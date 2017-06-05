Italy, England book last two U-20 World Cup semi spots (video)

This weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final and Girona’s promotion to La Liga closed the door on the seasons of the top European leagues, with mixed results for Americans abroad.

Geoff Cameron has a new deal at Stoke City and remains an important part of their team despite a frustrating time on the shelf with injury, and Fabian Johnson will stay at Borussia Monchengladbach as well.

John Brooks starred for Hertha Berlin when healthy, and earned a big new deal at Wolfsburg. You may have also heard about this Christian Pulisic kid at Borussia Dortmund.

[ MORE: Hazard needs ankle surgery ]

Lots of good there, and that’s without touching Bobby Wood helping Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation and DeAndre Yedlin‘s Football League Championship title with Newcastle United.

So there’s little doubt those players will remain with their clubs next season, but several other Americans have questions about their futures. And whether they stay at their clubs or not, they’ll need better form to stay on Bruce Arena’s radar.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Injury after injury has robbed the Icelandic-Alabaman of the Bundesliga breakthrough many expected, and he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Alexander Nouri. An MLS move has been talked about, and his talent would certainly push him to the forefront there.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea — There were some fits and starts for the big center back on loan at Vitesse, but there’s no doubt he figured himself out in the Eredivisie. Miazga turns next month, and will get the preseason at Chelsea to earn his way into Antonio Conte‘s plans. Another loan sees likely, and that’s not a bad thing if he heads somewhere he can feature regularly at a higher level.

Danny Williams, unattached — One of the surprise omissions from Arena’s provisional squad for the Gold Cup was Williams, and maybe that’s because the central midfielder is sorting out his club future. He’s long wanted Premier League football, but Reading lost the playoff final to Huddersfield Town. The 28-year-old posted four goals and an assist in 41 Championship appearances for the Royals, and could shine elsewhere.

Emerson Hyndman, Bournemouth — He left Fulham to find Premier League time at Bournemouth only to head on loan to Rangers. He starred in Glasgow, but more time in Scotland is likely not something he could use in terms of career development.

Perry Kitchen, Hearts — Scotland was good to Kitchen at the start, the bulldog of a midfielder earning captaincy before a managerial change cost him playing time and now the arm band. He’s expected to stay in Europe, though MLS teams would welcome his return.

Terrence Boyd, Darmstadt — Now with Bundesliga experience under his belt but relegated to the second tier, will Boyd try to leave his club in order to earn more caps?

Follow @NicholasMendola