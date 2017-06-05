MLS Snapshot: Sounders labor, without stars, to win over Dynamo

The game in 100 words (or less): International call-ups have left the Seattle Sounders without a recognized goalscorer, as both Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris are in U.S. national team camp. Thus, a severely blunted attack labored for the majority of Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field, until someone (Cristian Roldan) finally connected a cross (Seattle attempted 25 on the night) to someone (Will Bruin) inside the penalty area. It came in the 69th minute, and it was Seattle’s first shot on target in the game. The victory boosts Seattle up to sixth place in the Western Conference, ahead of San Jose Earthquakes on tiebreakers, and give Brian Schmetzer’s side three wins from their last four games. Houston, meanwhile, see their dreadful away form (just one draw from seven games) continue, as they fail to overtake Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West.
The only moment that mattered
69′ — Bruin finally breaks through — Finally, with their 900th cross of the game (22nd, actually), Seattle connect one inside the box, and Bruin makes no mistake from there.
Man of the match: Gustav Svensson
Goalscorers: Bruin (69′)
The game in 100 words (or less): Jason Kreis will say something to earn himself a fine this evening — a safer bet has never existed. The worst part about it is: whatever he says, he’ll be 100 percent right. Orlando City SC’s head coach was and will remain extremely heated above the red card shown to his defender, Rafael Ramos, in the 26th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire. Ramos was sent of by referee Ted Unkel for a challenge that, in reality, was nothing more than a pair of players running into each other. With more than 60 minutes left to play, the bus was parked and Orlando’s chances of finding the back of the net were drastically reduced. Antonio Nocerino was also sent off for Orlando, though his red card was thoroughly warranted. Regardless, Orlando held firm in defense, facing 19 shots on the night (6 on target), and keeping the clean sheet. In truth, Chicago created next to nothing with merit.
Three moments that mattered
26′ — Ramos sees red for nothing, really — This is never a red card. Never, ever. Unkel ruined a(nother) game.
66′ — Nocerino earns himself a red card — No doubt about this one. Putting your studs into an opponent’s hip is highly illegal.
92′ — Polster smashes crossbar in stoppage time — This is as close as Chicago came to breaking through, and it was so very close.
Man of the match: Will Johnson
Goalscorers: None
MADRID (AP) Girona will play in Spain’s first division next season for the first time in the 87-year history of the club after earning promotion on Sunday.
A 0-0 draw with Zaragoza was good enough for the Catalan club to secure the point it needed to finish second in the second division with one round to go.
It will join the already promoted Levante, the second-division winner, next season.
Also on Sunday, Getafe, Cadiz and Tenerife earned spots in the playoff for the third and final team that will be promoted.
Osasuna, Granada and Sporting Gijon were all relegated from the first division this season, which ended two weeks ago.
Gareth Bale‘s first four seasons at Real Madrid have been decent enough that the Welshman figures he’ll stick around another year or two, despite serious transfer overtures from Manchester United.
Bale, who’s still only 27 (he’ll turn 28 next month), has thoroughly enjoyed (and contributed to) winning five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League a staggering three times already. While Man United’s interest is well documented, Bale says he and his entire family are “happy” in the Spanish capital — quotes from the Guardian:
“I’ve signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy.”
As for the season itself, it was a trying period for Bale, who missed more than half the La Liga season (he played in just 19 games), but the target was always to return for Saturday’s Champions League final, during which he came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes:
“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery — which still has a little more healing to do — but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger. It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and give it that rest it needs. I came back too early from the surgery. But I still finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy.”
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.
The team is being feted by Madrid’s regional government and town hall, before heading to meet thousands of fans gathered at a large square in the city center. The team will then return to its Santiago Bernabeu stadium for more festivities that should last well into the night.
Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in the final in Cardiff, Wales, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.
Two weeks ago Madrid celebrated its first Spanish league title in five years.
With its third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent.