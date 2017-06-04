Player ratings from the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela

The United States failed to beat a non-powerhouse on home soil, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some very good performances from Bruce Arena’s men.
[ RECAP: USMNT 1-1 Venezuela ]
Who starred, and who slipped? Read on…
Starting XI
Tim Howard — 8 — Two outstanding saves on a rocket shot and its ensuing corner made up for a goal he didn’t have much hope of stopping anyway.
Jorge Villafana — 8 — Saved the U.S. bacon in the first half, helped prod the play that started the equalizer, and had an all-around lively day.
John Brooks (Off 56′) — 7 — When he pairs with Cameron, the Yanks have one of the strongest passing center back duos this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Geoff Cameron (Off HT) — 7 — Perhaps the steadiest player in the Yanks’ frustrating first 45 minutes
DeAndre Yedlin (Off 90′) — 6 — Lively first half with a hiccup that could’ve cost the Americans a goal.
Michael Bradley — 6 — A very bad turnover that didn’t lead to anything, but overall quiet and orthodox in the center of the park.
Fabian Johnson (Off 63′) — 5 — Sloppy night overall, wasting a good scoring chance and positioning himself poorly on the Venezuela goal.
Darlington Nagbe (Off 70′) — 6 — He’s a hard man to judge, as he does 2-3 things per game that make you sit up… only to disappear for swaths of time. A terrific dribble through the heart early in the match.
Christian Pulisic — 8 — He’s the best attacker on the team. He’s also 18.
Bobby Wood — 6 — Some moments of promise and trademark grit, but overall missed his chance to make a difference on the scoresheet.
Clint Dempsey (Off 63′) — 5 — Wasn’t his night, and it had nothing to do with effort. Perhaps being one goal away from matching Landon Donovan’s all-time mark got to him.
Substitutes
Omar Gonzalez (On HT) — 6 — A quiet night for the former LA Galaxy man, and he needed one of those in the U.S. kit.
Tim Hedges (On 56′) — 7 — Confident, steady… the man many of us expected to see should he get the chance.
Kellyn Acosta (On 63′) — 6 — Passing was a bit off, but he remains a fun prospect when played properly in the center of the park.
Tim Ream (On 63′) — 6 — Missed a difficult but finish-worthy chance in close, but defended well.
Jordan Morris (On 70′) — 5 — A little overeager and scattershot in a limited role.
Graham Zusi (On 90′) — N/A