FA looks to crack down on England fan violence, bans two

The FA has issued lifetime bans to a pair of England fans who were caught performing overtly insulting gestures during a trip to an away game in Germany in March, the first time the FA has given out lifetime bans to members of the official supporter’s group.
One fan was caught doing a Nazi salute, while the other made the throat slash symbol and mocked the Hitler mustache. During that trip, fans were also spotted singing songs mocking World War II, and booing the German national anthem, which garnered a statement from FA chief Greg Dyke condemning the “disrespectful” behavior.
Multiple reports, the bans are just the beginning of harsher crackdowns on hooliganism by the FA. The report says the organization is increasingly worried about the young adult fanbase that has shown an increasingly bold tendency, especially on away games.
Along with the pair of lifetime bans, the FA also handed out 16 suspensions and sent letters of warning to four others. In addition, extra security has been ordered for Saturday’s match in Scotland – which has a later 5pm start time – with special training given to game stewards and a heightened police presence for the surrounding area.
Unfortunately, the FA is at this time only able to sanction official members of the supporter’s group, whose membership has apparently fallen from 57,000 in 2007 all the way to around 8,000 currently.
A number of reports around England have suggested that Southampton is considering its managerial options after finishing Claude Puel‘s end-of-season review.
Puel’s future at Southampton has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, with PST’s very own Joe Prince-Wright penning a piece on why they should keep him, but now it seems they’ve come close to making up their mind.
The range of reports is vast, leading to an aura of uncertainty. According to Sky Sports, Southampton is “considering replacements” for Puel, while the tabloids have stronger articles predicting Puel’s imminent sacking.
A few days ago, reports tabbed Puel in talks with French club St. Etienne, but he ultimately turned them down. That would have avoided an awkward situation with Southampton, but with Puel saying no to the club in his home country, the Premier League side now has to decide on his future.
Southampton finished 8th last season, but they won just 12 games and finished just six points above 17th position atop a crowded mid-table bunch that finished globbed together, stuck well behind the upper echelon. The Saints were unable to capitalize on good momentum, putting together consecutive wins just twice, while they struggled through some deep lows, opening the season without a win in four matches and suffering through a four-match losing streak bracketing the turn of the calendar year.
The loss of managerial targets could leave Southampton feeling they need to make a decision fast. The Independent reports the club was high on former Hull City boss Marco Silva, but he signed on at Watford.
Christian Pulisic has his new coach.
After the departure of Thomas Tuchel due to disagreements with upper management, Borussia Dortmund has hired Ajax boss Peter Bosz to take over the Bundesliga club.
Bosz, a 53-year-old Dutchman, becomes the first non-German to manage the club since fellow Dutchman Bert van Marwijk departed in 2006 after a two-and-a-half-year stint. He comes to Dortmund after just one season with Ajax where he led the Dutch giants to the Europa League final, along with a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, ending up just a point behind Feyenoord in the final standings.
[ MORE: Pulisic talks to PST about USMNT experience and club situation ]
“We had a very, very good feeling about Bosz from the outset, the feeling that something can really grow together here,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Bosz was on his way out at Ajax due to similar issues Tuchel had with Dortmund executives.
Bosz’s Ajax contract ran through 2019, forcing Dortmund to pay a compensation package to the Dutch club. Prior to Ajax, Bosz spent three seasons with fellow Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem and a brief five-month stay at Maccabi Tel Aviv where he lost just one match, a cup final.
The good news behind Bosz’s hire for American youngster Pulisic is that the Dutchman is not afraid to play his kids. The Ajax side that took on Manchester United featured a starting lineup that averaged 23 years old, including highly rated 17-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt. He now joins a new team brimming with young talent.
With Germany losing superstars like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm to international retirement, midfielder Joshua Kimmich has begun to stake his claim as one of the country’s best players.
The Bayern Munich youngster has been an absolute rock in the heart of midfield all season, rated as the 5th best midfielder in the Bundesliga by Squawka Statistics (behind three other Bayern players, of course). He has cemented himself as an regular part of the German squad as well, logging the full 90 minutes (or more) in all of Germany’s last 12 matches.
But that’s not all. He can flash the leather too. In Germany’s 1-1 friendly draw with Denmark on Tuesday, Kimmich scored his side’s only goal in acrobatic fashion.
It seems bicycle kicks are in vogue this calendar year, and you can add the 22-year-old’s to the rapidly growing list.
On the heels of its first Champions League semi-final appearance in over a decade, AS Monaco’s head coach is apparently cashing in.
According to a report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Leonardo Jardim is leaving Monaco high and dry to accept a $40 million, 3-year contract with Chinese club Beijing Guoan. Jardim had two years left on his Monaco contract. According to the report, Jardim’s contract with Monaco includes a $17 million release clause.
Beijing Guoan fired Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez just four days ago with the club seventh in the Chinese Super League table, immediately following a 1-0 defeat to 11th placed Chongquig Lifan. Former Chinese international Xie Feng was placed in charge as interim manager for the third time.
Monaco is potentially dealing with a mass exodus of players this summer, but the Venezuelan manager was not expected to be among those to depart.
Some are not convinced. Get French Football followed that up on Twitter by saying it’s possible this rumor was started as leverage in Monaco negotiations. With the report not coming from either the country of his current job, his new job, or his birth, it’s admittedly odd that A Bola would have this information first.
Losing Jardim could arguably be more harmful to Monaco than the departure of any individual player. Young winger Bernardo Silva has already moved to Manchester City, and high-profile striker Kylian Mbappe is expected to depart, netting the club a massive transfer fee in the process. Other players rumored to be leaving for greener pastures include midfielder Fabinho, wing-back Benjamin Mendy, and winger Thomas Lemar.