Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

USMNT 1-1 Venezuela: Pulisic saves face for Yanks

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT
  • Yanks go behind
  • Pulisic levels it up
  • Brooks injured
  • U.S. faces T&T in World Cup qualifier on Thurs.

Christian Pulisic has the ability to gloss over plenty of team bad with one sterling individual moment.

The 18-year-old Pulisic’s second half goal  after José Manuel Velázquez gave Venezuela an early lead led the USMNT to a 1-1 draw at Rio Tinto in Sandy, Utah.

The Yanks have five days before Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at home versus Trinidad and Tobago, and eight before a visit to Azteca to face Mexico.

An early foul had Clint Dempsey teeing up a free kick from 30 yards away, but his shot carried over the bar.

Dempsey had penalty shouts denied when Fabian Johnson deferred on a 14th minute chance and contact had him on the turf.

Darwin Machís of Leganes was an early menace for Venezuela, though he was missing the final ball.

Christian Pulisic tried to sneak a half-volley into the upper 90 in the 19th minute, but missed the mark.

Yet Venezuela hit the scoreboard first, with Velázquez rising to nod home after a corner kick ping-ponged in the 18 to help him lose Fabian Johnson.

Howard made an outstanding save to keep it 1-0, and then another on the corner as he pushed a ball off the post. Set pieces are a major concern heading into next week’s qualifiers.

Venezuela was lively to start the second half, and the Yanks had a new center back pairing within 10 minutes. Omar Gonzalez came on for Geoff Cameron at the break, and Brooks hit the deck with what turned out to be a cramp in the 52nd minute. Brooks returned for a few minutes before Matt Hedges replaced him.

Johnson whiffed on a solid chance in the 57th minute, and a Michael Bradley turnover nearly sprung Venezuela the other way.

Pulisic leveled it up after Nagbe, Villafana, and Johnson teamed up to work on the left. Pulisic worked a pair of defenders before hitting a low shot across the keeper and home.

Subs invigorated the Americans, and Kellyn Acosta’s sweeping free kick was missed by Bobby Wood near the penalty spot and Tim Ream off the back post.

Three things from the USMNT’s draw with Venezuela

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2017, 12:34 AM EDT

The United States worked out the kinks against Venezuela ahead of two huge World Cup qualifiers.

Drawing 1-1 in Utah, the Americans started slow and won’t love their evening overall.

Yet the Yanks saw dynamite performances from Tim Howard and Christian Pulisic, with Jorge Villafana also doing plenty of good.

Set pieces are a real concern

Bruce Arena’s appointment didn’t guarantee much, but it promised significant improvement on set pieces. Jurgen Klinsmann’s team did not fare well on corner kicks and free kicks, and Arena was supposed to fix what ailed the Yanks tactically.

Not yet.

The Yanks have not been much better, if at all, in dealing with set pieces, allowing another goal off a corner on Saturday and saved from a second by one of two fantastic saves by Tim “No. 1 Forever” Howard.

Either Fabian Johnson (likely), John Brooks (maybe), or both were victimized on the goal, moved out of position by the ping-pong of the ball amongst Venezuela heads (Win a 50-50, gents!).

And the second saw Clint Dempsey lose his mark for the first header, and Michael Bradley lost on the second as Howard bailed both veterans out.

Pulisic, Pulisic, Pulisic

At the risk of over exuberance, the Borussia Dortmund 18-year-old continues his path toward becoming a transcendent U.S. talent.

Pulisic scored five goals for BVB this season, and now has five as a national team member. Again, he’s 18.

This time, it was a composed move atop the 18.

“The ball just came back to me on top of the box. I just didn’t see the shot on my right foot, so I cut it back once and just put it right to the back post.”

There’s also something about the way Pulisic sees the ball in the center of the park, and the way he sets up for his longer passes, how they come off his foot.

There are some questions about his BVB future with Thomas Tuchel, a huge Pulisic proponent, out the door, but there aren’t any when it comes to his import within the USMNT structure.

Post-friendly calm

Listening to Pulisic and Tim Howard after the game, this friendly was part of the process. No, it didn’t look good. No, they didn’t come out well. But yes, they knew they were experimenting as well as the merits of that experimentation.

