters make final preparations…

Netherlands 5-0 Ivory Coast

Dick Advocaat’s Netherlands (he took over from Danny Blind last month) are in danger of failing to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments — EURO 2016 and World Cup 2018 — as the Oranje currently sit fourth in Group A, three points back of second-place (playoff place) Sweden with five games still to play. Up next: Luxembourg, at home.

Sunday’s friendly against Ivory Coast will leave the Dutch slightly more optimistic than they were immediately following Blind’s dismissal, as three goals in 36 minutes put the result beyond doubt early on. Joel Veltman scored the opener after just 13 minutes, Arjen Robben converted from the penalty spot in the 32 minute, and Veltman made it 3-0 just four minutes later.

Davy Klaassen extended the lead to four in the 69th minute, and and Tottenham Hotspur’s Vincent Jannssen bagged his second goal in as many games this week six minutes later, though the 22-year-old striker yanked an open-net opportunity wide just 20 minutes earlier.

Ireland 3-1 Uruguay

At the halfway point of qualification in Group D, Ireland are sitting pretty ahead of next week’s visit from Austria. After five of 10 games played, the gap between second-place Ireland and third- and fourth-place Wales and Austria is four points; the gap between Ireland and first-place (automatic qualification) Serbia is zero — the Boys in Green trail only on goal differential (+6 to +4).

On Sunday, Martin O’Neill’s side scored a confidence-boosting victory over (a Luis Suarez-less) Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Edinson Cavani lasted just 11 minutes for La Celeste after falling victim to a challenge from debutant Kevin Long. Uruguay, who currently sit third in CONMEBOL’s 10-team, double round-robin qualification competition, resume qualification at the end of August, when fifth-place (playoff place) Argentina invade Montevideo.

Stoke City’s Jonathan Walters put the home side with a well-struck effort just before the half-hour mark, but Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez brought the visitors level just 10 minutes later, courtesy of a blunder by West Ham United’s Darren Randolph. Derby County’s Cyrus Christie fired Ireland back ahead six minutes after halftime, and West Bromwich Albion’s James McClean completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Armenia 5-0 St. Kitts and Nevis
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania
Montenegro 1-2 Iran

Associated PressJun 4, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.

The team is being feted by Madrid’s regional government and town hall, before heading to meet thousands of fans gathered at a large square in the city center. The team will then return to its Santiago Bernabeu stadium for more festivities that should last well into the night.

Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in the final in Cardiff, Wales, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

Two weeks ago Madrid celebrated its first Spanish league title in five years.

With its third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent.

Mexico, US fight for Jesse Gonzalez’s committment

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

When US Soccer released its 2017 Gold Cup preliminary roster at halftime of the friendly against Venezuela on Saturday night, perhaps the most surprising name on the 40-man list was FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

The 22-year-old MLS starter has been playing in the Mexico international youth setup for years, selected for the 2016 Olympics but failing to make an appearance behind team captain Alfredo Talavera.

Fox Soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted on Saturday evening that he had talked to Gonzalez’s agent, who confirmed that if Gonzalez makes the final 25-man roster, he is ready to play for the United States. If Gonzalez does indeed see time in the Gold Cup, he would become cap-tied to the United States.

But then, a twist from Holden in the early hours of Sunday morning:

So, it seems Mexico has issued an ultimatum to the United States. Should they call Gonzalez up for the Gold Cup, he’s theirs. However, if they leave him off, Mexico would likely call him up soon, leaving the goalkeeper with a decision to make.

The United States is not hurting for goalkeepers, even with Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, and Nick Rimando all reaching the latter stages of their careers. Ethan Horvath is thought of as one for the future, but was left off the Gold Cup roster, likely to take time to earn a place at Club Brugge. D.C. United’s Bill Hamid has been on the fringes of the senior team for years, but is having a down season in MLS comparatively. Cody Cropper spent time at Premier League club Southampton before coming to the New England Revolution. Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono has been to USMNT camp before, but has not made an appearance. Still just 20 years old, Jonathan Klinsmann performed well at the 2017 U-20 World Cup. Still, to have Gonzalez – born in Edenton, North Carolina – would be a big plus for the United States, both to add him to the pool and keep him away from Mexico.

Eden Hazard shrugs off more transfer rumors

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been asked about rumors of a move to Real Madrid, and he shrugged them off yet again.

Hazard offered no hints in an interview with Belgian newspaper HLN, cordially addressing the rumors but also suggesting they were superfluous. “In football you never know, but at the moment it’s not something that’s on my mind,” Hazard said. “I’m a Chelsea player, I still have a contract for three years. We’ll see.”

Hazard lumped this summer’s rumors of a move to Madrid with last summer’s news that he would be on his way to Paris. “The last few years everyone was talking about PSG, this year it’s about Real Madrid, next year it’ll be another club.”

The 26-year-old said that Chelsea hasn’t offered him a contract extension recently, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they do soon. When asked if he would dream of being in the all-star lineup that Real Madrid boasted in its Champions League title defense, he offered another side of things: “But if I would ever join Real Madrid, I could end up on the bench too. I just want the best solution for myself.

While it seems that club loyalty isn’t necessarily on the mind of Hazard, it doesn’t appear that any move is on the cards for now.

Scores injured as Juventus fans panic in Turin

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Late-night celebrations gave way to scary scenes after fear swept through a crowd of people watching Juventus in the Champions League final.

A gathering in Juventus’s home city of Turin, Italy was jolted by some type of unidentified loud noise amid fears of a terrorist attack. Videos show hundreds of people climbing over each other to escape the epicenter of the trigger, injuring over 1,000 people according to reports.

Most people were treated for minor cuts and bruises and then released. At least three people, including a seven year-old boy, were in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Although the source of the noise is unconfirmed, the Italian media suspects it may have been a firecracker or other pyrotechnic. Following recent attacks around Europe, many people are on heightened alert during large gatherings, and anything – even a small bang from a firecracker – can set off a mob mentality.

Below, you can see a YouTube video of the incident with frightened fans climbing over each other to escape the noise. There is also video collected by The Guardian of the aftermath.

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/871282644817989632/video/1