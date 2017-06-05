More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor roundup: Latest on Lukaku; quiet window for Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsJun 5, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

A roundup of Monday’s transfer rumors from around the Premier League, and the rest of the world…

Two things seem almost certain about the summer transfer window of 2017: 1) With Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the calendar year, Manchester United will sign a superstar striker; 2) Romelu Lukaku will leave Everton.

Simple logic says, Man United should sign Lukaku, a player with a brilliant track record of scoring in the PL, and one who turned 24 just last month. Jose Mourinho appears to agree, to an extent, which is why United have been heavily linked with a move for the big Belgian — the Red Devils might even be favorites to do so. That was before Bayern Munich came sniffing around, though.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Carlo Ancelotti is a longtime admirer of Lukaku, and the Italian wouldn’t mind pairing him with Robert Lewandowski as Bayern aim to win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Alexander Lacazette’s preferred move to Atletico Madrid was blown to bits when the club’s transfer ban for the duration of the summer window was upheld last week. On the plus side, for Atleti, they’ll hang onto Antoine Griezmann, perhaps the most coveted “available” player in the world this summer.

As for the final party involved, Lacazette and his representatives are in search of a new home, as the 26-year-old Frenchman has already said he’s ready to leave Lyon. According to the Express, Lacazette will meet with Liverpool officials this week, as Jurgen Klopp hopes to land a big-name forward this summer. Beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the punch would be the cherry on top.

Having already seen their side linked with Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe, Monaco’s superstar-in-waiting, Arsenal fans might be expecting a busy summer of transfers at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger rebuilds in an effort to achieve Champions League qualification next summer. Not so fast, Gooners. This summer, same as every other summer?

“Between a maximum of two or three,” Wenger told beIN Sports last week. “We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.”

Without Champions League football to offer, Arsenal also risk losing a handful of key players this summer, including 22-year-old right back Hector Bellerin. According to the Diario Sport, new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is keen on bringing the Barca academy product back to Catalonia. Arda Turan could be sent the other way, so as to offset the transfer fee by as much as $33 million, which is what Barca are hoping to recoup for the Turkish international.

Cheick Tiote tributes pour in; Hard-nosed midfielder mourned

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Few people enjoyed playing against combative Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote, but the longtime Newcastle United midfielder was respected by many.

Tiote, 30, passed away Monday after collapsing during a training session with Chinese side Beijing enterprises.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner also played with Twente and Anderlecht, and was especially beloved amongst his ex-Newcastle teammates.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised Tiote as “a true professional, dedicated, talented, and above all, a great man.”

Ex-NUFC boss Alan Pardew was particularly stung by Tiote’s death, and honored “a giant of a midfielder.”

 

FIFA 18 gets its cover boy in Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest player to grace the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise.

Ronaldo supplants Marco Reus, who ended Lionel Messi’s four-year run on the cover.

And Ronaldo is going to look extra… Ronaldo-y. From EA Sports’ press release:

To deliver innovation in FIFA 18, Cristiano Ronaldo’s data was recently recorded during a training session at a mobile EA Capture studio in Madrid. Data capture of Ronaldo’s acceleration, run cadence, skills, and shooting technique were all recorded to bring veracity to his likeness and personality in FIFA 18. His data also informed important gameplay elements including fluidity, player responsiveness and explosiveness.

We’re taking delight in knowing how seriously he took celebrating his goals with no fans or teammates around.

Report: Van Dijk prefers Liverpool move to Man City, Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Southampton has little desire to let another big ticket talent head to Liverpool, but it appears that’s exactly what’s happening with star center back Virgil Van Dijk.

According to Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle, “Liverpool have taken a major step towards the record signing of Virgil van Dijk after the player indicated he would prefer a move to Anfield.”

The report also said Liverpool will match offers from other suitors.

Van Dijk, 25, has been outstanding for Saints and would follow Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Sadio Mane, and Nathaniel Clyne in using St. Mary’s as a launching pad to Anfield.

The Dutchman’s fee has been alleged to be as high as $65 million, which would come close to — if not surpass — the record fee for a defender (David Luiz).

Report: Juventus to buy Szczesny from Arsenal as eventual Buffon fix

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Juventus has found its eventual replacement for legendary backstop Gianluigi Buffon.

The UEFA Champions League finalists announced an agreement to purchase 27-year-old Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal

The fee is said to be around $18 million for Szczesny, who has been on loan at Roma since Arsenal supplanted him with Petr Cech.

Szczesny has impressed with i Lupi, after winning two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

Buffon has said he’d retire at, but not before, the age of 40. He’ll hit that milestone next season, and there was some thought he could retire Juventus beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final. Real won 4-1.