That last part is the biggest difference so far under Arena, and the half-year game plan to get used to playing at altitude has embedded itself in the players. We’ll see whether it’s successful on Thursday versus Trinidad and Tobago, and then Sunday at Mexico, but right now we like hearing the following:

Pulisic: “Obviously we had a slow start. We didn’t come out with the right intensity like we should have but as the game went on we found a groove. We’re getting used to the altitude. We’re looking a lot stronger and we feel much more confident.”

Howard: “Just a little bit of experimentation but Bruce Arena emphasized that every time you put that shirt on it means a lot.”

Player ratings from the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT

The United States failed to beat a non-powerhouse on home soil, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some very good performances from Bruce Arena’s men.

Who starred, and who slipped? Read on…

Starting XI

Tim Howard — 8 — Two outstanding saves on a rocket shot and its ensuing corner made up for a goal he didn’t have much hope of stopping anyway.

Jorge Villafana — 8 — Saved the U.S. bacon in the first half, helped prod the play that started the equalizer, and had an all-around lively day.

John Brooks (Off 56′) — 7 — When he pairs with Cameron, the Yanks have one of the strongest passing center back duos this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Geoff Cameron (Off HT) — 7 — Perhaps the steadiest player in the Yanks’ frustrating first 45 minutes

DeAndre Yedlin (Off 90′) — 6 — Lively first half with a hiccup that could’ve cost the Americans a goal.

Michael Bradley — 6 — A very bad turnover that didn’t lead to anything, but overall quiet and orthodox in the center of the park.

Fabian Johnson (Off 63′) — 5 —  Sloppy night overall, wasting a good scoring chance and positioning himself poorly on the Venezuela goal.

Darlington Nagbe (Off 70′) — 6 — He’s a hard man to judge, as he does 2-3 things per game that make you sit up… only to disappear for swaths of time. A terrific dribble through the heart early in the match.

Christian Pulisic — 8 — He’s the best attacker on the team. He’s also 18.

Bobby Wood — 6 — Some moments of promise and trademark grit, but overall missed his chance to make a difference on the scoresheet.

Clint Dempsey (Off 63′) — 5 — Wasn’t his night, and it had nothing to do with effort. Perhaps being one goal away from matching Landon Donovan’s all-time mark got to him.

Substitutes

Omar Gonzalez (On HT) — 6 — A quiet night for the former LA Galaxy man, and he needed one of those in the U.S. kit.

Tim Hedges (On 56′) — 7 — Confident, steady… the man many of us expected to see should he get the chance.

Kellyn Acosta (On 63′) — 6 — Passing was a bit off, but he remains a fun prospect when played properly in the center of the park.

Tim Ream (On 63′) — 6 — Missed a difficult but finish-worthy chance in close, but defended well.

Jordan Morris (On 70′) — 5 — A little overeager and scattershot in a limited role.

Graham Zusi (On 90′) — N/A

WATCH: Pulisic does it again, levels USMNT with Venezuela

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic bailed out the lackluster United States men’s national team with another solid goal.

Trailing 1-0, the Borussia Dortmund teenager belted a low shot through traffic to level things up with Venezuela at Rio Tinto in Saturday’s international friendly.

Pulisic, 18, now has five goals in 14 caps for the United States.

Pulisic scored following Jorge Villafana’s darting run to move the ball to Fabian Johnson. Pulisic worked a pair of defenders before hitting a low shot across the keeper and into the goal in the 62nd minute.

USMNT announces Gold Cup roster shortlist

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

KAA Gent midfielder Kenny Saief and FC Dallas backstop Jesse Gonzalez are among the players on Bruce Arena’s 40-man shortlist for this summer’s Gold Cup.

Saief has been capped twice by Israel and Gonzalez recently stated his preference to represent Mexico.

English-American striker Dom Dwyer makes the shortlist as well as Philadelphia’s CJ Sapong.

Also of note are the inclusions of Toronto FC fullback Justin Morrow and Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj.

Benny Feilhaber and Sacha Kljestan have been left off the shortlist by Arena.

Goalkeepers: Joe Bendik, Jesse Gonzalez, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid, Tim Howard, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Matt Besler, Steve Birnbaum, Greg Garza, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Justin Morrow, Matt Polster, Jonathan Spector, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi.

Midfielders: Paul Arriola, Ale Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Joe Corona, Dax McCarty, Tommy McNamara, Darlington Nagbe, Kellyn Acosta, Chris Pontius, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Gyasi Zardes.

Forwards: Juan Agudelo, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Dom Dwyer, Jordan Morris, CJ Sapong, Chris Wondolowski