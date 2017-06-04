Transfer rumor roundup: De Gea and Morata in swap, Salah deal reached

With the Champions League final complete, the club season has officially come to a close. One more month remains until the transfer window officially opens, leaving us to dig through all the rumors until then.

The biggest rumor of Sunday morning saw The Times reporter Duncan Castles say that Manchester United’s priority this summer is to keep David De Gea, but they are resigned to the possibility of losing him, and therefore have price-tagged him at $85 million, which would be a world-record for a goalkeeper transfer fee.

Castles also reports that after losing the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann, United values Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata highly as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With De Gea most likely to move to Real Madrid than anywhere else, the possibility of a swap deal remains. According to the report, Morata’s inclusion in a move for De Gea would for United discount the price by about 2/3, meaning Madrid would still need to throw in cash to complete the deal.

A few days ago, reports linked Roma winger Mohamed Salah with Liverpool. Those rumors are still at full strength as talks appear to be ongoing. According to Sky Italia, the clubs have come to an agreement on a fee of $45 million and the player’s agent has flown to discuss personal terms.

However, according to David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the two sides are still in discussions for a fee, and Roma is hoping to secure a better deal. Despite the discrepancies in reporting, it still sounds like this is one of the stronger transfer rumors of the early summer, and Salah looks likely to pair up with Sadio Mane on the wings at Anfield.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed he will fight for his place at the Emirates and will not leave the Gunners this summer. According to the man himself, he has been approached by a number of French clubs, most notably Marseille.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” Giroud told French program Telefoot. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud scored a hat-trick for France in their 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay on Friday.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Premier League newboys Newcastle are hoping to lure central defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar to the English top flight. The report states that Lejeune, a 26-year-old French international, has an $11.2 million release clause that Newcastle is willing to meet.

Newcastle had the joint-best defensive record in the Championship last season along with second-place Brighton, but are still young in central defense. Their four most-used central defenders last season in Jamal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Chancel Mbemba, and Grant Henley have all been major parts of relegated squads in the past.

Follow @the_bonnfire