Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

David Wagner’s agent confirms he’ll remain at Huddersfield

By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

David Wagner has confirmed, via his agent, that he will lead Huddersfield Town into its first Premier League season in club history, despite “some interesting offers” for employment elsewhere.

After guiding the Terriers to promotion in last week’s Championship playoff final, Wagner had not yet made public plans for his future next season. Wagner required reassurance from Huddersfield’s owners that Kirklees Stadium is the right place for him come August, which his agent, Marc Kosicke, has revealed were provided — quotes from the Daily Mail:

“After the emotional recent days and the trusting talks with the club’s owners, David Wagner has chosen, despite some interesting offers, the Premier League adventure with Huddersfield.”

Come this time next year, should Huddersfield be headed back to the Championship, you can probably expect Wagner to make himself a new home.

Zidane goes from rookie manager, to elite, in 17 months

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Not a bad start for Zinedine Zidane.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

Zidane managed the Spanish club to a second successive Champions League crown with a commanding 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday, adding to triumphs in the Spanish league, the Club World Cup, and the European Super Cup.

He became the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Zidane said. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied.”

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998. He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an amazing volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the team was struggling in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track.

He used different formations and successfully resorted to rotating his players to keep them fresh at the important moments of the season, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested like never before. Ronaldo scored twice in the final, finishing the season with 16 goals in his last 10 games.

Zidane has only one year left on his contract, but is widely expected to remain at the team’s helm.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this,” he said. “Then we will get some rest and later we will start thinking about next season.”

Harry Kane ready to take on “leader” role for England

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

Harry Kane will undoubtedly be named captain of Tottenham Hotspur one day, and you’d have to be crazy (or an Arsenal-England supporter) to say he won’t eventually take the armband for England as well.

In fact, with Hugo Lloris the current Tottenham captain and only 30 years old, there’s a better than decent chance Kane will become captain for his country before his club.

With Wayne Rooney‘s club future far from certain, the current England captain was once again omitted from Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Scotland. The absence of Rooney, England’s all-time leading goal scorer, leaves the squad with a rather large void of leadership. It’s a void Kane isn’t just willing, but anxious, to step up and accept himself — quotes from Goal.com:

“I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I’m looking forward to it. I’m only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them.

“I have a good relationship with all the players – the older, the younger – and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well. It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.

“If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they’re not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out.”

Of the 24 players in the squad for Saturday’s rivalry showdown in Glasgow, only Jermain Defoe (20) and Jamie Vardy (6) have scored more goals than Kane (5); and only Gary Cahill, who’s the current captain, and Joe Hart, whose 70 caps make him the most tenured player on a refreshingly young squad, seem obvious choices to prevent Kane’s ascension to the captaincy in the near future.

“We just want to go out there and do it again. We know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but, with the team we have got and the confidence we have got, we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.

“You have to be professional. Of course, it is going to be a passionate game but it’s about being calm and composed and sticking to the game plan. I feel we can do that. I feel we have a level-headed squad.”

USMNT still adjusting to Arena’s system as WCQ resumes

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) U.S. coach Bruce Arena looked at the rosy side of a surprise draw with Venezuela in an exhibition game over the weekend.

“Good exercise for us,” he said Monday.

The Americans are still getting used to Arena’s system, along with playing at a higher altitude. But there’s not much time left, with a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Commerce City against Trinidad and Tobago.

Neither team has margin for error, with the U.S. currently in fourth place in the six-team standings with four points and Trinidad and Tobago last with three points. The top three teams qualify, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“They have to understand the things we’re trying to do, and I don’t think we’re already there,” said Arena, whose team settled for a 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Saturday in Sandy, Utah. “The examples of Saturday’s game is good, to show some of the issues we have and correct them and be ready for Thursday.”

The team elected to switch things up Monday, going with an afternoon practice instead of being put through its paces in a morning session. Anything to that?

“We just wanted to have a meeting in the morning,” Arena said. “Meeting, practice, have lunch and off the rest of the day. Wasn’t rocket science.”

Figuring out what system the Americans may utilize could be, though. At times against Venezuela, the squad employed a 4-4-2 formation. At other times, it was a different alignment.

“It’s better for us if the opposition doesn’t know how we’re going to play, how we’re going to start the game,” midfielder Fabian Johnson said. “It’s positive for us that we have two systems that we can also switch during the game.”

Now, they just need everyone healthy. Central defender John Brooks left Saturday’s game with a bruised quadriceps muscle. Arena doesn’t know if he will be available Thursday, let alone three days later when the team plays in Mexico. But there’s also this: Forward Jozy Altidore is getting up to speed after reporting late to training camp because of his brother’s wedding.

Arena has gradually increased the tempo at practice to get his team acclimatized to the higher elevation. It’s 5,200 feet in Commerce City and a lung-searing 7,820 feet at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The elevation for the exhibition game was around 4,450 feet.

“Of course, it’s hard to breathe, to run,” said Johnson, who recently extended his contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach. “The first couple of days, you can tell in warmups and stuff. You’re breathing hard. But you get used to it.”

Arena certainly liked the play of 18-year-old Christian Pulisic on Saturday as the midfielder scored the tying goal for the Americans in the 61st minute. Asked how he’s come along over the last six months, Arena responded: “Six months older.”

“He’s stronger physically, mentally,” Arena said. “The young ones make more improvement. I don’t think (DaMarcus) Beasley and (Clint) Dempsey are going to get much better in six months.”

Johnson met with Arena several times in Germany to discuss what’s expected of him. Johnson likes his responsibilities in the midfield, a position that’s relatively unsettled. Sebastian Lletget started against Honduras in March, scoring the opening goal, but injured his left foot in the 6-0 home win and will be sidelined four to six months.

“We have to create more chances, use the space a little bit better,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do on Thursday.”

Makelele cools Kante comparisons, says he’s not on his level — yet

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

N'Golo Kante has many things in common with Claude Makelele.

For example, both are best known as tireless French midfielders who won the Premier League title (twice, in Makelele’s case) with Chelsea while also enjoying hugely successful international careers (Kante seems a surefire bet to do so over the next half-decade) with Les Bleus.

Don’t, however, go comparing Kante to Makelele, undoubtedly one of the great central/defensive midfielders of his generation (and all time), just yet. While Makelele acknowledges and respects Kante’s meteoric rise since turning professional in the third tier of French football in 2012, at age 21, he’s quick to point out his countryman’s body of work is still incomplete — quotes from Reuters:

“At the moment Kante is special and one of the best midfielders. The problem is, I played 25 years in football at this level and comparisons are being made in a bad way.”

“This season he did not play in the Champions League. Every four days there will be games. With the national team there will be games. There will be a lot of games. He needs to get that experience.

“When he is at that level, he will not run 90 minutes all the time. He will need to listen to the rhythm, the way he plays. This will be key for him. I hope this will be the situation. I hope he does better than I did in my career.”

Indeed, Makelele was a star for Chelsea for his five seasons at Stamford Bridge (five major trophies), which followed three trophy-filled seasons at Real Madrid (two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph), and will forever be remembered as the player who revolutionized the defensive midfield position, in which Kante thrives much in the same way today.