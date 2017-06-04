More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mexico, US fight for Jesse Gonzalez’s committment

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

When US Soccer released its 2017 Gold Cup preliminary roster at halftime of the friendly against Venezuela on Saturday night, perhaps the most surprising name on the 40-man list was FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

The 22-year-old MLS starter has been playing in the Mexico international youth setup for years, selected for the 2016 Olympics but failing to make an appearance behind team captain Alfredo Talavera.

Fox Soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted on Saturday evening that he had talked to Gonzalez’s agent, who confirmed that if Gonzalez makes the final 25-man roster, he is ready to play for the United States. If Gonzalez does indeed see time in the Gold Cup, he would become cap-tied to the United States.

But then, a twist from Holden in the early hours of Sunday morning:

So, it seems Mexico has issued an ultimatum to the United States. Should they call Gonzalez up for the Gold Cup, he’s theirs. However, if they leave him off, Mexico would likely call him up soon, leaving the goalkeeper with a decision to make.

The United States is not hurting for goalkeepers, even with Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, and Nick Rimando all reaching the latter stages of their careers. Ethan Horvath is thought of as one for the future, but was left off the Gold Cup roster, likely to take time to earn a place at Club Brugge. D.C. United’s Bill Hamid has been on the fringes of the senior team for years, but is having a down season in MLS comparatively. Cody Cropper spent time at Premier League club Southampton before coming to the New England Revolution. Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono has been to USMNT camp before, but has not made an appearance. Still just 20 years old, Jonathan Klinsmann performed well at the 2017 U-20 World Cup. Still, to have Gonzalez – born in Edenton, North Carolina – would be a big plus for the United States, both to add him to the pool and keep him away from Mexico.

Eden Hazard shrugs off more transfer rumors

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been asked about rumors of a move to Real Madrid, and he shrugged them off yet again.

Hazard offered no hints in an interview with Belgian newspaper HLN, cordially addressing the rumors but also suggesting they were superfluous. “In football you never know, but at the moment it’s not something that’s on my mind,” Hazard said. “I’m a Chelsea player, I still have a contract for three years. We’ll see.”

Hazard lumped this summer’s rumors of a move to Madrid with last summer’s news that he would be on his way to Paris. “The last few years everyone was talking about PSG, this year it’s about Real Madrid, next year it’ll be another club.”

The 26-year-old said that Chelsea hasn’t offered him a contract extension recently, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they do soon. When asked if he would dream of being in the all-star lineup that Real Madrid boasted in its Champions League title defense, he offered another side of things: “But if I would ever join Real Madrid, I could end up on the bench too. I just want the best solution for myself.

While it seems that club loyalty isn’t necessarily on the mind of Hazard, it doesn’t appear that any move is on the cards for now.

Scores injured as Juventus fans panic in Turin

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Late-night celebrations gave way to scary scenes after fear swept through a crowd of people watching Juventus in the Champions League final.

A gathering in Juventus’s home city of Turin, Italy was jolted by some type of unidentified loud noise amid fears of a terrorist attack. Videos show hundreds of people climbing over each other to escape the epicenter of the trigger, injuring over 1,000 people according to reports.

Most people were treated for minor cuts and bruises and then released. At least three people, including a seven year-old boy, were in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Although the source of the noise is unconfirmed, the Italian media suspects it may have been a firecracker or other pyrotechnic. Following recent attacks around Europe, many people are on heightened alert during large gatherings, and anything – even a small bang from a firecracker – can set off a mob mentality.

Below, you can see a YouTube video of the incident with frightened fans climbing over each other to escape the noise. There is also video collected by The Guardian of the aftermath.

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/871282644817989632/video/1

Florentino Perez says Zidane can “stay for life” at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

There has never been a season where manager Zinedine Zidane hasn’t won the Champions League.

After winning his second Champions League title in his second season as a first-team manager, Zidane has now received unconditional support from fiery Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life,” Perez said to Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser after the 4-1 victory over Juventus.

Zidane’s performance was outstanding throughout the season. Real Madrid shook off Barcelona to win the La Liga title, and they paraded through the Champions League past Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Sporting CP before brushing aside Juventus.

In the final, Zidane led his team to a stunning second-half display, made even more special after Juventus looked to be the better side through 45 minutes. Zidane’s tactical manipulations at halftime sparked an immediate change, with Madrid eventually putting more goals past Juventus (4) than all the Italian club’s other opponents through the entire competition (3).

However, Perez is known for his ruthlessness when it comes to personnel decisions at Real Madrid. He sacked Carlo Ancelotti just a season after winning the Champions League, axed Jose Mourinho after two wildly successful seasons thanks to one poor one, and even fired Vicente Del Bosque after he brought the club untold success in the early 2000’s.

Transfer rumor roundup: De Gea and Morata in swap, Salah deal reached

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

With the Champions League final complete, the club season has officially come to a close. One more month remains until the transfer window officially opens, leaving us to dig through all the rumors until then.

The biggest rumor of Sunday morning saw The Times reporter Duncan Castles say that Manchester United’s priority this summer is to keep David De Gea, but they are resigned to the possibility of losing him, and therefore have price-tagged him at $85 million, which would be a world-record for a goalkeeper transfer fee.

Castles also reports that after losing the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann, United values Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata highly as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With De Gea most likely to move to Real Madrid than anywhere else, the possibility of a swap deal remains. According to the report, Morata’s inclusion in a move for De Gea would for United discount the price by about 2/3, meaning Madrid would still need to throw in cash to complete the deal.

A few days ago, reports linked Roma winger Mohamed Salah with Liverpool. Those rumors are still at full strength as talks appear to be ongoing. According to Sky Italia, the clubs have come to an agreement on a fee of $45 million and the player’s agent has flown to discuss personal terms.

However, according to David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the two sides are still in discussions for a fee, and Roma is hoping to secure a better deal. Despite the discrepancies in reporting, it still sounds like this is one of the stronger transfer rumors of the early summer, and Salah looks likely to pair up with Sadio Mane on the wings at Anfield.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed he will fight for his place at the Emirates and will not leave the Gunners this summer. According to the man himself, he has been approached by a number of French clubs, most notably Marseille.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” Giroud told French program Telefoot. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud scored a hat-trick for France in their 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay on Friday.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Premier League newboys Newcastle are hoping to lure central defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar to the English top flight. The report states that Lejeune, a 26-year-old French international, has an $11.2 million release clause that Newcastle is willing to meet.

Newcastle had the joint-best defensive record in the Championship last season along with second-place Brighton, but are still young in central defense. Their four most-used central defenders last season in Jamal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Chancel Mbemba, and Grant Henley have all been major parts of relegated squads in the past.