Outrage as girls team punished for player “looking like a boy”; Wambach, Hamm voice support

There’s outrage pouring into Nebraska from around the world of soccer after organizers kicked a team out of a all-girls final for a clerical error that listed a short-haired girl as being a boy.

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson tells the story of Milagros “Mili” Hernandez, 8, one of the better players on a team of mostly 11-year-old coached by her father. She also prefers to wear her hair short.

But when a pair of defeated teams complained that there “was a boy” on the other side of the field, organizers went through the paper work and found her incorrectly checked off as male on one of the forms. Another form listed her as a female, and she is a female, but organizers wouldn’t look at proof from her father. The team was out, and so was she.

The anger has been palpable around the world as this Washington Post story has circulated, even if organizers had the crutch of faulty paper work.

Hernandez will only grow in confidence by the support of the soccer community, including the below video from USWNT legend Abby Wambach and an invitation from none other than the “GOAT”, Mia Hamm, to attend a soccer camp as her guest.

