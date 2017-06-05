More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Lloyd “not closing any doors” on Man City return

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Carli Lloyd’s loan move from the Houston Dash to Manchester City didn’t feature the treble she wanted, but was pretty successful.

City won the FA Women’s Cup, finished second in the league on goal difference, and went deep into the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

[ MORE: Hazard shrugs off transfer rumors ]

Lloyd was suspended three of the final four matches of the Spring Series after elbowing an opponent in the face, one of the few blemishes on the loan.

She’s off to USWNT duty this summer before returning to Houston, and would not rule out another loan to Man City. Also oddly for the Dash, she took the step of publicly imploring City to expand its New York City FC project to the women’s side (with the implication that she’d join up. VIDEO here, from the BBC).

“I’ve had an amazing experience here. It’s been absolutely fantastic on so many different levels and I’m super proud to be a part of it. It’s going to be weird to move on and jump back in with my Houston Dash team.”

“I’m not closing any doors at the moment. I’ve had a fantastic experience here. I am pushing for NYCFC to get a women’s team back at home. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lloyd and Alex Morgan spent the first part of the NWSL season on loan in England, while Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn eschewed Stateside deals to sign with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The NWSL certainly doesn’t want this to be the norm, and the English league averages more than 4000 less fans. But the allure of wearing the badge of celebrated clubs carries weight.

It feels odd for Houston that Lloyd would make the NYCFC to NWSL suggestion, especially given how the Dash and their fans likely feel about her loan, but she’s from New Jersey and the addition of an NYCFC side would be a boon to the nascent league.

Harry Kane ready to take on “leader” role for England

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

Harry Kane will undoubtedly be named captain of Tottenham Hotspur one day, and you’d have to be crazy (or an Arsenal-England supporter) to say he won’t eventually take the armband for England as well.

[ MORE: Monday's transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday ]

In fact, with Hugo Lloris the current Tottenham captain and only 30 years old, there’s a better than decent chance Kane will become captain for his country before his club.

With Wayne Rooney‘s club future far from certain, the current England captain was once again omitted from Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Scotland. The absence of Rooney, England’s all-time leading goal scorer, leaves the squad with a rather large void of leadership. It’s a void Kane isn’t just willing, but anxious, to step up and accept himself — quotes from Goal.com:

“I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I’m looking forward to it. I’m only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them.

“I have a good relationship with all the players – the older, the younger – and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well. It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.

“If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they’re not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out.”

[ MORE: Bale "happy" in Madrid; not tempted by Man United ]

Of the 24 players in the squad for Saturday’s rivalry showdown in Glasgow, only Jermain Defoe (20) and Jamie Vardy (6) have scored more goals than Kane (5); and only Gary Cahill, who’s the current captain, and Joe Hart, whose 70 caps make him the most tenured player on a refreshingly young squad, seem obvious choices to prevent Kane’s ascension to the captaincy in the near future.

“We just want to go out there and do it again. We know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but, with the team we have got and the confidence we have got, we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.

“You have to be professional. Of course, it is going to be a passionate game but it’s about being calm and composed and sticking to the game plan. I feel we can do that. I feel we have a level-headed squad.”

USMNT still adjusting to Arena’s system as WCQ resumes

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) U.S. coach Bruce Arena looked at the rosy side of a surprise draw with Venezuela in an exhibition game over the weekend.

“Good exercise for us,” he said Monday.

[ MORE: USMNT draws Venezuela | Player rating | Three things ]

The Americans are still getting used to Arena’s system, along with playing at a higher altitude. But there’s not much time left, with a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Commerce City against Trinidad and Tobago.

Neither team has margin for error, with the U.S. currently in fourth place in the six-team standings with four points and Trinidad and Tobago last with three points. The top three teams qualify, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“They have to understand the things we’re trying to do, and I don’t think we’re already there,” said Arena, whose team settled for a 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Saturday in Sandy, Utah. “The examples of Saturday’s game is good, to show some of the issues we have and correct them and be ready for Thursday.”

