Reports: Claude Puel could be fired at Southampton

A number of reports around England have suggested that Southampton is considering its managerial options after finishing Claude Puel‘s end-of-season review.

Puel’s future at Southampton has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, with PST’s very own Joe Prince-Wright penning a piece on why they should keep him, but now it seems they’ve come close to making up their mind.

The range of reports is vast, leading to an aura of uncertainty. According to Sky Sports, Southampton is “considering replacements” for Puel, while the tabloids have stronger articles predicting Puel’s imminent sacking.

A few days ago, reports tabbed Puel in talks with French club St. Etienne, but he ultimately turned them down. That would have avoided an awkward situation with Southampton, but with Puel saying no to the club in his home country, the Premier League side now has to decide on his future.

Southampton finished 8th last season, but they won just 12 games and finished just six points above 17th position atop a crowded mid-table bunch that finished globbed together, stuck well behind the upper echelon. The Saints were unable to capitalize on good momentum, putting together consecutive wins just twice, while they struggled through some deep lows, opening the season without a win in four matches and suffering through a four-match losing streak bracketing the turn of the calendar year.

The loss of managerial targets could leave Southampton feeling they need to make a decision fast. The Independent reports the club was high on former Hull City boss Marco Silva, but he signed on at Watford.

