American players in Europe face significant offseasons

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

This weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final and Girona’s promotion to La Liga closed the door on the seasons of the top European leagues, with mixed results for Americans abroad.

Geoff Cameron has a new deal at Stoke City and remains an important part of their team despite a frustrating time on the shelf with injury, and Fabian Johnson will stay at Borussia Monchengladbach as well.

John Brooks starred for Hertha Berlin when healthy, and earned a big new deal at Wolfsburg. You may have also heard about this Christian Pulisic kid at Borussia Dortmund.

Lots of good there, and that’s without touching Bobby Wood helping Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation and DeAndre Yedlin‘s Football League Championship title with Newcastle United.

So there’s little doubt those players will remain with their clubs next season, but several other Americans have questions about their futures. And whether they stay at their clubs or not, they’ll need better form to stay on Bruce Arena’s radar.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Injury after injury has robbed the Icelandic-Alabaman of the Bundesliga breakthrough many expected, and he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Alexander Nouri. An MLS move has been talked about, and his talent would certainly push him to the forefront there.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea — There were some fits and starts for the big center back on loan at Vitesse, but there’s no doubt he figured himself out in the Eredivisie. Miazga turns next month, and will get the preseason at Chelsea to earn his way into Antonio Conte‘s plans. Another loan sees likely, and that’s not a bad thing if he heads somewhere he can feature regularly at a higher level.

Danny Williams, unattached — One of the surprise omissions from Arena’s provisional squad for the Gold Cup was Williams, and maybe that’s because the central midfielder is sorting out his club future. He’s long wanted Premier League football, but Reading lost the playoff final to Huddersfield Town. The 28-year-old posted four goals and an assist in 41 Championship appearances for the Royals, and could shine elsewhere.

Emerson Hyndman, Bournemouth — He left Fulham to find Premier League time at Bournemouth only to head on loan to Rangers. He starred in Glasgow, but more time in Scotland is likely not something he could use in terms of career development.

Perry Kitchen, Hearts — Scotland was good to Kitchen at the start, the bulldog of a midfielder earning captaincy before a managerial change cost him playing time and now the arm band. He’s expected to stay in Europe, though MLS teams would welcome his return.

Terrence Boyd, Darmstadt — Now with Bundesliga experience under his belt but relegated to the second tier, will Boyd try to leave his club in order to earn more caps?

Italy, England book last two U-20 World Cup semi spots (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

The semifinals are set at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, and it’s going to be CONMEBOL versus UEFA for the title come Sunday in Suwon.

Uruguay and Venezuela booked their date in the semi on Sunday, and are going to be joined by two of the bigger names in European football.

Mexico 0-1 England

Soon-to-be Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scored the lone goal as England set-up a Thursday semifinal against Italy in Jeonju.

Italy 3-2 Zambia

It took extra time for Italy’s 10-man squad to take care of the last remaining CAF squad. AC Milan’s Luca Vido nabbed the winner in the 111th minute after Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) and Riccardo Orsolini (Juventus) scored in regulation.

Martial agent: No desire to leave Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

Anthony Martial‘s sophomore season at Manchester United didn’t build on his wonderful debut at Old Trafford, and he’ll try to rectify that setback of a season.

Philippe Lamboley is Martial’s agent, and told a French publication that the 21-year-old isn’t looking to escape United and the club hasn’t expressed interest in moving him.

Martial nabbed just four Premier League goals, eight overall, under Jose Mourinho and faced public criticism from the demanding manager. This after a big buy from Monaco and 17 goals on his maiden English voyage.

From Sky Sports:

Speaking to Journal du Dimanche, he said: “Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester today. If [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward tells me they want him to leave, things are different. But that is not what he told me during our last meeting.”

It’s doubtful that United could recoup Martial’s transfer fee after this season, and his immense skill set and promise don’t demand his sale if his attitude isn’t a problem. Even given the buying United is expected to do ahead of its return to the UEFA Champions League, Martial will have many chances to be an impact player and increase his stock. This isn’t a Memphis Depay scenario.

Hazard suffers broken ankle on Belgium duty

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Eden Hazard‘s ankle injury is worse than initially thought, and the Chelsea attacker needs surgery to address it.

Hazard, 26, is going to miss significant time after fracturing his ankle on Sunday in training. Belgium was quick to point out that it happened in individual work, and first suspected it was a twisted ankle.

The injury comes after a weekend that saw Hazard discussing rumors of a move to Real Madrid. There’s no news on how long Hazard will be off the pitch.

Hazard rebounded from a rough 2015-16 under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink to scored 16 goals and add five assists in Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title.

Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta encouraged Hazard in the wake of the news.

Belgium heads to Estonia on Friday for a World Cup qualifier, still unbeaten in Group H.

Lloyd “not closing any doors” on Man City return

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Carli Lloyd’s loan move from the Houston Dash to Manchester City didn’t feature the treble she wanted, but was pretty successful.

City won the FA Women’s Cup, finished second in the league on goal difference, and went deep into the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Lloyd was suspended three of the final four matches of the Spring Series after elbowing an opponent in the face, one of the few blemishes on the loan.

She’s off to USWNT duty this summer before returning to Houston, and would not rule out another loan to Man City. Also oddly for the Dash, she took the step of publicly imploring City to expand its New York City FC project to the women’s side (with the implication that she’d join up. VIDEO here, from the BBC).

“I’ve had an amazing experience here. It’s been absolutely fantastic on so many different levels and I’m super proud to be a part of it. It’s going to be weird to move on and jump back in with my Houston Dash team.”

“I’m not closing any doors at the moment. I’ve had a fantastic experience here. I am pushing for NYCFC to get a women’s team back at home. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lloyd and Alex Morgan spent the first part of the NWSL season on loan in England, while Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn eschewed Stateside deals to sign with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The NWSL certainly doesn’t want this to be the norm, and the English league averages more than 4000 less fans. But the allure of wearing the badge of celebrated clubs carries weight.

It feels odd for Houston that Lloyd would make the NYCFC to NWSL suggestion, especially given how the Dash and their fans likely feel about her loan, but she’s from New Jersey and the addition of an NYCFC side would be a boon to the nascent league.