The team elected to switch things up Monday, going with an afternoon practice instead of being put through its paces in a morning session. Anything to that?

“We just wanted to have a meeting in the morning,” Arena said. “Meeting, practice, have lunch and off the rest of the day. Wasn’t rocket science.”

[ EXCLUSIVE: Pulisic talks BVB, USMNT, long career ahead ]

Figuring out what system the Americans may utilize could be, though. At times against Venezuela, the squad employed a 4-4-2 formation. At other times, it was a different alignment.

“It’s better for us if the opposition doesn’t know how we’re going to play, how we’re going to start the game,” midfielder Fabian Johnson said. “It’s positive for us that we have two systems that we can also switch during the game.”

Now, they just need everyone healthy. Central defender John Brooks left Saturday’s game with a bruised quadriceps muscle. Arena doesn’t know if he will be available Thursday, let alone three days later when the team plays in Mexico. But there’s also this: Forward Jozy Altidore is getting up to speed after reporting late to training camp because of his brother’s wedding.

Arena has gradually increased the tempo at practice to get his team acclimatized to the higher elevation. It’s 5,200 feet in Commerce City and a lung-searing 7,820 feet at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The elevation for the exhibition game was around 4,450 feet.

“Of course, it’s hard to breathe, to run,” said Johnson, who recently extended his contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach. “The first couple of days, you can tell in warmups and stuff. You’re breathing hard. But you get used to it.”

[ MORE: Altidore reminds of his importance to USMNT ]

Arena certainly liked the play of 18-year-old Christian Pulisic on Saturday as the midfielder scored the tying goal for the Americans in the 61st minute. Asked how he’s come along over the last six months, Arena responded: “Six months older.”

“He’s stronger physically, mentally,” Arena said. “The young ones make more improvement. I don’t think (DaMarcus) Beasley and (Clint) Dempsey are going to get much better in six months.”

Johnson met with Arena several times in Germany to discuss what’s expected of him. Johnson likes his responsibilities in the midfield, a position that’s relatively unsettled. Sebastian Lletget started against Honduras in March, scoring the opening goal, but injured his left foot in the 6-0 home win and will be sidelined four to six months.

“We have to create more chances, use the space a little bit better,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do on Thursday.”

Makelele cools Kante comparisons, says he’s not on his level — yet

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

N'Golo Kante has many things in common with Claude Makelele.

[ MORE: Monday's transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday ]

For example, both are best known as tireless French midfielders who won the Premier League title (twice, in Makelele’s case) with Chelsea while also enjoying hugely successful international careers (Kante seems a surefire bet to do so over the next half-decade) with Les Bleus.

Don’t, however, go comparing Kante to Makelele, undoubtedly one of the great central/defensive midfielders of his generation (and all time), just yet. While Makelele acknowledges and respects Kante’s meteoric rise since turning professional in the third tier of French football in 2012, at age 21, he’s quick to point out his countryman’s body of work is still incomplete — quotes from Reuters:

“At the moment Kante is special and one of the best midfielders. The problem is, I played 25 years in football at this level and comparisons are being made in a bad way.”

“This season he did not play in the Champions League. Every four days there will be games. With the national team there will be games. There will be a lot of games. He needs to get that experience.

“When he is at that level, he will not run 90 minutes all the time. He will need to listen to the rhythm, the way he plays. This will be key for him. I hope this will be the situation. I hope he does better than I did in my career.”

[ MORE: Bale "happy" in Madrid; not tempted by Man United ]

Indeed, Makelele was a star for Chelsea for his five seasons at Stamford Bridge (five major trophies), which followed three trophy-filled seasons at Real Madrid (two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph), and will forever be remembered as the player who revolutionized the defensive midfield position, in which Kante thrives much in the same way today.

Christian Pulisic on BVB, USMNT, Premier League future

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic is only 18 years old. The fact we need to constantly remind ourselves of that fact says it all.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

The Pennsylvania native has burst onto the scene in the past 12 months, becoming a star for the U.S. national team and Borussia Dortmund and is hailed as the next great star of American soccer after his first full season as a pro in the Bundesliga.

