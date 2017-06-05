Hazard suffers broken ankle on Belgium duty

Carli Lloyd’s loan move from the Houston Dash to Manchester City didn’t feature the treble she wanted, but was pretty successful.

City won the FA Women’s Cup, finished second in the league on goal difference, and went deep into the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

[ MORE: Hazard shrugs off transfer rumors ]

Lloyd was suspended three of the final four matches of the Spring Series after elbowing an opponent in the face, one of the few blemishes on the loan.

She’s off to USWNT duty this summer before returning to Houston, and would not rule out another loan to Man City. Also oddly for the Dash, she took the step of publicly imploring City to expand its New York City FC project to the women’s side (with the implication that she’d join up. VIDEO here, from the BBC).

“I’ve had an amazing experience here. It’s been absolutely fantastic on so many different levels and I’m super proud to be a part of it. It’s going to be weird to move on and jump back in with my Houston Dash team.” … “I’m not closing any doors at the moment. I’ve had a fantastic experience here. I am pushing for NYCFC to get a women’s team back at home. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lloyd and Alex Morgan spent the first part of the NWSL season on loan in England, while Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn eschewed Stateside deals to sign with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The NWSL certainly doesn’t want this to be the norm, and the English league averages more than 4000 less fans. But the allure of wearing the badge of celebrated clubs carries weight.

It feels odd for Houston that Lloyd would make the NYCFC to NWSL suggestion, especially given how the Dash and their fans likely feel about her loan, but she’s from New Jersey and the addition of an NYCFC side would be a boon to the nascent league.

Follow @NicholasMendola