Int’l roundup: Belgium win ahead of WQC; Russia gear up for Confed Cup

By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

With the summer set of World Cup qualifying fixtures taking place this week, a roundup of a handful of international friendlies as some of the heavy hitters make final preparations…

Belgium 2- 1 Czech Republic

At the halfway point of qualification, Belgium are sitting pretty (currently atop Group H, two points clear of second-place Greece) with an eminently winnable fixture, away to fourth-place Estonia, up next. On Monday, Roberto Martinez’s side took on the Czech Republic in Brussels.

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 25th minute — a lead which would be short-lived, as Michal Krmencik brought the visitors back to level terms just four minutes later — and Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini scored what turned out to be the winner seven minutes into the second half, with — you guessed it — his head.

Hungary 0-3 Russia

The 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in less than two weeks — Saturday, June 17, to be exact — which means the Russians are just 12 days from their first competitive fixture since their final group game at EURO 2016, on June 20. As hosts of next summer’s World Cup, the last 12 months have been full of nothing but meaningless friendly after meaningless friendly.

Sunday’s victory in Budapest is the penultimate friendly on the schedule ahead of the Confederations Cup. Chile will visit Moscow on Friday, eight days before Stanislav Cherchesov’s side takes on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Saint Petersburg. Fedor Smolov, Marton Eppel (own goal) and Dmitriy Poloz were the goal scorers.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Macedonia 0-0 Turkey
Egypt vs. Lybia — canceled

Christian Pulisic on BVB, USMNT, Premier League future

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic is only 18 years old. The fact we need to constantly remind ourselves of that fact says it all.

The Pennsylvania native has burst onto the scene in the past 12 months, becoming a star for the U.S. national team and Borussia Dortmund and is hailed as the next great star of American soccer after his first full season as a pro in the Bundesliga.

Rightly so. The kid is legit.

Speaking exclusively to ProSoccerTalk just two days after scoring his fifth goal for the USMNT in a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a friendly, Pulisic was looking forward to the challenge of the U.S. facing Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico this week as qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has reached a crucial stage for Bruce Arena’s men.

Below is our chat in full as Pulisic announced his new partnership with Panini America.

You just won the German Cup, your first major trophy. You came off the bench and won the penalty kick which ultimately won Dortmund the game. What was that experience like?

It was incredible. After such a tough, tough season with so many ups and downs in my first full professional season, just being able to end it with a trophy was really special. I am just really happy to see all the excitement on the guys’ faces.

What are your thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s sudden departure from Dortmund? 

I was very thankful for everything he did for me, giving me the chance at such a young age and getting a start to my professional soccer career. It is something I will always remember him for and I am very thankful for that. It is tough when it happens in professional sports but now he is gone I think the team will be just fine with whoever we end up getting.

You featured in the UEFA Champions League for the first time this season, how do you rate Dortmund’s campaign?

It was always a dream for me to play in the Champions League. Getting that experience and that exposure against the biggest names and teams in the world, it was really amazing for me. I just learned so much so I am just going to take that and continue to bring it in my game and take it into next season when we are in the Champions League again. I am very excited.

As for future with Dortmund, you just signed a new deal and seem very happy. There was a lot of talk about you moving to Liverpool over the past two transfer windows, so is the Premier League somewhere you’d want to play in the future?

It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League. Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.

Focusing on the U.S. national team, you scored your fifth goal at the weekend and you role is really developing on the team. How have the veterans — the likes of Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Geoff Cameron, Tim Howard — helped you settle since you made your debut?

Those guys have been great to me. Obviously they mess with me a lot and stuff like that. It is pretty normal though, since I’m a young kid. I’ve learned so much with them giving me their feedback and what they see and helping me to improve not just our team game but me individually as well and what I can do to help the team. It’s been great learning from those guys and being able to play alongside them when I was just watching them a few years ago on TV!

With two huge World Cup qualifiers coming up, what would be a good points tally from the two games? And how much are you looking forward to the atmosphere at the Azteca on Sunday against Mexico?

I am really excited. My teammates can only tell me how crazy those games are but I got the experience of playing against Mexico once and it is all about going in there with the confidence and belief we can win and get three points there. If we go in with that mentality then we won’t have a problem. We are going to have to fight for 90 minutes and I feel confident we can do that.

In the past at ProSoccerTalk we spoke to one of your youth coaches about you. They said you’re big NBA fan and you love LeBron James. Is he your ultimate sporting idol?