Rightly so. The kid is legit.

[ STREAM: Watch 2018 World Cup qualifiers live ]

Speaking exclusively to ProSoccerTalk just two days after scoring his fifth goal for the USMNT in a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a friendly, Pulisic was looking forward to the challenge of the U.S. facing Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico this week as qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has reached a crucial stage for Bruce Arena’s men.

Below is our chat in full as Pulisic announced his new partnership with Panini America.

You just won the German Cup, your first major trophy. You came off the bench and won the penalty kick which ultimately won Dortmund the game. What was that experience like?

It was incredible. After such a tough, tough season with so many ups and downs in my first full professional season, just being able to end it with a trophy was really special. I am just really happy to see all the excitement on the guys’ faces.

What are your thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s sudden departure from Dortmund? 

I was very thankful for everything he did for me, giving me the chance at such a young age and getting a start to my professional soccer career. It is something I will always remember him for and I am very thankful for that. It is tough when it happens in professional sports but now he is gone I think the team will be just fine with whoever we end up getting.

You featured in the UEFA Champions League for the first time this season, how do you rate Dortmund’s campaign?

It was always a dream for me to play in the Champions League. Getting that experience and that exposure against the biggest names and teams in the world, it was really amazing for me. I just learned so much so I am just going to take that and continue to bring it in my game and take it into next season when we are in the Champions League again. I am very excited.

As for future with Dortmund, you just signed a new deal and seem very happy. There was a lot of talk about you moving to Liverpool over the past two transfer windows, so is the Premier League somewhere you’d want to play in the future?

It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League. Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.

Focusing on the U.S. national team, you scored your fifth goal at the weekend and you role is really developing on the team. How have the veterans — the likes of Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Geoff Cameron, Tim Howard — helped you settle since you made your debut?

Those guys have been great to me. Obviously they mess with me a lot and stuff like that. It is pretty normal though, since I’m a young kid. I’ve learned so much with them giving me their feedback and what they see and helping me to improve not just our team game but me individually as well and what I can do to help the team. It’s been great learning from those guys and being able to play alongside them when I was just watching them a few years ago on TV!

With two huge World Cup qualifiers coming up, what would be a good points tally from the two games? And how much are you looking forward to the atmosphere at the Azteca on Sunday against Mexico?

I am really excited. My teammates can only tell me how crazy those games are but I got the experience of playing against Mexico once and it is all about going in there with the confidence and belief we can win and get three points there. If we go in with that mentality then we won’t have a problem. We are going to have to fight for 90 minutes and I feel confident we can do that.

In the past at ProSoccerTalk we spoke to one of your youth coaches about you. They said you’re big NBA fan and you love LeBron James. Is he your ultimate sporting idol?

Absolutely. He has been one of my biggest role models, even though it is not the same sport. It is amazing what he does in his sport and that he can dominate for so long and keep himself healthy and really under so much pressure, how he carries himself. That is what impresses me the most and so many people can look up to that.

With your partnership with Panini America, did you collect their trading cards during previous World Cups? Any players in particularly you had to collect and were idols?

It’s hard to say specifically which players I collected but I loved it, I still have a book at home of the cards I collected. Now, being able to see my face on a card is pretty special.

What are your targets for the next 12 months? Russia is on the horizon, so is your aim to be playing a leading role for the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup?

Absolutely. I like to set more short term goals and right now it is just to qualify for the World Cup and if we put all of our focus on that then people should definitely see us come 2018 in the World Cup.

Finally, what drives you each day to improve and do you let the hype get to you? Every day you must hear people comparing you to Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey and hailing you as the “savior of US Soccer” 

For me, it [the pressure] is really not difficult to handle. I put more pressure on myself than anyone else does, so I don’t need to look or listen to that stuff. It really doesn’t impact me. I just try to push on every day and with the support system I have in my family, I am just really happy to do what I love and to get the chance to do it every day is really special.