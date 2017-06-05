Cheick Tiote tributes pour in; Hard-nosed midfielder mourned

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Few people enjoyed playing against combative Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote, but the longtime Newcastle United midfielder was respected by many.

Tiote, 30, passed away Monday after collapsing during a training session with Chinese side Beijing enterprises.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner also played with Twente and Anderlecht, and was especially beloved amongst his ex-Newcastle teammates.

[ MORE: Hazard out 3 months ]

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised Tiote as “a true professional, dedicated, talented, and above all, a great man.”

Ex-NUFC boss Alan Pardew was particularly stung by Tiote’s death, and honored “a giant of a midfielder.”

Alan Pardew is deeply upset at the death of former player Cheick Tiote, who he had as a player at NUFC for 4 years. Here is his tribute: pic.twitter.com/VZwe0k538A — Keith Downie 🎥 (@SkySports_Keith) June 5, 2017

We'll never forget you, Cheick. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

I can't belive it. No words. I am broken. RIP Cheick

Sin palabras, no puedo creerlo… descansa en paz amigo pic.twitter.com/aJzoBaP9YV — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) June 5, 2017

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017

Damn. Can't believe it. RIP Cheicky… Gone way to soon😢 — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) June 5, 2017

Devastated to hear of Cheik Tiote's death. A wonderful man, who was always laughing or smiling. My heart goes out to his family and friends. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) June 5, 2017

And non of us can believe it, my thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Cheicky ❤️ — Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) June 5, 2017

Rip tiote ❤ thoughts go out to your family pic.twitter.com/ldJ59pg0oF — dwight gayle (@dwightgayle) June 5, 2017

Rip chieky-man… you absolute warrior 😥 — Rob Elliot (@the_dilsh) June 5, 2017

Gutted to hear the news. A real nice guy. He helped me a lot as I was breaking into the first team so I can't thank him enough.

RIP Cheicky pic.twitter.com/rdv1Qv84t3 — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) June 5, 2017

I'm devastated and saddened by the death of my bro Cheick Tiote . May Allah grant you Jannah… https://t.co/RCrtvIgr4w — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017

😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

Shocked to hear the news that former @NUFC midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away.. thoughts & prayers with his family & friends! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Cheick Tioté and our colleagues at #NUFC Such sad news. https://t.co/TmNXuRGMcH — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 5, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola