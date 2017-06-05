Transfer rumor roundup: Latest on Lukaku; quiet window for Arsenal

A roundup of Monday’s transfer rumors from around the Premier League, and the rest of the world…

Two things seem almost certain about the summer transfer window of 2017: 1) With Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the calendar year, Manchester United will sign a superstar striker; 2) Romelu Lukaku will leave Everton.

Simple logic says, Man United should sign Lukaku, a player with a brilliant track record of scoring in the PL, and one who turned 24 just last month. Jose Mourinho appears to agree, to an extent, which is why United have been heavily linked with a move for the big Belgian — the Red Devils might even be favorites to do so. That was before Bayern Munich came sniffing around, though.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Carlo Ancelotti is a longtime admirer of Lukaku, and the Italian wouldn’t mind pairing him with Robert Lewandowski as Bayern aim to win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Alexander Lacazette’s preferred move to Atletico Madrid was blown to bits when the club’s transfer ban for the duration of the summer window was upheld last week. On the plus side, for Atleti, they’ll hang onto Antoine Griezmann, perhaps the most coveted “available” player in the world this summer.

As for the final party involved, Lacazette and his representatives are in search of a new home, as the 26-year-old Frenchman has already said he’s ready to leave Lyon. According to the Express, Lacazette will meet with Liverpool officials this week, as Jurgen Klopp hopes to land a big-name forward this summer. Beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the punch would be the cherry on top.

Having already seen their side linked with Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe, Monaco’s superstar-in-waiting, Arsenal fans might be expecting a busy summer of transfers at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger rebuilds in an effort to achieve Champions League qualification next summer. Not so fast, Gooners. This summer, same as every other summer?

“Between a maximum of two or three,” Wenger told beIN Sports last week. “We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.”

Without Champions League football to offer, Arsenal also risk losing a handful of key players this summer, including 22-year-old right back Hector Bellerin. According to the Diario Sport, new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is keen on bringing the Barca academy product back to Catalonia. Arda Turan could be sent the other way, so as to offset the transfer fee by as much as $33 million, which is what Barca are hoping to recoup for the Turkish international.

