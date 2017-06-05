MLS Snapshot: Sounders labor, without stars, to win over Dynamo

The game in 100 words (or less): International call-ups have left the Seattle Sounders without a recognized goalscorer, as both Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris are in U.S. national team camp. Thus, a severely blunted attack labored for the majority of Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field, until someone (Cristian Roldan) finally connected a cross (Seattle attempted 25 on the night) to someone (Will Bruin) inside the penalty area. It came in the 69th minute, and it was Seattle’s first shot on target in the game. The victory boosts Seattle up to sixth place in the Western Conference, ahead of San Jose Earthquakes on tiebreakers, and give Brian Schmetzer’s side three wins from their last four games. Houston, meanwhile, see their dreadful away form (just one draw from seven games) continue, as they fail to overtake Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West.

The only moment that mattered

69′ — Bruin finally breaks through — Finally, with their 900th cross of the game (22nd, actually), Seattle connect one inside the box, and Bruin makes no mistake from there.

Man of the match: Gustav Svensson

Goalscorers: Bruin (69′)

