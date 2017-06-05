More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Juventus to buy Szczesny from Arsenal as eventual Buffon fix

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Juventus has found its eventual replacement for legendary backstop Gianluigi Buffon.

The UEFA Champions League finalists announced an agreement to purchase 27-year-old Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal

The fee is said to be around $18 million for Szczesny, who has been on loan at Roma since Arsenal supplanted him with Petr Cech.

Szczesny has impressed with i Lupi, after winning two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

Buffon has said he’d retire at, but not before, the age of 40. He’ll hit that milestone next season, and there was some thought he could retire Juventus beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final. Real won 4-1.

Report: Van Dijk prefers Liverpool move to Man City, Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Southampton has little desire to let another big ticket talent head to Liverpool, but it appears that’s exactly what’s happening with star center back Virgil Van Dijk.

According to Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle, “Liverpool have taken a major step towards the record signing of Virgil van Dijk after the player indicated he would prefer a move to Anfield.”

The report also said Liverpool will match offers from other suitors.

Van Dijk, 25, has been outstanding for Saints and would follow Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Sadio Mane, and Nathaniel Clyne in using St. Mary’s as a launching pad to Anfield.

The Dutchman’s fee has been alleged to be as high as $65 million, which would come close to — if not surpass — the record fee for a defender (David Luiz).

Cheick Tiote dies during training session in China

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30.

Tiote collapsed during a training session for his Chinese second tier club.

Best known for his crunching tackles and an outlandish volley goal to complete a comeback against Arsenal, Tiote made 156 appearances for Newcastle and was capped 52 times for the Ivory Coast.

He won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, and also played for Anderlecht and Twente.

Tiote’s representative Emanuele Palladino confirmed that the player passed away:

“It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

“We ask for all your prayers.”

American players in Europe face significant offseasons

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

This weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final and Girona’s promotion to La Liga closed the door on the seasons of the top European leagues, with mixed results for Americans abroad.

Geoff Cameron has a new deal at Stoke City and remains an important part of their team despite a frustrating time on the shelf with injury, and Fabian Johnson will stay at Borussia Monchengladbach as well.

John Brooks starred for Hertha Berlin when healthy, and earned a big new deal at Wolfsburg. You may have also heard about this Christian Pulisic kid at Borussia Dortmund.

Lots of good there, and that’s without touching Bobby Wood helping Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation and DeAndre Yedlin‘s Football League Championship title with Newcastle United.

So there’s little doubt those players will remain with their clubs next season, but several other Americans have questions about their futures. And whether they stay at their clubs or not, they’ll need better form to stay on Bruce Arena’s radar.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Injury after injury has robbed the Icelandic-Alabaman of the Bundesliga breakthrough many expected, and he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Alexander Nouri. An MLS move has been talked about, and his talent would certainly push him to the forefront there.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea — There were some fits and starts for the big center back on loan at Vitesse, but there’s no doubt he figured himself out in the Eredivisie. Miazga turns next month, and will get the preseason at Chelsea to earn his way into Antonio Conte‘s plans. Another loan sees likely, and that’s not a bad thing if he heads somewhere he can feature regularly at a higher level.

Danny Williams, unattached — One of the surprise omissions from Arena’s provisional squad for the Gold Cup was Williams, and maybe that’s because the central midfielder is sorting out his club future. He’s long wanted Premier League football, but Reading lost the playoff final to Huddersfield Town. The 28-year-old posted four goals and an assist in 41 Championship appearances for the Royals, and could shine elsewhere.

Emerson Hyndman, Bournemouth — He left Fulham to find Premier League time at Bournemouth only to head on loan to Rangers. He starred in Glasgow, but more time in Scotland is likely not something he could use in terms of career development.

Perry Kitchen, Hearts — Scotland was good to Kitchen at the start, the bulldog of a midfielder earning captaincy before a managerial change cost him playing time and now the arm band. He’s expected to stay in Europe, though MLS teams would welcome his return.

Terrence Boyd, Darmstadt — Now with Bundesliga experience under his belt but relegated to the second tier, will Boyd try to leave his club in order to earn more caps?

Italy, England book last two U-20 World Cup semi spots (video)

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

The semifinals are set at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, and it’s going to be CONMEBOL versus UEFA for the title come Sunday in Suwon.

[ MORE: Latest U-20 World Cup news

Uruguay and Venezuela booked their date in the semi on Sunday, and are going to be joined by two of the bigger names in European football.

Mexico 0-1 England

Soon-to-be Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scored the lone goal as England set-up a Thursday semifinal against Italy in Jeonju.

Italy 3-2 Zambia

It took extra time for Italy’s 10-man squad to take care of the last remaining CAF squad. AC Milan’s Luca Vido nabbed the winner in the 111th minute after Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) and Riccardo Orsolini (Juventus) scored in regulation.