Cheick Tiote tributes pour in; Hard-nosed midfielder mourned

Few people enjoyed playing against combative Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote, but the longtime Newcastle United midfielder was respected by many.
Tiote, 30, passed away Monday after collapsing during a training session with Chinese side Beijing enterprises.
The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner also played with Twente and Anderlecht, and was especially beloved amongst his ex-Newcastle teammates.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised Tiote as “a true professional, dedicated, talented, and above all, a great man.”
Ex-NUFC boss Alan Pardew was particularly stung by Tiote’s death, and honored “a giant of a midfielder.”
Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest player to grace the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise.
Ronaldo supplants Marco Reus, who ended Lionel Messi’s four-year run on the cover.
And Ronaldo is going to look extra… Ronaldo-y. From EA Sports’ press release:
To deliver innovation in FIFA 18, Cristiano Ronaldo’s data was recently recorded during a training session at a mobile EA Capture studio in Madrid. Data capture of Ronaldo’s acceleration, run cadence, skills, and shooting technique were all recorded to bring veracity to his likeness and personality in FIFA 18. His data also informed important gameplay elements including fluidity, player responsiveness and explosiveness.
We’re taking delight in knowing how seriously he took celebrating his goals with no fans or teammates around.
Southampton has little desire to let another big ticket talent head to Liverpool, but it appears that’s exactly what’s happening with star center back Virgil Van Dijk.
According to Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle, “Liverpool have taken a major step towards the record signing of Virgil van Dijk after the player indicated he would prefer a move to Anfield.”
The report also said Liverpool will match offers from other suitors.
Van Dijk, 25, has been outstanding for Saints and would follow Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Sadio Mane, and Nathaniel Clyne in using St. Mary’s as a launching pad to Anfield.
The Dutchman’s fee has been alleged to be as high as $65 million, which would come close to — if not surpass — the record fee for a defender (David Luiz).
Juventus has found its eventual replacement for legendary backstop Gianluigi Buffon.
The UEFA Champions League finalists announced an agreement to purchase 27-year-old Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal
The fee is said to be around $18 million for Szczesny, who has been on loan at Roma since Arsenal supplanted him with Petr Cech.
Szczesny has impressed with i Lupi, after winning two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.
Buffon has said he’d retire at, but not before, the age of 40. He’ll hit that milestone next season, and there was some thought he could retire Juventus beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final. Real won 4-1.
Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30.
Tiote collapsed during a training session for his Chinese second tier club.
Best known for his crunching tackles and an outlandish volley goal to complete a comeback against Arsenal, Tiote made 156 appearances for Newcastle and was capped 52 times for the Ivory Coast.
He won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, and also played for Anderlecht and Twente.
Tiote’s representative Emanuele Palladino confirmed that the player passed away:
“It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.
“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
“We ask for all your prayers.”