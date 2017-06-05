Martial agent: No desire to leave Manchester United

Anthony Martial‘s sophomore season at Manchester United didn’t build on his wonderful debut at Old Trafford, and he’ll try to rectify that setback of a season.

Philippe Lamboley is Martial’s agent, and told a French publication that the 21-year-old isn’t looking to escape United and the club hasn’t expressed interest in moving him.

Martial nabbed just four Premier League goals, eight overall, under Jose Mourinho and faced public criticism from the demanding manager. This after a big buy from Monaco and 17 goals on his maiden English voyage.

From Sky Sports:

Speaking to Journal du Dimanche, he said: “Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester today. If [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward tells me they want him to leave, things are different. But that is not what he told me during our last meeting.”

It’s doubtful that United could recoup Martial’s transfer fee after this season, and his immense skill set and promise don’t demand his sale if his attitude isn’t a problem. Even given the buying United is expected to do ahead of its return to the UEFA Champions League, Martial will have many chances to be an impact player and increase his stock. This isn’t a Memphis Depay scenario.

