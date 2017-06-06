More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Outrage as girls team punished for player “looking like a boy”; Wambach, Hamm voice support

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

There’s outrage pouring into Nebraska from around the world of soccer after organizers kicked a team out of a all-girls final for a clerical error that listed a short-haired girl as being a boy.

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson tells the story of Milagros “Mili” Hernandez, 8, one of the better players on a team of mostly 11-year-old coached by her father. She also prefers to wear her hair short.

[ MORE: JPW talks with Pulisic ]

But when a pair of defeated teams complained that there “was a boy” on the other side of the field, organizers went through the paper work and found her incorrectly checked off as male on one of the forms. Another form listed her as a female, and she is a female, but organizers wouldn’t even look at proof from her father. The team was out, and so was she.

The anger has been palpable around the world as this Washington Post story has circulated, even if organizers had the crutch of faulty paper work.

Hernandez will only grow in confidence by the support of the soccer community, including the below video from USWNT legend Abby Wambach and an invitation from none other than the “GOAT”, Mia Hamm, to attend a soccer camp as her guest.

Stabbed 8 times, Millwall supporter saves lives in London attacks

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

When confronted by knife-wielding terrorists in a London pub, Roy Larner called upon the name of his favorite soccer club.

“(Expletive) you, I’m Millwall.”

The Lions supporter, now being dubbed “The Lion of London Bridge”, wound up in intensive care after taking numerous wounds from knife-wielding attackers. His valor allowed many to escape the Black and Blue Steakhouse on Saturday night.

[ MORE: Man City close in on Bertrand, Walker ]

The 47-year-old was taken to intensive care after using his bare fists to battle the attackers, and there’s a petition at Change.Org to award Larner the George Cross for bravery. That’s the second highest honor in the United Kingdom honors system.

His take on what happened is fairly legendary. From The Independent:

“I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging.

“I got stabbed and sliced eight times. They got me in my head, chest and both hands. There was blood everywhere.”

So matter-of-fact, and you have to love that his pride has him trying to explain why he “got hurt so much.” Roy, you were fighting three guys with knives. We don’t have experience with that particular terror, but we like to think we wouldn’t have to explain our injuries.

Report: Man City close to adding Bertrand AND Walker

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

Manchester City needs help at fullback, and Sky Sports says the Sky Blues are set to pick up two of the Premier League’s best.

In moves that can happen “within a fortnight”, Shakespeare Pep Guardiola could have Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand and Tottenham’s Kyle Walker at the Etihad Stadium.

[ MORE: Lukaku knows his next stop ]

Walker missed some playing time late in the season as Mauricio Pochettino opted for expert crosser Kieran Trippier, while Bertrand’s availability hinges on Saints’ interest in selling anyone of merit. Chairman Ralph Krueger has said they won’t be big sellers, and is already dealing with the potential departure of star center back Virgil van Dijk.

The same report says that Man City’s previously reported addition of Benjamin Mendy is no longer close, so take it for what it’s worth!

Ilkay Gundogan was back training this morning, and the idea of having Walker and Bertrand racing up the wings with healthy Gundogan and Gabiel Jesus (let alone Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, and on, and on) has to invigorate the imaginations of Man City supporters.

Pepe’s decade of titles and tantrums at Madrid is over

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Pepe’s title-laden decade as Real Madrid’s bruising enforcer is over.

The 34-year-old Portugal center back has been a key figure for Madrid, one of the most intimidating – and on occasion volatile – defenders in Europe. But he said late Monday that he won’t be around next season.

“It’s clear that I won’t continue at Real Madrid,” Pepe told Spanish radio COPE.

Pepe has won with 15 trophies with the club, including three Champions Leagues and three Spanish league titles. But he has fallen out of favor with coach Zinedine Zidane.

[ MORE: JPW talks with Pulisic ]

A regular starter for most of his career, injuries and Zidane’s preference for Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez meant Pepe made only 18 appearances in 2016-17.

“I took the decision in January, when things weren’t going well. I saw that the club’s treatment of me wasn’t ideal,” Pepe said. “The policy of the club is to not offer players over 33 two-year contracts. So they only offered me one. There are ways to negotiate, but that way wasn’t right.”

While Zidane is receiving praise for guiding Madrid to the Champions League-Spanish league double this season, Pepe said he preferred Zidane’s short-lived predecessor, Rafa Benitez.

“I liked Benitez’s sincerity. I identified with him because he is a very direct and honest person,” Pepe said. “What (Zidane) has done with Madrid has been spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand, that I can’t explain. I don’t know why I disappeared from the team.”

Despite losing his important role with Madrid, Pepe proved he was still among the very best defenders on the continent last year when he was Portugal’s most consistent player in its run to the European Championship title in France.

[ MORE: Lukaku knows his next stop ]

Pepe’s contract with Madrid expires on June 30. He has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and said he had at least one suitor “from England.”

Wherever he goes, he will take his reputation with him.

Pepe almost sabotaged his career during a match in 2009 when he repeatedly kicked and stomped on Getafe midfielder Javier Casquero while he was on the ground. Pepe was given a 10-match ban for the rampage.

Pepe managed to control his emotions during his final seasons with Madrid, but the Casquero incident and several other sendings-off will continue to haunt him.

“When I arrived, I defended Real Madrid tooth and nail. It was a difficult position to play. We center backs had to cover a lot of ground, and we had to be very physical with the opposing strikers,” he said. “What happened against Getafe marked my career, it defined me in Spain. People were left with that image, and what I did was very ugly.”

Even so, Pepe said he will take the good with the bad when he leaves Madrid.

“I am very proud of my years spent at this club, giving it my heart and soul,” Pepe said. “I finished my time at Real Madrid giving it all I had.”

Report: Liverpool rejects Southampton’s Van Dijk allegations

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

Southampton is not going to let Virgil Van Dijk go quietly into Liverpool.

Saints have been adamant they have no plans to sell the star center back, and are upset with the Reds apparent pursuit of their best player.

Van Dijk, 25, has been tipped to choose Liverpool over Man City and Chelsea, and Saints didn’t want to sell him in the first place. Reports say they aren’t happy at all.

[ MORE: Lukaku knows his next stop ]

Southampton feels that Liverpool has taken the latest in a series of steps aimed at raiding St. Mary’s, as the Reds have purchased Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, and others from the South Coast set.

Liverpool has rejected the notion that it’s “tapped up” Van Dijk, and Yahoo’s Kevin Palmer says the club will aim to remedy its relationship with Saints.

From Yahoo! Sports:

The next move in this increasingly fractious transfer story is likely to come from Liverpool, who will look to assure Southampton that they have not held talks with Van Dijk over a move, before trying to find agreement on what may be one of the transfer stories of the summer.

Saints chairman Ralph Krueger made strong statements regarding the club’s lack of need to sell any players, in particular Van Dijk, this summer.

At the same time, turning down $65 million for a center back isn’t something you’ll see from many clubs in the world. If Van Dijk wants the move, expect it to get worked out before the end of summer.

In addition to being a veritable breeding ground for future Reds, Van Dijk and Southampton have been a thorn in Liverpool’s side on the pitch. This move would go a long way towards remedying the latter.