Turan quits Turkey’s national team after reported assault

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey midfielder Arda Turan announced Tuesday that he is ending his international career after being dropped by the national team following a report that he assaulted a sports journalist aboard a plane.
Turkey coach Fatih Terim dropped the Barcelona midfielder and expelled him from a training camp in Slovenia ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday, according to Turkish media.
Turan was reported to have verbally abused Milliyet newspaper journalist Bilal Mese aboard a Turkey team plane and then grabbed him by the throat after being angered by an article the reporter had written. The incident occurred after Monday’s friendly between Macedonia and Turkey, Hurriyet and other media reported.
Turan announced his decision in front of cameras at his hotel in Slovenia, saying he had “no regrets,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Reporters and some photo-journalists left the news conference as Turan arrived, in a show of solidarity with Mese, according to Anadolu.
FC Porto has hired Portuguese boss Sergio Conceicao to take over after a disappointing season.
Conceicao comes from French club FC Nantes, where he spent half a season. At Nantes, he performed wonders, taking over with the team second-bottom in early December and working them up to a seventh-place finish. Of the 51 points Nantes collected last season, 38 of them came under Conceicao.
Conceicao was a rumored candidate for the open Leicester City position much of the second half of the year, but Nantes president Waldemar Kita insisted he would see out his two-year contract.
The 42-year-old, who owns 52 caps for Portugal from his playing days, has experience in the Portuguese top flight, having managed SC Braga where the team had a magical cup run, losing in the final to Sporting CP on penalties. After the semi-final win in the tournament, Conceicao walked 24 miles home from the game as a promise to his players for the win.
He takes over for Nuno, who was fired after failing to gather silverware of any kind this past year. They finished second in the Primeira Liga table, six points back of champions Braga. They did finish six points above rivals Sporting. In tournament play, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Juventus 3-0 on aggregate, and they were upset by GD Chaves in the 4th round of the Taca de Portugal on penalties. Nuno is now the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Conceicao returns to Porto where he played for two seasons between 1996 and 1998.
The FA has issued lifetime bans to a pair of England fans who were caught performing overtly insulting gestures during a trip to an away game in Germany in March, the first time the FA has given out lifetime bans to members of the official supporter’s group.
One fan was caught doing a Nazi salute, while the other made the throat slash symbol and mocked the Hitler mustache. During that trip, fans were also spotted singing songs mocking World War II, and booing the German national anthem, which garnered a statement from FA chief Greg Dyke condemning the “disrespectful” behavior.
Multiple reports, the bans are just the beginning of harsher crackdowns on hooliganism by the FA. The report says the organization is increasingly worried about the young adult fanbase that has shown an increasingly bold tendency, especially on away games.
Along with the pair of lifetime bans, the FA also handed out 16 suspensions and sent letters of warning to four others. In addition, extra security has been ordered for Saturday’s match in Scotland – which has a later 5pm start time – with special training given to game stewards and a heightened police presence for the surrounding area.
Unfortunately, the FA is at this time only able to sanction official members of the supporter’s group, whose membership has apparently fallen from 57,000 in 2007 all the way to around 8,000 currently.
A number of reports around England have suggested that Southampton is considering its managerial options after finishing Claude Puel‘s end-of-season review.
Puel’s future at Southampton has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, with PST’s very own Joe Prince-Wright penning a piece on why they should keep him, but now it seems they’ve come close to making up their mind.
The range of reports is vast, leading to an aura of uncertainty. According to Sky Sports, Southampton is “considering replacements” for Puel, while the tabloids have stronger articles predicting Puel’s imminent sacking.
A few days ago, reports tabbed Puel in talks with French club St. Etienne, but he ultimately turned them down. That would have avoided an awkward situation with Southampton, but with Puel saying no to the club in his home country, the Premier League side now has to decide on his future.
Southampton finished 8th last season, but they won just 12 games and finished just six points above 17th position atop a crowded mid-table bunch that finished globbed together, stuck well behind the upper echelon. The Saints were unable to capitalize on good momentum, putting together consecutive wins just twice, while they struggled through some deep lows, opening the season without a win in four matches and suffering through a four-match losing streak bracketing the turn of the calendar year.
The loss of managerial targets could leave Southampton feeling they need to make a decision fast. The Independent reports the club was high on former Hull City boss Marco Silva, but he signed on at Watford.
Christian Pulisic has his new coach.
After the departure of Thomas Tuchel due to disagreements with upper management, Borussia Dortmund has hired Ajax boss Peter Bosz to take over the Bundesliga club.
Bosz, a 53-year-old Dutchman, becomes the first non-German to manage the club since fellow Dutchman Bert van Marwijk departed in 2006 after a two-and-a-half-year stint. He comes to Dortmund after just one season with Ajax where he led the Dutch giants to the Europa League final, along with a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, ending up just a point behind Feyenoord in the final standings.
“We had a very, very good feeling about Bosz from the outset, the feeling that something can really grow together here,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Bosz was on his way out at Ajax due to similar issues Tuchel had with Dortmund executives.
Bosz’s Ajax contract ran through 2019, forcing Dortmund to pay a compensation package to the Dutch club. Prior to Ajax, Bosz spent three seasons with fellow Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem and a brief five-month stay at Maccabi Tel Aviv where he lost just one match, a cup final.
The good news behind Bosz’s hire for American youngster Pulisic is that the Dutchman is not afraid to play his kids. The Ajax side that took on Manchester United featured a starting lineup that averaged 23 years old, including highly rated 17-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt. He now joins a new team brimming with young talent.