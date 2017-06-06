More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Outrage as girls team punished for player “looking like a boy”; Wambach, Hamm voice support

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

There’s outrage pouring into Nebraska from around the world of soccer after organizers kicked a team out of a all-girls final for a clerical error that listed a short-haired girl as being a boy.

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson tells the story of Milagros “Mili” Hernandez, 8, one of the better players on a team of mostly 11-year-old coached by her father. She also prefers to wear her hair short.

But when a pair of defeated teams complained that there “was a boy” on the other side of the field, organizers went through the paper work and found her incorrectly checked off as male on one of the forms. Another form listed her as a female, and she is a female, but organizers wouldn’t look at proof from her father. The team was out, and so was she.

The anger has been palpable around the world as this Washington Post story has circulated, even if organizers had the crutch of faulty paper work.

Hernandez will only grow in confidence by the support of the soccer community, including the below video from USWNT legend Abby Wambach and an invitation from none other than the “GOAT”, Mia Hamm, to attend a soccer camp as her guest.

David Beckham’s MLS ownership group has Miami land sale approved

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

As expected, David Beckham’s ownership group now has all the land required to build a stadium for his Miami MLS team.

A $9 million purchase has been approved byMiami-Dade County Commissioners for a three-acre plot by, giving Beckham the full nine-acre plot required for the stadium complex. The final piece of the puzzle came down Tuesday when the approval was given, totalling $19 million that the ownership group has paid for the land.

The Miami Herald reported last week that the approval would go through.

Beckham’s group finally has a plot for the stadium four years after they were granted a spot in Major League Soccer. Plans for a stadium in Port Miami and in Little Havana were both soundly rejected before the current spot in Overtown.

“I will tell you this is probably the best site we have found, for many respects,” Beckham group attorney Neisen Kasdin said unsurprisingly. Meanwhile, a county commissioner who voted to approve the sale called the land “an eyesore for years” and declared “something needs to be done with it.”

Still, questions persist, with little space available for on-site parking. Kasdin cited proximity to public transport as a positive for their approved location.

With MLS expansion to 28 teams planned by 2020, there’s still plenty of room in the league for a Miami franchise, but they’ll need to hurry on construction for an entry date in 2019, following Los Angeles FC.

Turan quits Turkey’s national team after reported assault

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey midfielder Arda Turan announced Tuesday that he is ending his international career after being dropped by the national team following a report that he assaulted a sports journalist aboard a plane.

Turkey coach Fatih Terim dropped the Barcelona midfielder and expelled him from a training camp in Slovenia ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday, according to Turkish media.

Turan was reported to have verbally abused Milliyet newspaper journalist Bilal Mese aboard a Turkey team plane and then grabbed him by the throat after being angered by an article the reporter had written. The incident occurred after Monday’s friendly between Macedonia and Turkey, Hurriyet and other media reported.

Turan announced his decision in front of cameras at his hotel in Slovenia, saying he had “no regrets,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Reporters and some photo-journalists left the news conference as Turan arrived, in a show of solidarity with Mese, according to Anadolu.

How will the USMNT lineup versus Trinidad and Tobago?

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Bruce Arena’s men didn’t look so hot on Saturday, a 1-1 home draw against a Venezuela side that won’t be terrifying too many hosts in the near future (granted their U-20 side looks quite good).

But the players’ rationale for the tough night made enough sense; Arena has them training and playing at altitude in preparation for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado, and Sunday night’s test at Azteca against Mexico.

Plus, the Yanks were experimenting. Forget for a moment that the previous administration would be torn to bits for “experimenting on the eve of important games.” That’s for another post. But the Americans simply have to win their home qualifiers, especially have thrown one away already.

The good news is that the Yanks are fairly healthy. John Brooks could be a big loss if he cannot play, but the rest came through the friendly relatively unscathed.

Tim Howard was exceptional on Saturday, and the backs should remain unchanged outside of Brooks’ fitness test. Geoff Cameron only went 45 minutes versus Venezuela, and both Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin played well on the outside.

Michael Bradley struggled again, and at best was unspectacular. But Arena is not going to go away from his captain, and Christian Pulisic is an absolute certainty, too. Jozy Altidore is back with the team following a family obligation, and both Fabian Johnson and Bobby Wood seem certain to feature.

It remains to be seen whether Arena though Darlington Nagbe did enough to insure he stays in the mix, and Clint Dempsey‘s very off night could cost him playing time with Altidore’s health. Could it be as simple as this?

Howard

Yedlin – Cameron – Hedges – Villafana

Bradley

Nagbe – Pulisic – Johnson

Altidore – Wood

That means there could only be one change, Altidore for Dempsey, should Brooks return to health by Thursday.

Arena may choose Omar Gonzalez over Hedges given their long history with the LA Galaxy.

The manager could also move Alejandro Bedoya or Kellyn Acosta for Nagbe, or even use Dempsey there. It does seem like the 34-year-old Dempsey won’t go 90 in three-straight matches, and Arena may prefer to save him for Azteca.

Stabbed 8 times, Millwall supporter saves lives in London attacks

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

When confronted by knife-wielding terrorists in a London pub, Roy Larner called upon the name of his favorite soccer club.

“(Expletive) you, I’m Millwall.”

The Lions supporter, now being dubbed “The Lion of London Bridge”, wound up in intensive care after taking numerous wounds from knife-wielding attackers. His valor allowed many to escape the Black and Blue Steakhouse on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old was taken to intensive care after using his bare fists to battle the attackers, and there’s a petition at Change.Org to award Larner the George Cross for bravery. That’s the second highest honor in the United Kingdom honors system.

His take on what happened is fairly legendary. From The Independent:

“I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging.

“I got stabbed and sliced eight times. They got me in my head, chest and both hands. There was blood everywhere.”

So matter-of-fact, and you have to love that his pride has him trying to explain why he “got hurt so much.” Roy, you were fighting three guys with knives. We don’t have experience with that particular terror, but we like to think we wouldn’t have to explain our injuries.