Absolutely. He has been one of my biggest role models, even though it is not the same sport. It is amazing what he does in his sport and that he can dominate for so long and keep himself healthy and really under so much pressure, how he carries himself. That is what impresses me the most and so many people can look up to that.

With your partnership with Panini America, did you collect their trading cards during previous World Cups? Any players in particularly you had to collect and were idols?

It’s hard to say specifically which players I collected but I loved it, I still have a book at home of the cards I collected. Now, being able to see my face on a card is pretty special.

What are your targets for the next 12 months? Russia is on the horizon, so is your aim to be playing a leading role for the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup?

Absolutely. I like to set more short term goals and right now it is just to qualify for the World Cup and if we put all of our focus on that then people should definitely see us come 2018 in the World Cup.

Finally, what drives you each day to improve and do you let the hype get to you? Every day you must hear people comparing you to Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey and hailing you as the “savior of US Soccer” 

For me, it [the pressure] is really not difficult to handle. I put more pressure on myself than anyone else does, so I don’t need to look or listen to that stuff. It really doesn’t impact me. I just try to push on every day and with the support system I have in my family, I am just really happy to do what I love and to get the chance to do it every day is really special.

Transfer rumor roundup: Latest on Lukaku; quiet window for Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

A roundup of Monday’s transfer rumors from around the Premier League, and the rest of the world…

Two things seem almost certain about the summer transfer window of 2017: 1) With Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the calendar year, Manchester United will sign a superstar striker; 2) Romelu Lukaku will leave Everton.

Simple logic says, Man United should sign Lukaku, a player with a brilliant track record of scoring in the PL, and one who turned 24 just last month. Jose Mourinho appears to agree, to an extent, which is why United have been heavily linked with a move for the big Belgian — the Red Devils might even be favorites to do so. That was before Bayern Munich came sniffing around, though.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Carlo Ancelotti is a longtime admirer of Lukaku, and the Italian wouldn’t mind pairing him with Robert Lewandowski as Bayern aim to win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Alexander Lacazette’s preferred move to Atletico Madrid was blown to bits when the club’s transfer ban for the duration of the summer window was upheld last week. On the plus side, for Atleti, they’ll hang onto Antoine Griezmann, perhaps the most coveted “available” player in the world this summer.

As for the final party involved, Lacazette and his representatives are in search of a new home, as the 26-year-old Frenchman has already said he’s ready to leave Lyon. According to the Express, Lacazette will meet with Liverpool officials this week, as Jurgen Klopp hopes to land a big-name forward this summer. Beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the punch would be the cherry on top.

Having already seen their side linked with Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe, Monaco’s superstar-in-waiting, Arsenal fans might be expecting a busy summer of transfers at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger rebuilds in an effort to achieve Champions League qualification next summer. Not so fast, Gooners. This summer, same as every other summer?

“Between a maximum of two or three,” Wenger told beIN Sports last week. “We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.”

Without Champions League football to offer, Arsenal also risk losing a handful of key players this summer, including 22-year-old right back Hector Bellerin. According to the Diario Sport, new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is keen on bringing the Barca academy product back to Catalonia. Arda Turan could be sent the other way, so as to offset the transfer fee by as much as $33 million, which is what Barca are hoping to recoup for the Turkish international.

Cheick Tiote tributes pour in; Hard-nosed midfielder mourned

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Few people enjoyed playing against combative Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote, but the longtime Newcastle United midfielder was respected by many.

Tiote, 30, passed away Monday after collapsing during a training session with Chinese side Beijing enterprises.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner also played with Twente and Anderlecht, and was especially beloved amongst his ex-Newcastle teammates.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised Tiote as “a true professional, dedicated, talented, and above all, a great man.”

Ex-NUFC boss Alan Pardew was particularly stung by Tiote’s death, and honored “a giant of a midfielder.”

 

FIFA 18 gets its cover boy in Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest player to grace the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise.

Ronaldo supplants Marco Reus, who ended Lionel Messi’s four-year run on the cover.

And Ronaldo is going to look extra… Ronaldo-y. From EA Sports’ press release:

To deliver innovation in FIFA 18, Cristiano Ronaldo’s data was recently recorded during a training session at a mobile EA Capture studio in Madrid. Data capture of Ronaldo’s acceleration, run cadence, skills, and shooting technique were all recorded to bring veracity to his likeness and personality in FIFA 18. His data also informed important gameplay elements including fluidity, player responsiveness and explosiveness.

We’re taking delight in knowing how seriously he took celebrating his goals with no fans or teammates around.