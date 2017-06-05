Hazard suffers broken ankle on Belgium duty

Eden Hazard‘s ankle injury is worse than initially thought, and the Chelsea attacker needs surgery to address it.
Hazard, 26, is going to miss significant time after fracturing his ankle on Sunday in training. Belgium was quick to point out that it happened in individual work, and first suspected it was a twisted ankle.
[ MORE: Lloyd pushes NYCFC women’s team ]
The injury comes after a weekend that saw Hazard discussing rumors of a move to Real Madrid. There’s no news on how long Hazard will be off the pitch.
Hazard rebounded from a rough 2015-16 under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink to scored 16 goals and add five assists in Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title.
Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta encouraged Hazard in the wake of the news.
Belgium heads to Estonia on Friday for a World Cup qualifier, still unbeaten in Group H.
Carli Lloyd’s loan move from the Houston Dash to Manchester City didn’t feature the treble she wanted, but was pretty successful.
City won the FA Women’s Cup, finished second in the league on goal difference, and went deep into the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
[ MORE: Hazard shrugs off transfer rumors ]
Lloyd was suspended three of the final four matches of the Spring Series after elbowing an opponent in the face, one of the few blemishes on the loan.
She’s off to USWNT duty this summer before returning to Houston, and would not rule out another loan to Man City. Also oddly for the Dash, she took the step of publicly imploring City to expand its New York City FC project to the women’s side (with the implication that she’d join up. VIDEO here, from the BBC).
“I’ve had an amazing experience here. It’s been absolutely fantastic on so many different levels and I’m super proud to be a part of it. It’s going to be weird to move on and jump back in with my Houston Dash team.”
…
“I’m not closing any doors at the moment. I’ve had a fantastic experience here. I am pushing for NYCFC to get a women’s team back at home. We’ll see what happens in the future.”
Lloyd and Alex Morgan spent the first part of the NWSL season on loan in England, while Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn eschewed Stateside deals to sign with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.
The NWSL certainly doesn’t want this to be the norm, and the English league averages more than 4000 less fans. But the allure of wearing the badge of celebrated clubs carries weight.
It feels odd for Houston that Lloyd would make the NYCFC to NWSL suggestion, especially given how the Dash and their fans likely feel about her loan, but she’s from New Jersey and the addition of an NYCFC side would be a boon to the nascent league.
The game in 100 words (or less): International call-ups have left the Seattle Sounders without a recognized goalscorer, as both Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris are in U.S. national team camp. Thus, a severely blunted attack labored for the majority of Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field, until someone (Cristian Roldan) finally connected a cross (Seattle attempted 25 on the night) to someone (Will Bruin) inside the penalty area. It came in the 69th minute, and it was Seattle’s first shot on target in the game. The victory boosts Seattle up to sixth place in the Western Conference, ahead of San Jose Earthquakes on tiebreakers, and give Brian Schmetzer’s side three wins from their last four games. Houston, meanwhile, see their dreadful away form (just one draw from seven games) continue, as they fail to overtake Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West.
[ WATCH: USMNT draws Venezuela | Player rating | Three things ]
The only moment that mattered
69′ — Bruin finally breaks through — Finally, with their 900th cross of the game (22nd, actually), Seattle connect one inside the box, and Bruin makes no mistake from there.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Gustav Svensson
Goalscorers: Bruin (69′)
The game in 100 words (or less): Jason Kreis will say something to earn himself a fine this evening — a safer bet has never existed. The worst part about it is: whatever he says, he’ll be 100 percent right. Orlando City SC’s head coach was and will remain extremely heated above the red card shown to his defender, Rafael Ramos, in the 26th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire. Ramos was sent of by referee Ted Unkel for a challenge that, in reality, was nothing more than a pair of players running into each other. With more than 60 minutes left to play, the bus was parked and Orlando’s chances of finding the back of the net were drastically reduced. Antonio Nocerino was also sent off for Orlando, though his red card was thoroughly warranted. Regardless, Orlando held firm in defense, facing 19 shots on the night (6 on target), and keeping the clean sheet. In truth, Chicago created next to nothing with merit.
[ WATCH: USMNT draws Venezuela | Player rating | Three things ]
Three moments that mattered
26′ — Ramos sees red for nothing, really — This is never a red card. Never, ever. Unkel ruined a(nother) game.
66′ — Nocerino earns himself a red card — No doubt about this one. Putting your studs into an opponent’s hip is highly illegal.
92′ — Polster smashes crossbar in stoppage time — This is as close as Chicago came to breaking through, and it was so very close.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Will Johnson
Goalscorers: None
MADRID (AP) Girona will play in Spain’s first division next season for the first time in the 87-year history of the club after earning promotion on Sunday.
A 0-0 draw with Zaragoza was good enough for the Catalan club to secure the point it needed to finish second in the second division with one round to go.
It will join the already promoted Levante, the second-division winner, next season.
Also on Sunday, Getafe, Cadiz and Tenerife earned spots in the playoff for the third and final team that will be promoted.
Osasuna, Granada and Sporting Gijon were all relegated from the first division this season, which ended two weeks ago.