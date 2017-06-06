David Beckham’s MLS ownership group has Miami land sale approved

As expected, David Beckham’s ownership group now has all the land required to build a stadium for his Miami MLS team.

A $9 million purchase has been approved byMiami-Dade County Commissioners for a three-acre plot by, giving Beckham the full nine-acre plot required for the stadium complex. The final piece of the puzzle came down Tuesday when the approval was given, totalling $19 million that the ownership group has paid for the land.

The Miami Herald reported last week that the approval would go through.

Beckham’s group finally has a plot for the stadium four years after they were granted a spot in Major League Soccer. Plans for a stadium in Port Miami and in Little Havana were both soundly rejected before the current spot in Overtown.

“I will tell you this is probably the best site we have found, for many respects,” Beckham group attorney Neisen Kasdin said unsurprisingly. Meanwhile, a county commissioner who voted to approve the sale called the land “an eyesore for years” and declared “something needs to be done with it.”

Still, questions persist, with little space available for on-site parking. Kasdin cited proximity to public transport as a positive for their approved location.

With MLS expansion to 28 teams planned by 2020, there’s still plenty of room in the league for a Miami franchise, but they’ll need to hurry on construction for an entry date in 2019, following Los Angeles FC.

