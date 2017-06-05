Italy, England book last two U-20 World Cup semi spots (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The semifinals are set at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, and it’s going to be CONMEBOL versus UEFA for the title come Sunday in Suwon.

Uruguay and Venezuela booked their date in the semi on Sunday, and are going to be joined by two of the bigger names in European football.

Mexico 0-1 England

Soon-to-be Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scored the lone goal as England set-up a Thursday semifinal against Italy in Jeonju.

Italy 3-2 Zambia

It took extra time for Italy’s 10-man squad to take care of the last remaining CAF squad. AC Milan’s Luca Vido nabbed the winner in the 111th minute after Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) and Riccardo Orsolini (Juventus) scored in regulation.

