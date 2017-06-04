MLS Snapshot: Fire can’t crack 9-man Orlando City

The game in 100 words (or less): Jason Kreis will say something to earn himself a fine this evening — a safer bet has never existed. The worst part about it is: whatever he says, he’ll be 100 percent right. Orlando City SC’s head coach was and will remain extremely heated above the red card shown to his defender, Rafael Ramos, in the 26th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire. Ramos was sent of by referee Ted Unkel for a challenge that, in reality, was nothing more than a pair of players running into each other. With more than 60 minutes left to play, the bus was parked and Orlando’s chances of finding the back of the net were drastically reduced. Antonio Nocerino was also sent off for Orlando, though his red card was thoroughly warranted. Regardless, Orlando held firm in defense, facing 19 shots on the night (6 on target), and keeping the clean sheet. In truth, Chicago created next to nothing with merit.

Three moments that mattered

26′ — Ramos sees red for nothing, really — This is never a red card. Never, ever. Unkel ruined a(nother) game.

Take a look at that call again. Do you think this was worthy of a straight red? #MLS #ORLvCHI https://t.co/X7UY2w7WuD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2017

66′ — Nocerino earns himself a red card — No doubt about this one. Putting your studs into an opponent’s hip is highly illegal.

We know how you felt about the first red card. What do you think about this one? #MLS #ORLvCHI https://t.co/vu8sTsI6ci — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2017

92′ — Polster smashes crossbar in stoppage time — This is as close as Chicago came to breaking through, and it was so very close.

Polster hits the crossbar! It's still scoreless in Orlando! #ORLvCHI pic.twitter.com/mqIgpLp1TJ — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) June 5, 2017

Man of the match: Will Johnson

Goalscorers: None

