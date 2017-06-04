More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Scores injured as Juventus fans panic in Turin

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Late-night celebrations gave way to scary scenes after fear swept through a crowd of people watching Juventus in the Champions League final.

A gathering in Juventus’s home city of Turin, Italy was jolted by some type of unidentified loud noise amid fears of a terrorist attack. Videos show hundreds of people climbing over each other to escape the epicenter of the trigger, injuring over 1,000 people according to reports.

Most people were treated for minor cuts and bruises and then released. At least three people, including a seven year-old boy, were in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Although the source of the noise is unconfirmed, the Italian media suspects it may have been a firecracker or other pyrotechnic. Following recent attacks around Europe, many people are on heightened alert during large gatherings, and anything – even a small bang from a firecracker – can set off a mob mentality.

Below, you can see a YouTube video of the incident with frightened fans climbing over each other to escape the noise. There is also video collected by The Guardian of the aftermath.

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/871282644817989632/video/1

Florentino Perez says Zidane can “stay for life” at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

There has never been a season where manager Zinedine Zidane hasn’t won the Champions League.

After winning his second Champions League title in his second season as a first-team manager, Zidane has now received unconditional support from fiery Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life,” Perez said to Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser after the 4-1 victory over Juventus.

Zidane’s performance was outstanding throughout the season. Real Madrid shook off Barcelona to win the La Liga title, and they paraded through the Champions League past Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Sporting CP before brushing aside Juventus.

In the final, Zidane led his team to a stunning second-half display, made even more special after Juventus looked to be the better side through 45 minutes. Zidane’s tactical manipulations at halftime sparked an immediate change, with Madrid eventually putting more goals past Juventus (4) than all the Italian club’s other opponents through the entire competition (3).

However, Perez is known for his ruthlessness when it comes to personnel decisions at Real Madrid. He sacked Carlo Ancelotti just a season after winning the Champions League, axed Jose Mourinho after two wildly successful seasons thanks to one poor one, and even fired Vicente Del Bosque after he brought the club untold success in the early 2000’s.

Transfer rumor roundup: De Gea and Morata in swap, Salah deal reached

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

With the Champions League final complete, the club season has officially come to a close. One more month remains until the transfer window officially opens, leaving us to dig through all the rumors until then.

The biggest rumor of Sunday morning saw The Times reporter Duncan Castles say that Manchester United’s priority this summer is to keep David De Gea, but they are resigned to the possibility of losing him, and therefore have price-tagged him at $85 million, which would be a world-record for a goalkeeper transfer fee.

Castles also reports that after losing the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann, United values Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata highly as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With De Gea most likely to move to Real Madrid than anywhere else, the possibility of a swap deal remains. According to the report, Morata’s inclusion in a move for De Gea would for United discount the price by about 2/3, meaning Madrid would still need to throw in cash to complete the deal.

A few days ago, reports linked Roma winger Mohamed Salah with Liverpool. Those rumors are still at full strength as talks appear to be ongoing. According to Sky Italia, the clubs have come to an agreement on a fee of $45 million and the player’s agent has flown to discuss personal terms.

However, according to David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the two sides are still in discussions for a fee, and Roma is hoping to secure a better deal. Despite the discrepancies in reporting, it still sounds like this is one of the stronger transfer rumors of the early summer, and Salah looks likely to pair up with Sadio Mane on the wings at Anfield.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed he will fight for his place at the Emirates and will not leave the Gunners this summer. According to the man himself, he has been approached by a number of French clubs, most notably Marseille.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” Giroud told French program Telefoot. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud scored a hat-trick for France in their 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay on Friday.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Premier League newboys Newcastle are hoping to lure central defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar to the English top flight. The report states that Lejeune, a 26-year-old French international, has an $11.2 million release clause that Newcastle is willing to meet.

Newcastle had the joint-best defensive record in the Championship last season along with second-place Brighton, but are still young in central defense. Their four most-used central defenders last season in Jamal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Chancel Mbemba, and Grant Henley have all been major parts of relegated squads in the past.

