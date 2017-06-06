Borussia Dortmund hires Ajax boss Peter Bosz as new manager

Christian Pulisic has his new coach.

After the departure of Thomas Tuchel due to disagreements with upper management, Borussia Dortmund has hired Ajax boss Peter Bosz to take over the Bundesliga club.

Bosz, a 53-year-old Dutchman, becomes the first non-German to manage the club since fellow Dutchman Bert van Marwijk departed in 2006 after a two-and-a-half-year stint. He comes to Dortmund after just one season with Ajax where he led the Dutch giants to the Europa League final, along with a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, ending up just a point behind Feyenoord in the final standings.

[ MORE: Pulisic talks to PST about USMNT experience and club situation ]

“We had a very, very good feeling about Bosz from the outset, the feeling that something can really grow together here,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Peter Bosz is the new BVB Head Coach. Contract will last until 2019. Further info in a press conference this afternoon. #welkomhier #bvb pic.twitter.com/us7FngPgXy — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 6, 2017

Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Bosz was on his way out at Ajax due to similar issues Tuchel had with Dortmund executives.

Bosz’s Ajax contract ran through 2019, forcing Dortmund to pay a compensation package to the Dutch club. Prior to Ajax, Bosz spent three seasons with fellow Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem and a brief five-month stay at Maccabi Tel Aviv where he lost just one match, a cup final.

The good news behind Bosz’s hire for American youngster Pulisic is that the Dutchman is not afraid to play his kids. The Ajax side that took on Manchester United featured a starting lineup that averaged 23 years old, including highly rated 17-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt. He now joins a new team brimming with young talent.

Dortmund's future A. Isak (17)

C. Pulisic (18)

F. Passlack (18)

O. Dembélé (19)

E. Mor (19)

M.Merino (20)

M. Dahoud (21)

J. Weigl (21) Wow pic.twitter.com/wWUNla3s1W — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 30, 2017

Follow @the_bonnfire