Arsenal makes it official with versatile left-sided Schalke man

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Arsenal announced one of the worst kept secrets in the transfer market on Tuesday: its new left back.

Sead Kolasinac is heading to the Emirates Stadium from the Veltins-Arena, joining the Gunners from Schalke.

Kolasinac is coming off his best season yet, playing mostly left back and left mid (32 of 35 matches), but also getting time at center back and as a defensive midfielder.

From Arsenal.com:

Arsenal has a huge tradition and I followed the club as a young boy, in the days of Jens Lehmann and Thierry Henry. Arsenal has always been a club that is well recognized in Europe and I’m pleased to be here.

Kolasinac has experience in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, where Arsenal will be next season. He posted three assists in eight UEL matches last season.

Pepe’s decade of titles and tantrums at Madrid is over

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Pepe’s title-laden decade as Real Madrid’s bruising enforcer is over.

The 34-year-old Portugal center back has been a key figure for Madrid, one of the most intimidating – and on occasion volatile – defenders in Europe. But he said late Monday that he won’t be around next season.

“It’s clear that I won’t continue at Real Madrid,” Pepe told Spanish radio COPE.

Pepe has won with 15 trophies with the club, including three Champions Leagues and three Spanish league titles. But he has fallen out of favor with coach Zinedine Zidane.

A regular starter for most of his career, injuries and Zidane’s preference for Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez meant Pepe made only 18 appearances in 2016-17.

“I took the decision in January, when things weren’t going well. I saw that the club’s treatment of me wasn’t ideal,” Pepe said. “The policy of the club is to not offer players over 33 two-year contracts. So they only offered me one. There are ways to negotiate, but that way wasn’t right.”

While Zidane is receiving praise for guiding Madrid to the Champions League-Spanish league double this season, Pepe said he preferred Zidane’s short-lived predecessor, Rafa Benitez.

“I liked Benitez’s sincerity. I identified with him because he is a very direct and honest person,” Pepe said. “What (Zidane) has done with Madrid has been spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand, that I can’t explain. I don’t know why I disappeared from the team.”

Despite losing his important role with Madrid, Pepe proved he was still among the very best defenders on the continent last year when he was Portugal’s most consistent player in its run to the European Championship title in France.

Pepe’s contract with Madrid expires on June 30. He has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and said he had at least one suitor “from England.”

Wherever he goes, he will take his reputation with him.

Pepe almost sabotaged his career during a match in 2009 when he repeatedly kicked and stomped on Getafe midfielder Javier Casquero while he was on the ground. Pepe was given a 10-match ban for the rampage.

Pepe managed to control his emotions during his final seasons with Madrid, but the Casquero incident and several other sendings-off will continue to haunt him.

“When I arrived, I defended Real Madrid tooth and nail. It was a difficult position to play. We center backs had to cover a lot of ground, and we had to be very physical with the opposing strikers,” he said. “What happened against Getafe marked my career, it defined me in Spain. People were left with that image, and what I did was very ugly.”

Even so, Pepe said he will take the good with the bad when he leaves Madrid.

“I am very proud of my years spent at this club, giving it my heart and soul,” Pepe said. “I finished my time at Real Madrid giving it all I had.”

Report: Liverpool rejects Southampton’s Van Dijk allegations

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

Southampton is not going to let Virgil Van Dijk go quietly into Liverpool.

Saints have been adamant they have no plans to sell the star center back, and are upset with the Reds apparent pursuit of their best player.

Van Dijk, 25, has been tipped to choose Liverpool over Man City and Chelsea, and Saints didn’t want to sell him in the first place. Reports say they aren’t happy at all.

Southampton feels that Liverpool has taken the latest in a series of steps aimed at raiding St. Mary’s, as the Reds have purchased Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, and others from the South Coast set.

Liverpool has rejected the notion that it’s “tapped up” Van Dijk, and Yahoo’s Kevin Palmer says the club will aim to remedy its relationship with Saints.

From Yahoo! Sports:

The next move in this increasingly fractious transfer story is likely to come from Liverpool, who will look to assure Southampton that they have not held talks with Van Dijk over a move, before trying to find agreement on what may be one of the transfer stories of the summer.

Saints chairman Ralph Krueger made strong statements regarding the club’s lack of need to sell any players, in particular Van Dijk, this summer.

At the same time, turning down $65 million for a center back isn’t something you’ll see from many clubs in the world. If Van Dijk wants the move, expect it to get worked out before the end of summer.

In addition to being a veritable breeding ground for future Reds, Van Dijk and Southampton have been a thorn in Liverpool’s side on the pitch. This move would go a long way towards remedying the latter.

Lukaku knows his next club… and wants to win the Premier League

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku says he’s talking with his next club, and hinted that it’s in England.

Everton’s star striker also said he wants to improve and play in the Champions League, narrowing his list of potential destinations to Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Logic says the move will neither be to Merseyside rivals Liverpool nor striker-content Manchester City, leaving old home Chelsea, Spurs, and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Here’s what Lukaku said Monday:

“I know what’s happening, but I can’t tell you anything more,” he added to journalists after Belgium beat the Czech Republic in a friendly in Brussels.

“What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better – a few times.”

The bettors have Lukaku even money to join Chelsea, and slightly worse odds to join United. It’s usually a poor idea to go against the bookies, but Lukaku would slide in neatly in the Zlatan Ibrahimovic role at Old Trafford. We’ll look there first.

Zidane goes from rookie manager, to elite, in 17 months

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Not a bad start for Zinedine Zidane.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

Zidane managed the Spanish club to a second successive Champions League crown with a commanding 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday, adding to triumphs in the Spanish league, the Club World Cup, and the European Super Cup.

He became the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Zidane said. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied.”

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998. He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an amazing volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the team was struggling in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track.

He used different formations and successfully resorted to rotating his players to keep them fresh at the important moments of the season, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested like never before. Ronaldo scored twice in the final, finishing the season with 16 goals in his last 10 games.

Zidane has only one year left on his contract, but is widely expected to remain at the team’s helm.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this,” he said. “Then we will get some rest and later we will start thinking about next season.”