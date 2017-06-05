Report: Juventus to buy Szczesny from Arsenal as eventual Buffon fix

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Juventus has found its eventual replacement for legendary backstop Gianluigi Buffon.

The UEFA Champions League finalists announced an agreement to purchase 27-year-old Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal

The fee is said to be around $18 million for Szczesny, who has been on loan at Roma since Arsenal supplanted him with Petr Cech.

Szczesny has impressed with i Lupi, after winning two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

Buffon has said he’d retire at, but not before, the age of 40. He’ll hit that milestone next season, and there was some thought he could retire Juventus beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final. Real won 4-1.

