VIDEO: German midfielder Josh Kimmich scores acrobatic goal

By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

With Germany losing superstars like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm to international retirement, midfielder Joshua Kimmich has begun to stake his claim as one of the country’s best players.

The Bayern Munich youngster has been an absolute rock in the heart of midfield all season, rated as the 5th best midfielder in the Bundesliga by Squawka Statistics (behind three other Bayern players, of course). He has cemented himself as an regular part of the German squad as well, logging the full 90 minutes (or more) in all of Germany’s last 12 matches.

But that’s not all. He can flash the leather too. In Germany’s 1-1 friendly draw with Denmark on Tuesday, Kimmich scored his side’s only goal in acrobatic fashion.

It seems bicycle kicks are in vogue this calendar year, and you can add the 22-year-old’s to the rapidly growing list.

Rumor: Monaco boss ditches Ligue 1 for shock China move

By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

On the heels of its first Champions League semi-final appearance in over a decade, AS Monaco’s head coach is apparently cashing in.

According to a report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Leonardo Jardim is leaving Monaco high and dry to accept a $40 million, 3-year contract with Chinese club Beijing Guoan. Jardim had two years left on his Monaco contract. According to the report, Jardim’s contract with Monaco includes a $17 million release clause.

Beijing Guoan fired Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez just four days ago with the club seventh in the Chinese Super League table, immediately following a 1-0 defeat to 11th placed Chongquig Lifan. Former Chinese international Xie Feng was placed in charge as interim manager for the third time.

Monaco is potentially dealing with a mass exodus of players this summer, but the Venezuelan manager was not expected to be among those to depart.

Some are not convinced. Get French Football followed that up on Twitter by saying it’s possible this rumor was started as leverage in Monaco negotiations. With the report not coming from either the country of his current job, his new job, or his birth, it’s admittedly odd that A Bola would have this information first.

Losing Jardim could arguably be more harmful to Monaco than the departure of any individual player. Young winger Bernardo Silva has already moved to Manchester City, and high-profile striker Kylian Mbappe is expected to depart, netting the club a massive transfer fee in the process. Other players rumored to be leaving for greener pastures include midfielder Fabinho, wing-back Benjamin Mendy, and winger Thomas Lemar.

David Beckham’s MLS ownership group has Miami land sale approved

By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

As expected, David Beckham’s ownership group now has all the land required to build a stadium for his Miami MLS team.

A $9 million purchase has been approved byMiami-Dade County Commissioners for a three-acre plot by, giving Beckham the full nine-acre plot required for the stadium complex. The final piece of the puzzle came down Tuesday when the approval was given, totalling $19 million that the ownership group has paid for the land.

The Miami Herald reported last week that the approval would go through.

Beckham’s group finally has a plot for the stadium four years after they were granted a spot in Major League Soccer. Plans for a stadium in Port Miami and in Little Havana were both soundly rejected before the current spot in Overtown.

“I will tell you this is probably the best site we have found, for many respects,” Beckham group attorney Neisen Kasdin said unsurprisingly. Meanwhile, a county commissioner who voted to approve the sale called the land “an eyesore for years” and declared “something needs to be done with it.”

Still, questions persist, with little space available for on-site parking. Kasdin cited proximity to public transport as a positive for their approved location.

With MLS expansion to 28 teams planned by 2020, there’s still plenty of room in the league for a Miami franchise, but they’ll need to hurry on construction for an entry date in 2019, following Los Angeles FC.

Turan quits Turkey’s national team after reported assault

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey midfielder Arda Turan announced Tuesday that he is ending his international career after being dropped by the national team following a report that he assaulted a sports journalist aboard a plane.

Turkey coach Fatih Terim dropped the Barcelona midfielder and expelled him from a training camp in Slovenia ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday, according to Turkish media.

Turan was reported to have verbally abused Milliyet newspaper journalist Bilal Mese aboard a Turkey team plane and then grabbed him by the throat after being angered by an article the reporter had written. The incident occurred after Monday’s friendly between Macedonia and Turkey, Hurriyet and other media reported.

Turan announced his decision in front of cameras at his hotel in Slovenia, saying he had “no regrets,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Reporters and some photo-journalists left the news conference as Turan arrived, in a show of solidarity with Mese, according to Anadolu.

How will the USMNT lineup versus Trinidad and Tobago?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Bruce Arena’s men didn’t look so hot on Saturday, a 1-1 home draw against a Venezuela side that won’t be terrifying too many hosts in the near future (granted their U-20 side looks quite good).

But the players’ rationale for the tough night made enough sense; Arena has them training and playing at altitude in preparation for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado, and Sunday night’s test at Azteca against Mexico.

Plus, the Yanks were experimenting. Forget for a moment that the previous administration would be torn to bits for “experimenting on the eve of important games.” That’s for another post. But the Americans simply have to win their home qualifiers, especially have thrown one away already.

The good news is that the Yanks are fairly healthy. John Brooks could be a big loss if he cannot play, but the rest came through the friendly relatively unscathed.

Tim Howard was exceptional on Saturday, and the backs should remain unchanged outside of Brooks’ fitness test. Geoff Cameron only went 45 minutes versus Venezuela, and both Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin played well on the outside.

Michael Bradley struggled again, and at best was unspectacular. But Arena is not going to go away from his captain, and Christian Pulisic is an absolute certainty, too. Jozy Altidore is back with the team following a family obligation, and both Fabian Johnson and Bobby Wood seem certain to feature.

It remains to be seen whether Arena though Darlington Nagbe did enough to insure he stays in the mix, and Clint Dempsey‘s very off night could cost him playing time with Altidore’s health. Could it be as simple as this?

Howard

Yedlin – Cameron – Hedges – Villafana

Bradley

Nagbe – Pulisic – Johnson

Altidore – Wood

That means there could only be one change, Altidore for Dempsey, should Brooks return to health by Thursday.

Arena may choose Omar Gonzalez over Hedges given their long history with the LA Galaxy.

The manager could also move Alejandro Bedoya or Kellyn Acosta for Nagbe, or even use Dempsey there. It does seem like the 34-year-old Dempsey won’t go 90 in three-straight matches, and Arena may prefer to save him for Azteca.