Allegri’s coaching stock should take a hit after Champions League dud

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Coming into Saturday’s Champions League final, Massimiliano Allegri had one of the fastest-rising coaching stocks in European soccer.

Following the 4-1 Real Madrid win, Allegri still remains one of the top coaches in Europe, but after being thoroughly out-coached by Zinedine Zidane in the second half, other top teams will most certainly take note.

With the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, Zidane – no stranger to taking obscene risks in important games – looked to spark his lethargic Real Madrid all-star squad by bombing both full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal as far forward as possible. The two had 46 touches in the Juventus half through the 45 minutes; they racked up over half that in the 15 minutes after halftime alone.

The strategy worked, and immediately Juventus found itself pinned back in its own half – of the 5 chances created between those two players, four came between the 45th and 65th minute (only Carvajal’s assist on the first Madrid goal came outside that span).

With his team suddenly under siege, Allegri made no changes, tactically or otherwise. Likely, he hoped to take advantage of the counter opportunities presented by a suddenly relentless Madrid, but those opportunities never presented themselves. Juventus had a full 15 minutes to change tactics before the Spanish giants scored its quickfire double to put the game out of reach.

After a first half in which Juventus saw itself the better side, Madrid’s time was clearly coming, and Allegri most certainly had to be prepared for the eventual onslaught his team would face. Yet when it came to fruition, he had no response until it was too late, bringing on Juan Cuadrado with the scoreline now 3-1 and the game all but lost.

This is not to take away any credit from Real Madrid, who deserved to win the crown. Their squad is utterly loaded, potentially one of the best teams ever, and stopping them would be a tall task. Yet for a Juventus club that had conceded all of three goals the entire Champions League tournament, they were the most equipped of anyone to halt the Madrid machine, and they showed that through the first 45 minutes. Allegri froze when his team desperately needed some type of reaction. He quite simply came up small in the season’s biggest moment.

To make matters worse, after the match he criticized the squad for slumping mentally after Madrid’s second goal.

“We conceded that goal with a deflection and then let go psychologically,” Allegri said. “We should’ve reacted and defended with nails and teeth, but this is another step we have to take in [the] future to learn from this and mature. Even if Real Madrid had a very good second half and have excellent players who can change the game at any moment, that second goal knocked the wind out of our sails.” That’s a weak response from a man who should have shouldered much of the blame.

Max Allegri has no doubt guided Juventus through a fabulous campaign, and has proven a man who has squeezed the most out of this squad on numerous occasions. He should still remain a top coach among the European landscape as it stands. However, when prospective clubs down the road inspect his full body of work, this blemish should be one they inquire about. In a match that Juventus appeared up to the task, their manager went missing when they needed him the most.

US U-20’s lose to Venezuela 2-1 on extra-time goal

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the US U-20 side saw its 2017 World Cup come to an end in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 loss to Venezuela in extra time.

With the score 0-0 after 90 minutes thanks in large part to goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, all three goals were scored in the added minutes. Venezuela scored the first two, first through Adalberto Penaranda six minutes into the extra period, with the Malaga striker poking home a great cross from Samuel Sosa.

That was the match-winner, but Venezuela added another with five minutes left when Nahuel Ferraresi headed one in off a corner. The United States clawed one back through Portland Timbers rookie Jeremy Ebobisse in the 117th minute, but it wasn’t enough for the comeback.

The defeat marks the second straight time the United States U-20 team has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Two years ago they were dumped by eventual champion Serbia on penalties after a 0-0 draw. For Venezuela, the victory is their second straight coming in extra-time after defeating Japan 1-0 in the Round of 16 on an extra-time goal by Yangel Herrera.

Despite the late defeat, the US can be proud of its performance in South Korea. The tournament most notably saw the emergence of striker Josh Sargent as one for the future, and the defense overall performed to a high standard.